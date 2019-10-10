Article Tools Font size – + Share This



UPCOMING

OCT. 10 Auxiliary fundraiser: Dalton Ladies Auxiliary will hold a dinner at the Glenburn Grill to benefit the Dalton Fire Company on Thursday, Oct. 10, 3-8 p.m. Raffle tickets will also be sold.

OCT. 10-24

Pinochle - Time to Learn to Play: Thursdays, Oct. 10, 17 and 24 at noon at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Charlie Halloran will start with the basics of this card game. No experience needed. Cost: $5. For information or to register, visit GatheringPlaceCS.org.

OCT. 11 Memory Cafe: Friday, Oct. 11, 10 a.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. An opportunity for people with memory loss and their care givers to have a cup of coffee and socialize with others. Explore art, music, games or just enjoy being with others. Free admission. For more information or to register, visit GatheringPlaceCS.org or call 570-881-7612.

American Red Cross Blood Drive: Friday, Oct. 11, 1-6 p.m. at Clarks Summit United Methodist Church, 1310 Morgan Highway, Clarks Summit. Download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.

OCT. 11-12 Rummage sale: Countryside Community Church on 14038 Spring Drive, Newton Township will hold a rummage sale Friday, Oct. 11 and Saturday, Oct. 12 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Items include clothing, household items, toys, tools and antiques.

OCT. 12 St. Peter’s Lutheran Church presents “President Abraham Lincoln: The Great Uniter:” Saturday, Oct. 12, 7 p.m. at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 1000 Taylor Ave., Scranton. A dramatic reading by Clarks Summit’s Robert Thomas Hughes. This two-act play will be presented as an interview celebrating President Lincoln as the “champion of human rights and divine justice.” Donation: $10. Reservations are suggested and can be made by calling Hughes at 570-586-2512.

OCT. 15-29 Chair the Excitement: Tuesdays, Oct. 15, 22 and 29, 7-8:15 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Bring an old wooden chair and learn to bring it back to life through repair, cleaning and painting with Val Langan from Woods and Company. Cost: $25 plus a $15 supply fee. For information or to register, visit

GatheringPlaceCS.org.

OCT. 16 1773 - Journey to Wyoming: Wednesday, Oct. 16 at noon at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Historical reenactors Mark and Nancy Walker will present a first-person talk about the earliest settlers to the area who came from Connecticut in the 1770s. Cost: $5. For more information, visit GatheringPlaceCS.org.

Stay Safe: Wednesday, Oct. 16, 7 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Kevin Robinson will talk about common sense and practical ways to stay safe as you walk on streets, park, drive, use ATMs and other everyday situations. Cost: $10. For information or to register, visit GatheringPlaceCS.org.

OCT. 16 & 21

Felt Hat on a Ball: Wednesdays, Oct. 16 and 23, 2 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St. Clarks Summit. Emily Rancier will teach how to place wool roving over a play ball, add soap and water and bounce. The wool felts into a hat shape for you to mold and style. Cost: $30 plus a $10 supply cost. For info or to register, visit GatheringPlaceCS.org.

OCT. 16-30

The Basics of Buddhism:

Wednesdays, Oct. 16, 23 and 30 from 6-8 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Professor Ann Pang-White, Ph.D, will offer an overview of Buddhism, covering basic ideas, including philosophy, religion, history and modern development. Cost: $30. For info or to register, visit

GatheringPlaceCS.org. OCT. 17

Osso bucco class: Thursday, Oct. 17 at 6 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Learn how to prepare Osso Bucco- pork shank with marrowbone, braised with wine and vegetables over polenta - with Chef Paula Lamberton. Cost: $35. For more information or to register, visit

GatheringPlaceCS.org.

OCT. 18

Meet the Candidates Night: The public is invited to meet the candidates for Clarks Summit Borough Council on Friday, Oct. 18 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Borough voters may come and share their vision for the community. For more information, visit gatheringPlaceCS.org

OCT. 19

Book and Bake Sale: Saturday, Oct. 19, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dalton Community Library will hold its annual Book and Bake Sale. A large selection of adult and juvenile fiction and nonfiction will be available for purchase. Magazines, paperbacks and recordings also available. Donations for the sale are accepted year-round. Call 570-563-2014 for more information.Country Craft Fair: Saturday, Oct. 19, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Clarks Summit United Methodist Church, 1310 Morgan Highway. Featuring more than 45 craft vendors, lunch at The Choir Café, Heavenly Bites Bake Shop and Cookie Walk and a craft class. For more information, call 570-587-2651.

Create and Shop: Saturday, Oct. 19 at noon at the Clarks Summit United Methodist Church during the craft show. Create your own fall-inspired home decor using a chalkboard and chalk paste. Cost is $26 (includes all supplies and entry into the craft show). For more information or to reserve your spot, contact Karen Mirabelli at 570-335-8345.

OCT. 23

Capitalism and Socialism: Does anyone remember what we are talking about? Politics and economics have always been intertwined, so socialism is the hot topic this election season. Dr. Hal Baillie will discuss what socialism is, how it is so different from capitalism and what either of them has to do with democracy on Wednesday, Oct. 23 at noon at The Gathering Place. Cost: $5. For information visit GatheringPlaceCS.org.

Tech Tutors: Local high school students will help answer questions about smart phones, iPads and laptops. They will work individually with anyone attending. At The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Cost: free. Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m.. For more info or to register, visit gatheringplacecs.org.

OCT. 24

Remaking a Favorite Comfort Food: Health and nutrition expert Victoria Frostini Keisling will show how to prepare a lighter version of chicken Parmesan served with homemade marinara sauce and a light spin on a pasta substitute. At The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Thursday, Oct. 24 at 6 p.m. Cost: $35. For information or to register, visit GatheringPlaceCS.org.

OCT. 24 - NOV. 3

Actors Circle presents “Lombardi:” Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 24-27 and Friday through Sunday. Nov. 1-3 at Providence Playhouse, 1256 Providence Road, Scranton. Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows begin at 8 p.m. and Sunday shows at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 general admission, $10 for seniors and $8 for students; Thursday, Oct. 24 tickets are discounted at $8 for general admission and seniors and $6 for students. For tickets, email tickets@actorscircle.com or call 570-342-9707. Reservations are held until 10 minutes to show time.

Directed by Clarks Summit resident David Hunisch. The play contains adult language. For more information, visit ActorsCircle.com, or the theater group’s Facebook page.

OCT. 25 Memory Cafe: People with memory loss and their care companions can share a cup of coffee and socialize with others. Friday, Oct. 25 at 10 a.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Cost: free. For more information, visit GatheringPlaceCS.org

Halloween at the Firehouse: Chinchilla Hose Company, 113 Shady Lane Road, Chinchilla, will host Halloween at the Firehouse, Saturday, Oct. 26 from 6-8 p.m. The event is for children 10 and younger and they are encouraged to come in costume.

ONGOING/

REMINDERS

Zumba: Zumba with Diane is every Monday and Wednesday 7-8 p.m. at the Chinchilla Fire Company on Shady Lane Road. Classes are $6 each.

Memorial pavers: Memorial pavers to remember veterans both living and deceased, are available for sale at Abington Memorial VFW Post 7069, Clarks Summit. The pavers cost $40 and will be engraved by SPY Stoneworks of Clarks Summit. The memorial walkway, an Eagle Scout project by Chance Vansickle, is directly in front of the post flagpole. Applications, which are in limited supply, may be obtained at the post during business hours. Pavers will be submitted to the engraver on a first come, first served basis.

Community garden volunteers sought: This season’s Waverly Community Garden continues to share fresh produce with local food pantries and other programs. Anyone interested in volunteering to help with the garden can sign up on the its Facebook page at bit.ly/2KzuhBi.

State Rep. Outreach: A staff member from state Rep. Marty Flynn’s office will provide outreach assistance from 9 a.m. to noon on the third Wednesday of the month, alternating between the Clarks Green Borough Building, 104 N. Abington Road and the South Abington Township Building’s second-floor meeting room, 104 Shady Lane Road in Chinchilla. Flynn’s staff can help with PennDOT paperwork, LIHEAP winter heating assistance, unemployment compensation, workers’ compensation, PACE/PACENET prescription-drug coverage, unclaimed property searches and any other state-related matter. Call 570-342-4348 for more information.

