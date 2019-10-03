Article Tools Font size – + Share This



OCT. 3

Fall rummage sale: The United Methodist Women of Clarks Green United Methodist Church, 119 Glenburn Road, Clarks Green, will hold their fall rummage sale Thursday, Oct. 3, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Friday, Oct. 4, 9 a.m. to noon. The sale will be held in the fellowship hall. Proceeds from the sale benefit the many mission projects supported by the UMW.

Odyssey of the Mind informational meeting: Thursday, Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. in the Abington Heights Middle School auditorium. For all Abington Heights School District students (and their parents) interested in forming Odyssey of the Mind teams. Odyssey of the Mind is a worldwide creative problem solving competition.

OCT. 3-17

Crochet a Hat: Thursdays, Oct. 3, 10 and 17, at 6:30 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Beginner to intermediate level. Kristina Laurito will teach the basics of crochet-in-the-round to create a beanie or beret style hat. Cost: $25, plus a $10 supply fee. For information or to register, visit GatheringPlaceCS.org.

OCT. 3-24 Exploring Your Dreaming Mind: Thursdays, Oct. 3, 10, 17 and 24, at 7 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Kevin Keegan, Ph.D. will teach the skills needed to better understand dreams, a rich source of insights into oneself and relationships and how to use them to improve ones life. Cost: $30. For info or to register, visit GatheringPlaceCS.org.

OCT. 4-5 Rummage Sale: Dalton United Methodist Church will host a rummage sale Friday, Oct. 4, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 5, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday’s event will include food service and a bake sale and Saturday’s event will include a bag sale. For more information, call 570-563-1280 or 570-563-1614.

OCT. 5

The Friends of the Abington Community Library Fall Book Sale: Saturday, Oct. 5, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Clarks Summit United Methodist Church, 1310 Morgan Highway. Free admission; prices on books, CDs and DVDs for all ages range from 25 cents to $2. A preview sale will be held on Friday, 5-8 p.m. at the same location for Friends members. Annual memberships can be obtained that night for individuals at $10 and families at $15. All proceeds from the sale benefit the library to purchase items and underwrite events outside the library’s budget.

Rabies clinic: The Humane Society of Wyoming County will sponsor a low-cost rabies vaccination clinic for dogs and cats on Saturday, Oct. 5, 9 a.m. to noon at the Department of Agriculture Building, Route 92 South, Tunkhannock. Cost is $8 per shot (cash only). Dr. Colin Jeschke of the Abington Veterinary Center will administer the vaccinations. For safety reasons, all pets must be either leashed or individually caged. Bring the pet’s most recent rabies vaccination certificate, if available. The clinic is open to pets from all counties. For more information, call 570-836-4745.

Dalton Fire Company Fall Wine Festival: Saturday, Oct. 5, noon to 6 p.m. at the Dalton Carnival Grounds on Bank Street. Features live music by Mace in Dickson, wine tasting, food vendors and crafts. Pre-sale tickets may be purchased at Dalton Doit Center or McGrath’s Pub and Eatery.

OCT. 6 Celebrate Servant Church: Clarks Green Assembly of God, 204 S. Abington Road, is changing its name to Servant Church of the Abingtons. Community members are invited to come celebrate with the church on Sunday, Oct. 6. Explore the vibrant Rooted Kids wing, the Rooted Youth sanctum, the creative Music Ministry Studio and Hebrews Cafe. A celebration service begins at 10:30 a.m., and festivities follow at noon with free food, ice cream, bounce house, balloons, giveaways and more.

OCT. 7

Abington Heights Civic League monthly meeting: Monday, Oct. 7, 7 p.m. at the clubhouse, 115 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit. Program: International Committee High School Young Women’s Project. New members are always welcome; for more information, call 570 587-3101.

OCT. 7-28 Start Your Own Business: Mondays, Oct. 7, 14, 21 and 28, 7 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. For those who dream of opening your own business but don’t know where to start, Don Webster will guide you through the process. Cost: $30. For information or to register, visit GatheringPlaceCS.org.

OCT. 7 - NOV. 4 Making Change- Practical Money Skills for Adults with Special Needs: Kate McLane, a certified special education teacher, will help adult students with varying abilities to build and implement money management skills. Mondays, Oct. 7, 14, 21 and 28 and Nov. 4, from 6-7 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Cost $25. For information or to register, visit GatheringPlaceCS.org.

OCT. 8

Mysteries and Detectives Book Club meeting: Tuesday, Oct. 8, 7-8:30 p.m. at the Abington Community Library. October’s selection is “A Nail Through the Heart” by Timothy Hallinan. The author for November is Susan Elia MacNeal.

OCT. 9 Putting Your Garden to Bed: Wednesday, Oct. 9, 7 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State Street, Clarks Summit. Penn State Master Gardener Georgiann Eccleston will tell participants what to do with soil in the fall to give great results in the spring, when to cut down or trim plants and other info on letting a garden have a good rest this winter. Cost: $5. For information or to register, visit GatheringPlaceCS.org.

Felt Spheres, Geodes and Dryer Balls: Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 6:30 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. A wool felt ball will shorten dryer time in your clothes dryer. Have fun creating a colorful ball or two. Cost: $15 plus a $5 supply fee. For information or to register, visit GatheringPlaceCS.org.

OCT. 10 Auxiliary fundraiser: Dalton Ladies Auxiliary will hold a dinner at the Glenburn Grill to benefit the Dalton Fire Company on Thursday, Oct. 10, 3-8 p.m. Raffle tickets will also be sold.

OCT. 10-24 Pinochle - Time to Learn to Play: Thursdays, Oct. 10, 17 and 24 at noon at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Charlie Halloran will start with the basics of this card game. No experience needed. Cost: $5. For information or to register, visit GatheringPlaceCS.org.

OCT. 11 Memory Cafe: Friday, Oct. 11, 10 a.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. An opportunity for people with memory loss and their care givers to have a cup of coffee and socialize with others. Explore art, music, games or just enjoy being with others. Free admission. For more information or to register, visit GatheringPlaceCS.org or call 570-881-7612.

American Red Cross Blood Drive: Friday, Oct. 11, 1-6 p.m. at Clarks Summit United Methodist Church, 1310 Morgan Highway, Clarks Summit. Download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.

OCT. 11-12 Rummage sale: Countryside Community Church on 14038 Spring Drive, Newton Township will hold a rummage sale Friday, Oct. 11 and Saturday, Oct. 12 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Items include clothing, household items, toys, tools and antiques.

OCT. 15-29 Chair the Excitement: Tuesdays, Oct. 15, 22 and 29, 7-8:15 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Bring an old wooden chair and learn to bring it back to life through repair, cleaning and painting with Val Langan from Woods and Company. Cost: $25 plus a $15 supply fee. For info or to register, visit GatheringPlaceCS.org.

OCT. 16 1773 - Journey to Wyoming: Wednesday, Oct. 16 at noon at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Historical reenactors Mark and Nancy Walker will present a first-person talk about the earliest settlers to the area who came from Connecticut in the 1770s. Cost: $5. For info, visit GatheringPlaceCS.org.

Stay Safe: Wednesday, Oct. 16, 7 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Kevin Robinson will talk about common sense and practical ways to stay safe as you walk on streets, park, drive, use ATMs and other everyday situations. Cost: $10. For info or to register, visit GatheringPlaceCS.org.

OCT. 16 & 21

Felt Hat on a Ball: Wednesdays, Oct. 16 and 23, 2 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St. Clarks Summit. Emily Rancier will teach how to place wool roving over a play ball, add soap and water and bounce. The wool felts into a hat shape for you to mold and style. Cost: $30 plus a $10 supply cost. For info or to register, visit GatheringPlaceCS.org.

OCT. 16-30

The Basics of Buddhism:

Wednesdays, Oct. 16, 23 and 30 from 6-8 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Professor Ann Pang-White, Ph.D, will offer an overview of Buddhism, covering basic ideas, including philosophy, religion, history and modern development. Cost: $30. For info or to register, visit

GatheringPlaceCS.org. OCT. 17 Osso bucco class: Thursday, Oct. 17 at 6 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Learn how to prepare Osso Bucc o- pork shank with marrowbone, braised with wine and vegetables over polenta - with Chef Paula Lamberton. Cost: $35. For info or to register, visit GatheringPlaceCS.org.

OCT. 19 Dalton Community Library’s Fall Book and Bake Sale: Saturday, Oct. 19, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Anyone wanting to make book donations must bring them to the library by the last day of September.

Country Craft Fair: Saturday, Oct. 19, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Clarks Summit United Methodist Church, 1310 Morgan Highway. Featuring more than 45 craft vendors, lunch at The Choir Café, Heavenly Bites Bake Shop and Cookie Walk, and a craft class. For more information, call 570-587-2651.

Create and Shop: Saturday, Oct. 19 at noon at the Clarks Summit United Methodist Church during the craft show. Create your own fall-inspired home decor using a chalkboard and chalk paste. Cost is $26 (includes all supplies and entry into the craft show). For more information or to reserve your spot, contact Karen Mirabelli at 570-335-8345.

OCT. 24 - NOV. 3

Actors Circle presents ‘Lombardi’: Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 24-27 and Friday through Sunday. Nov. 1-3 at Providence Playhouse, 1256 Providence Road, Scranton. Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows begin at 8 p.m. and Sunday shows at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 general admission, $10 for seniors and $8 for students; Thursday, Oct. 24 tickets are discounted at $8 for general admission and seniors and $6 for students. For tickets, email tickets@actorscircle.com or call 570-342-9707. Reservations are held until 10 minutes to show time. Directed by Clarks Summit resident David Hunisch, the play is about five-time NFL champion and two-time Super Bowl champion, Vince Lombardi. It follows LOOK Magazine reporter Michael McCormick through a week of the Packers’ 1965 season. The play contains adult language. For more information, visit ActorsCircle.com, or the theater group’s Facebook page.

ONGOING/

REMINDERS

The Art of Brooke Wandall: The colorful work of American Abstractionist Brooke Wandall is on display for five weeks starting Sept. 13 in the gallery at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. The gallery is open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, noon to 4 p.m. Admission is free.Memorial pavers: Memorial pavers to remember veterans both living and deceased, are available for sale at Abington Memorial VFW Post 7069, Clarks Summit. The pavers cost $40 and will be engraved by SPY Stoneworks of Clarks Summit. The memorial walkway, an Eagle Scout project by Chance Vansickle, is directly in front of the post flagpole. Applications, which are in limited supply, may be obtained at the post during business hours. Pavers will be submitted to the engraver on a first come, first served basis.

Community garden volunteers sought: This season’s Waverly Community Garden continues to share fresh produce with local food pantries and other programs. Anyone interested in volunteering to help with the garden can sign up on the its Facebook page at bit.ly/2KzuhBi.

State Rep. Outreach: A staff member from state Rep. Marty Flynn’s office will provide outreach assistance from 9 a.m. to noon on the third Wednesday of the month, alternating between the Clarks Green Borough Building, 104 N. Abington Road and the South Abington Township Building’s second-floor meeting room, 104 Shady Lane Road in Chinchilla. Flynn’s staff can help with PennDOT paperwork, LIHEAP winter heating assistance, unemployment compensation, workers’ compensation, PACE/PACENET prescription-drug coverage, unclaimed property searches and any other state-related matter. Call 570-342-4348 for more information.

Contact the Suburban: 570-348-9185; suburbanweekly@timesshamrock.com