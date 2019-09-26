Article Tools Font size – + Share This



UPCOMING

SEPT. 26 American Red Cross blood drive: Thursday, Sept. 26, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Keystone College in Hibbard Campus Center.

Block Party: Thursday, Sept. 26, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Abington Community Library. Attend a Block Party and join in the free play with blocks, vehicles, animals and people. There are only two ground rules: No throwing blocks, and no knocking someone else’s building down. Come ready to play. No registration required. For children ages 2-7. For more information, call 570-587-3440.

Homeschoolers at the Library: Thursday, Sept. 26, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Abington Community Library. Bring your children to a fun, educational program to enrich their home-learning experience. They will participate in hands-on projects, stories, short videos and more. This month, the group will be joined by Sharon Templin, who will share stories and pictures from her trips to Africa. For grades K-6. To register or for more information, call 570-587-344.

Craft and Chat: Thursday, Sept. 26, 6-8 p.m. at Abington Community Library. Bring your project to work on. No registration required. For more information, call 570-587-3440.

SEPT. 26 - OCT. 24

Assemblage Collage: A workshop covering techniques of batik, block printing, surface design then comingling found objects into a unique 16x20” art piece. Gwen Harleman will guide the class at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit, five Thursdays from Sept. 26 through Oct. 24 from 10:30 to 12:30. Cost is $25 plus a $20 supply fee. For more info or to register, visit gatheringplacecs.org.

SEPT. 27

Storytime for babies: Friday, Sept. 27 at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. at the Abington Community Library. For ages 0-2. For more information, call 570-587-3440.American Red Cross blood drive: Friday, Sept. 27, 2-7 p.m. at Countryside Community Church, 14011 Orchard Drive, Newton Township. How to donate blood: download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. People who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements. Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

Teen Reading Lounge: Friday, Sept. 27, 4:15-5 p.m. at Abington Community Library. Join in for a lively book discussion, art project and lots of snacks. This month, the group is reading “Magonia” by Maria D. Headley. Each teen will receive a copy of the book to keep, so ask for it at the circulation desk. For grades 5-12. For more information, call 570-587-3440.

Keystone College observatory session: Friday, Sept. 27, 7:30-9:30 p.m. at the Thomas G. Cupillari ’60 Observatory, Fleetville. The fall series of public lectures and observing sessions are free and open to the public with no registration required. Observation depends on the weather. Contact Jo-Ann Kamichitis, observatory director at 570-945-8402 for more information.

SEPT. 28

Saturday Spotlight book club meeting: Saturday, Sept. 28, 10:30 a.m. at Dalton Community Library. The book discussion will be on Michelle Obama’s book, “Becoming.”

Chicken barbecue: Abington Memorial VFW Post 7069 and Auxiliary will host their annual chicken barbecue Saturday, Sept. 28, from 2-6 p.m. or until sold out, at the VFW grounds, 402 Winola Road, Clarks Summit. The cost is $10 for adults; $4.50 for children. Tickets are available at the post or by calling 570-586-9821.

SEPT. 29

Ice cream social and basket raffle: Clarks Summit Fire Company Auxiliary will host an ice cream social and basket raffle at the firehouse, 321 Bedford St., Clarks Summit on Sunday, Sept. 29 from 1-4 p.m. Raffle prizes include a 42-inch television and assorted baskets. For more information, call 570-586-9656 ext. 4.

Taste of the Abingtons: Sunday, Sept. 29, 5-8 p.m. at the Ramada in South Abington Township. Enjoy tastings of food and wine, live entertainment and a raffle with your friends and neighbors. Tickets are $25 and are available from any Rotary Club of the Abingtons member and on Eventbrite. Sponsored by Rotary Club of the Abingtons and all proceeds benefit the community.

SEPT. 30

Pickleball, Anyone?: Learn basics of this sport that combines tennis, table tennis and badminton on Monday, Sept. 30, 11 a.m. to noon at Birchwood Club. Tim Farley will instruct, and cost includes use of paddle, balls and two-hour playing session outside of class. Sponsored by The Gathering Place. Cost: $40. For info or to register, visit GatheringPlaceCS.org.

Math and Science Club: Monday, Sept. 30, 4:15-5 p.m. at Abington Community Library. Do you love experiments? Games? Puzzles? Check out the library’s new Math and Science Club. Each month, there will be different activities and challenges to complete. This after school club is all about the fun in STEM. For grades K-4. To register or for more information, call 570-587-3440.

Educational Seminar: 6 Ways To Reduce The Cost Of College: Monday, Sept. 30, 6-7:30 p.m. at Abington Community Library. Is your child headed to college in the next 1-5 years? Do you want to learn how to reduce the cost of college? Come find out from sponsor Janney Montgomery Scott LLC. To register or more information, call 570-587-3440.

OCT. 1 Lackawanna Astronomical Society monthly meeting: Tuesday, Oct. 1, 7:30 p.m. at Keystone College’s Thomas G. Cupillari Observatory, Hack Road in Fleetville. The public is welcome to attend. Activities include telescope observation of planets, deep sky objects and the moon (weather permitting), programs and pictures presented by LAS members, and astrophotography. Coffee and cookies are served. For more information, visit lackawannaastronomicalsociety.org or email John@lackawannaastronomicalsociety.org.

OCT. 3

Fall rummage sale: The United Methodist Women of Clarks Green United Methodist Church, 119 Glenburn Road, Clarks Green, will hold their fall rummage sale Thursday, Oct. 3, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Friday, Oct. 4, 9 a.m. to noon. The sale will be held in the fellowship hall. Proceeds from the sale benefit the many mission projects supported by the UMW.

Odyssey of the Mind informational meeting: Thursday, Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. in the Abington Heights Middle School auditorium. For all Abington Heights School District students (and their parents) interested in forming Odyssey of the Mind teams. Odyssey of the Mind is a worldwide creative problem solving competition.

OCT. 3-17

Crochet a Hat: Thursdays, Oct. 3, 10 and 17, at 6:30 at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Beginner to intermediate level. Kristina Laurito will teach the basics of crochet-in-the-round to create a beanie or beret style hat. Cost: $25, plus a $10 supply fee. For information or to register, visit GatheringPlaceCS.org.

OCT. 3-24 Exploring Your Dreaming Mind: Thursdays, Oct. 3, 10, 17 and 24, at 7 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Kevin Keegan, Ph.D. will teach the skills needed to better understand dreams, a rich source of insights into oneself and relationships and how to use them to improve ones life. Cost: $30. For info or to register, visit GatheringPlaceCS.org.

OCT. 5

The Friends of the Abington Community Library Fall Book Sale: Saturday, Oct. 5, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Clarks Summit United Methodist Church, 1310 Morgan Highway. Free admission; prices on books, CDs and DVDs for all ages range from 25 cents to $2. A preview sale will be held on Friday, 5-8 p.m. at the same location for Friends members. Annual memberships can be obtained that night for individuals at $10 and families at $15. All proceeds from the sale benefit the library to purchase items and underwrite events outside the library’s budget.

Rabies clinic: The Humane Society of Wyoming County will sponsor a low-cost rabies vaccination clinic for dogs and cats on Saturday, Oct. 5, 9 a.m. to noon at the Department of Agriculture Building, Route 92 South, Tunkhannock. Cost is $8 per shot (cash only). Dr. Colin Jeschke of the Abington Veterinary Center will administer the vaccinations. For safety reasons, all pets must be either leashed or individually caged. Bring the pet’s most recent rabies vaccination certificate, if available. The clinic is open to pets from all counties. For more information, call 570-836-4745.

Dalton Fire Company Fall Wine Festival: Saturday, Oct. 5, noon to 6 p.m. at the Dalton Carnival Grounds on Bank Street. Features live music by Mace in Dickson, wine tasting, food vendors and crafts. Pre-sale tickets may be purchased at Dalton Doit Center or McGrath’s Pub and Eatery.

OCT. 6 Celebrate Servant Church: Clarks Green Assembly of God, 204 S. Abington Road, is changing its name to Servant Church of the Abingtons. Community members are invited to come celebrate with the church on Sunday, Oct. 6. Explore the vibrant Rooted Kids wing, the Rooted Youth sanctum, the creative Music Ministry Studio and refreshing Hebrews Cafe. A celebration service begins at 10:30 a.m., and festivities follow at noon with free food, ice cream, bounce House, balloons, giveaways and more.

OCT. 7-28 Start Your Own Business: Mondays, Oct. 7, 14, 21 and 28, 7 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. For those who dream of opening your own business but don’t know where to start, Don Webster will guide you through the process. Cost: $30. For information or to register, visit GatheringPlaceCS.org.

OCT. 7 - NOV. 4

Making Change- Practical Money Skills for Adults with Special Needs: Kate McLane, a certified special education teacher, will help adult students with varying abilities to build and implement money management skills. Mondays, Oct. 7, 14, 21 and 28 and Nov. 4, from 6-7 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Cost $25. For information or to register, visit GatheringPlaceCS.org.

OCT. 8

Mysteries and Detectives Book Club meeting: Tuesday, Oct. 8, 7-8:30 p.m. at the Abington Community Library. October’s selection is “A Nail Through the Heart” by Timothy Hallinan. The author for November is Susan Elia MacNeal.

OCT. 9

Putting Your Garden to Bed: Wednesday, Oct. 9, 7 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State Street, Clarks Summit. Penn State Master Gardener Georgiann Eccleston will tell participants what to do with soil in the fall to give great results in the spring, when to cut down or trim plants and other info on letting a garden have a good rest this winter. Cost: $5. For information or to register, visit GatheringPlaceCS.org.

Felt Spheres, Geodes and Dryer Balls: Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 6:30 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. A wool felt ball will shorten dryer time in your clothes dryer. Have fun creating a colorful ball or two. Cost: $15 plus a $5 supply fee. For information or to register, visit GatheringPlaceCS.org.

OCT. 10-24: Pinochle - Time to Learn to Play: Thursdays, Oct. 10, 17 and 24 at noon at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Charlie Halloran will start with the basics of this popular card game. No experience needed to join. Cost:$5. For information or to register, visit GatheringPLaceCS.org.

OCT. 11 Memory Cafe: Friday, Oct. 11, 10 a.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. An opportunity for people with memory loss and their care givers to have a cup of coffee and socialize with others. Explore art, music, games or just enjoy being with others. Free admission. For more information or to register, visit GatheringPlaceCS.org or call 570-881-7612.

OCT. 19

Dalton Community Library’s Fall Book and Bake Sale: Saturday, Oct. 19, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Anyone wanting to make book donations must bring them to the library by the last day of September.

OCT. 24 - NOV. 3

Actors Circle presents ‘Lombardi’: Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 24-27 and Friday through Sunday. Nov. 1-3 at Providence Playhouse, 1256 Providence Road, Scranton. Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows begin at 8 p.m. and Sunday shows at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 general admission, $10 for seniors and $8 for students; Thursday, Oct. 24 tickets are discounted at $8 for general admission and seniors and $6 for students. For tickets, email tickets@actorscircle.com or call 570-342-9707. Reservations are held until 10 minutes to show time. Directed by Clarks Summit resident David Hunisch, the play is about five-time NFL champion and two-time Super Bowl champion, Vince Lombardi. It follows LOOK Magazine reporter Michael McCormick through a week of the Packers’ 1965 season. The play contains adult language. For more information, visit ActorsCircle.com, or the theater group’s Facebook page.

ONGOING/

REMINDERS

The Art of Brooke Wandall: The colorful work of American Abstractionist Brooke Wandall is on display for five weeks starting Sept. 13 in the gallery at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. The gallery is open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, noon to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

Memorial pavers: Memorial pavers to remember veterans both living and deceased, are available for sale at Abington Memorial VFW Post 7069, Clarks Summit. The pavers cost $40 and will be engraved by SPY Stoneworks of Clarks Summit. The memorial walkway, an Eagle Scout project by Chance Vansickle, is directly in front of the post flagpole. Applications, which are in limited supply, may be obtained at the post during business hours. Pavers will be submitted to the engraver on a first come, first served basis.

Community garden volunteers sought: This season’s Waverly Community Garden continues to share fresh produce with local food pantries and other programs. Anyone interested in volunteering to help with the garden can sign up on the its Facebook page at bit.ly/2KzuhBi.

State Rep. Outreach: A staff member from state Rep. Marty Flynn’s office will provide outreach assistance from 9 a.m. to noon on the third Wednesday of the month, alternating between the Clarks Green Borough Building, 104 N. Abington Road and the South Abington Township Building’s second-floor meeting room, 104 Shady Lane Road in Chinchilla. Flynn’s staff can help with PennDOT paperwork, LIHEAP winter heating assistance, unemployment compensation, workers’ compensation, PACE/PACENET prescription-drug coverage, unclaimed property searches and any other state-related matter. Call 570-342-4348 for more information.

Contact the Suburban: 570-348-9185; suburbanweekly@timesshamrock.com