SEPT. 19 After School LEGOS: Thursday, Sept. 19, 3:30-4:30 p.m. at Abington Community Library. Meet friends at the library to play with LEGOs. All LEGOs will be provided for this hour of free play. No registration required. Build whatever you would like and then clean up for next time.For grades K-4. For more information, call 570-587-3440.Insulin Support Group: Thursday, Sept. 19, 6-8:30 p.m. at Abington Community Library.Are you using or thinking of using an insulin pump to manage your diabetes? Talk with diabetics who know. Join insulin pump users with/without a sensor in a group setting to share and talk about your experiences. The group is open to children, parents and senior citizens who are presently using a pump or are considering it. No registration required. For more information, visit 570-587-3440.SEPT. 20

Harry McGrath Memorial Golf Tournament & Dinner Celebration: The Greater Scranton YMCA will host the Inaugural Harry McGrath Memorial Golf Tournament and Dinner Celebration Friday, Sept. 20, 1:30 p.m. at Glen Oak Country Club, 250 Oakford Road, Clarks Summit. Registration begins at 10 a.m. A dinner celebration will begin with cocktails at 6 p.m. and dinner at 7:30 p.m. Entertainment will be provided by Black Tie Stereo. For more info or to register, visit conta.cc/2OvkDTO or contact Betsy McGrath Ardizoni at 570-768-6118.

T-shirt and Backpack Decorating: Friday, Sept. 20, 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Abington Community Library. Decorate a T-shirt and backpack and go back to school in style. All materials and art supplies provided – snacks too. For grades 5-8. To register or for more information, call 570-587-3440.

SEPT. 21 All Day Craft & Chat: Saturday, Sept. 21, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Abington Community Library. Do you knit, bead, make rugs, hand stitch or do any kind of handcraft? Come to share ideas, show off your work and get another crafter’s eye and perception. Chat and meet your neighbors while you work on your craft. Bring any project you’re working on, or come just to be inspired. All levels of experience welcome. For more information, call 570-587-3440.Newton Rec Center Fall Festival: Saturday, Sept. 21, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Newton Recreation Center. Touch-a-truck, kids’ activities, farmers market, indoor vendor fair, food trucks and more.

SEPT. 22

Newton Ransom Elementary School PTO’s fourth annual 5k run/walk and fun run: Sunday, Sept. 22 at the Abington Heights Middle School. Race day registration and packet pick up is from 8-8:45 a.m. The fun run (open to children in fourth grade and younger,) begins at 9 a.m. and the 5k walk/run at 9:30 a.m. New this year is an easier family-friendly 5k course. Faith Bennett of Faith’s Fun Faces will offer face painting. Pivot Physical Therapy will offer free post-race stretching on a first come, first served basis. An early registration deadline of Sept. 13 guarantees participants a T-shirt. The cost for 5k run/walk is $20; $10 for the fun run. Registration after Sept. 13 or on the day of the event is $25 for the 5k run/walk; $15 for the fun run. For more information, email marissazang@yahoo.com orvisit the Facebook event page at bit.ly/2Zt4PJ1.

SEPT. 23

Books + Bites Book Club:Monday, Sept. 23, 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Abington Community Library. Welcome to the library’s newest book club. Participants will discuss a selected book while eating and enjoying specially curated food which relates to the book in some way. The first book discussion will focus on “The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead. To register or for more information, call 570-587-3440.

SEPT. 24

Story Time begins: The Dalton Community Library’s new session of Story Time will be held Tuesdays, beginning Sept. 24, at 11 a.m. Kids will hear stories, play games, listen to songs, get in some morning stretches and more. For more information, email jfamiletti@albright.org.

Technology Scheduling Session: Tuesday, Sept. 24, 11 a.m. to noon at Abington Community Library. Do you need help in computer basics, email, iPad/iPhone, Kindle/Nook, Facebook, Skype, Facetime, basics of the Microsoft Suites (2007), or something else? Stop by and schedule a one-on-one meeting session today. For more information, call 570-587-3440.

Abington Community Library Teen Leadership Committee meeting: Tuesday, Sept. 24, 4-5 p.m. at the library. A group of tweens/teens focused on giving a voice to all young adults for programming, book selections and more. Come and share your thoughts and ideas. For grades 5-12. For more information, call 570-587-3440.

Painting Class With Sharon Mcardle: Tuesday, Sept. 24, 6-8 p.m. at Abington Community Library. This is an opportunity for adults who always wanted to take painting classes but were afraid to try. A materials fee of $10 is due to instructor at the time of the class. Theme: tall welcome sign with sunflowers. To register or for more information, call 570-587-3440.

Kid’s Crew begins: The Dalton Community Library’s after school program for children in elementary school, Kid’s Crew, will begin Tuesday, Sept. 24. The group builds, makes crafts, shares ideas and learns in exciting ways. A chance to wind down after a school day with other children. For more information, email jfamiletti@albright.org.

Wally Gordon Community Singers rehearsals begin: The Wally Gordon Community Singers would like you to sing with them in 2019. Rehearsals are Tuesdays, 7:30-8:30 p.m. at the Clarks Summit United Methodist Church music room, 1310 Morgan Highway, Clarks Summit, and begin on Tuesday, Sept. 24. Concert theme: “NOEL – “Night of Everlasting Love.” Based in Clarks Summit, this group was founded 35 years ago to give local people opportunity to pursue the love of choral music, regardless of training or ability. Membership is open to high school and adult singers. No auditions required. Two concerts per season: early December and early May. For more information, call 570-561-6005 or visit the group’s Facebook page or website at wallygordoncommunitysingers.com.

SEPT. 24 - NOV. 12

Italian for Everyone: Marzia Caporale, Ph.D. will offer an interactive class exploring the basics of Italian language and culture with new vocabulary and skills. Eight Tuesdays, Sept. 24 through Nov. 12 at 6:30 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Cost is $60. To register or for more info, visit gatheringplacecs.org.

SEPT. 25

Abington Business and Professional Association Lunch & Learn: Member Presentations:Wednesday, Sept. 25, noon to 1 p.m. at Abington Community Library. Member speed networking lunch presenting: Diane Calabro of Classic Properties, Charles Sandercock of Summit Frameworks, Lisa Altavilla of ASERA Care Hospice, and Marcee Kneisel of DGK Insurance. ABPA member cost: $10; non-member cost: $15. To register or for more information, call 570-587-3440.

SEPT. 26

American Red Cross blood drive: Thursday, Sept. 26, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Keystone College in Hibbard Campus Center.

Block Party: Thursday, Sept. 26, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Abington Community Library. Attend a Block Party and join in the free play with blocks, vehicles, animals and people. There are only two ground rules: No throwing blocks, and no knocking someone else’s building down. Come ready to play. No registration required. For children ages 2-7. For more information, call 570-587-3440.

Homeschoolers at the Library: Thursday, Sept. 26, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Abington Community Library. Bring your children to a fun, educational program to enrich their home-learning experience. They will participate in hands-on projects, stories, short videos and more. This month, the group will be joined by Sharon Templin, who will share stories and pictures from her trips to Africa. For grades K-6. To register or for more information, call 570-587-344.

Craft and Chat: Thursday, Sept. 26, 6-8 p.m. at Abington Community Library. Bring your project to work on. No registration required. For more information, call 570-587-3440.

SEPT. 26 - OCT. 24

Assemblage Collage: A workshop covering techniques of batik, block printing, surface design then comingling found objects into a unique 16x20” art piece. Gwen Harleman will guide the class at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit, five Thursdays from Sept. 26 through Oct. 24 from 10:30 to 12:30. Cost is $25 plus a $20 supply fee. For more info or to register, visit gatheringplacecs.org.

SEPT. 27

American Red Cross blood drive: Friday, Sept. 27, 2-7 p.m. at Countryside Community Church, 14011 Orchard Drive, Newton Township. How to donate blood: download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. People who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements. Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.Teen Reading Lounge: Friday, Sept. 27, 4:15-5 p.m. at Abington Community Library. Join in for a lively book discussion, art project and lots of snacks. This month, the group is reading “Magonia” by Maria D. Headley. Each teen will receive a copy of the book to keep, so ask for it at the circulation desk. For grades 5-12. For more information, call 570-587-3440.

SEPT. 28 Saturday Spotlight book club meeting: Saturday, Sept. 28, 10:30 a.m. at Dalton Community Library. The book discussion will be on Michelle Obama’s book, “Becoming.”

Chicken barbecue: Abington Memorial VFW Post 7069 and Auxiliary will host their annual chicken barbecue Saturday, Sept. 28, from 2-6 p.m. or until sold out, at the VFW grounds, 402 Winola Road, Clarks Summit. The cost is $10 for adults; $4.50 for children. Tickets are available at the post or by calling 570-586-9821.

SEPT. 29 Taste of the Abingtons: Sunday, Sept. 29, 5-8 p.m. at the Ramada in South Abington Township. Enjoy tastings of food and wine, live entertainment and a raffle with your friends and neighbors. Tickets are $25 and are available from any Rotary Club of the Abingtons member and on Eventbrite. Sponsored by Rotary Club of the Abingtons and all proceeds benefit the community.

SEPT. 30 Pickleball, Anyone?:

Learn basics of this sport that combines tennis, table tennis and badminton on Monday, Sept. 30, 11 a.m. to noon at Birchwood Club. Tim Farley will instruct, and cost includes use of paddle, balls and two-hour playing session outside of class. Sponsored by The Gathering Place. Cost: $40. For info or to register, visit

GatheringPlaceCS.org.

Math and Science Club: Monday, Sept. 30, 4:15-5 p.m. at Abington Community Library. Do you love experiments? Games? Puzzles? Check out the library’s new Math and Science Club. Each month, there will be different activities and challenges to complete. This after school club is all about the fun in STEM. For grades K-4. To register or for more information, call 570-587-3440.Educational Seminar: 6 Ways To Reduce The Cost Of College: Monday, Sept. 30, 6-7:30 p.m. at Abington Community Library. Is your child headed to college in the next 1-5 years? Do you want to learn how to reduce the cost of college? Come find out from sponsor Janney Montgomery Scott LLC. To register or more information, call 570-587-3440.

OCT. 3

Fall rummage sale: The United Methodist Women of Clarks Green United Methodist Church, 119 Glenburn Road, Clarks Green, will hold their fall rummage sale Thursday, Oct. 3, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Friday, Oct. 4, 9 a.m. to noon. The sale will be held in the fellowship hall. Proceeds from the sale benefit the many mission projects supported by the UMW.

Odyssey of the Mind informational meeting: Thursday, Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. in the Abington Heights Middle School auditorium. For all Abington Heights School District students (and their parents) interested in forming Odyssey of the Mind teams. Odyssey of the Mind is a worldwide creative problem solving competition.

OCT. 3-17

Crochet a Hat: Thursdays, Oct. 3, 10 and 17, at 6:30 at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Beginner to intermediate level. Kristina Laurito will teach the basics of crochet-in-the-round to create a beanie or beret style hat. Cost: $25, plus a $10 supply fee. For information or to register, visit GatheringPlaceCS.org.

OCT. 3-24

Exploring Your Dreaming Mind: Thursdays, Oct. 3, 10, 17 and 24, at 7 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Kevin Keegan, Ph.D. will teach the skills needed to better understand dreams, a rich source of insights into oneself and relationships and how to use them to improve ones life. Cost: $30. For info or to register, visit GatheringPlaceCS.org.OCT. 5 The Friends of the Abington Community Library Fall Book Sale: Saturday, Oct. 5, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Clarks Summit United Methodist Church, 1310 Morgan Highway. Free admission; prices on books, CDs and DVDs for all ages range from 25 cents to $2. A preview sale will be held on Friday, 5-8 p.m. at the same location for Friends members. Annual memberships can be obtained that night for individuals at $10 and families at $15. All proceeds from the sale benefit the library to purchase items and underwrite events outside the library’s budget.Rabies clinic: The Humane Society of Wyoming County will sponsor a low-cost rabies vaccination clinic for dogs and cats on Saturday, Oct. 5, 9 a.m. to noon at the Department of Agriculture Building, Route 92 South, Tunkhannock. Cost is $8 per shot (cash only). Dr. Colin Jeschke of the Abington Veterinary Center will administer the vaccinations. For safety reasons, all pets must be either leashed or individually caged. Bring the pet’s most recent rabies vaccination certificate, if available. The clinic is open to pets from all counties. For more information, call 570-836-4745.

Dalton Fire Company Fall Wine Festival: Saturday, Oct. 5, noon to 6 p.m. at the Dalton Carnival Grounds on Bank Street. Features live music by Mace in Dickson, wine tasting, food vendors and crafts. Pre-sale tickets may be purchased at Dalton Doit Center or McGrath’s Pub and Eatery.

OCT. 19 Dalton Community Library’s Fall Book and Bake Sale: Saturday, Oct. 19, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Anyone wanting to make book donations must bring them to the library by the last day of September.

OCT. 24 - NOV. 3 Actors Circle presents ‘Lombardi’: Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 24-27 and Friday through Sunday. Nov. 1-3 at Providence Playhouse, 1256 Providence Road, Scranton. Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows begin at 8 p.m. and Sunday shows at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 general admission, $10 for seniors and $8 for students; Thursday, Oct. 24 tickets are discounted at $8 for general admission and seniors and $6 for students. For tickets, email tickets@actorscircle.com or call 570-342-9707. Reservations are held until 10 minutes to show time. Directed by Clarks Summit resident David Hunisch, the play is about five-time NFL champion and two-time Super Bowl champion, Vince Lombardi. It follows LOOK Magazine reporter Michael McCormick through a week of the Packers’ 1965 season. The play contains adult language. For more information, visit ActorsCircle.com, or the theater group’s Facebook page.

ONGOING/

REMINDERS

Storytimes for Children: Baby (ages 0-2): Fridays, Sept. 20 and 27 at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.; Toddler (ages 2-3): Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.; Preschool (ages 3-5): Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the Abington Community Library. For more information, call 570-587-3440.

Keystone College observatory sessions: Wednesday, Sept. 25 and Fridays, Sept. 20 and 27. All sessions are held from 7:30-9:30 p.m. at the Thomas G. Cupillari ’60 Observatory, Fleetville. The fall series of public lectures and observing sessions are free and open to the public with no registration required. Observation depends on the weather. Contact Jo-Ann Kamichitis, observatory director at 570-945-8402 for more information.Memorial pavers: Memorial pavers to remember veterans both living and deceased, are available for sale at Abington Memorial VFW Post 7069, Clarks Summit. The pavers cost $40 and will be engraved by SPY Stoneworks of Clarks Summit. The memorial walkway, an Eagle Scout project by Chance Vansickle, is directly in front of the post flagpole. Applications, which are in limited supply, may be obtained at the post during business hours. Pavers will be submitted to the engraver on a first come, first served basis.Community garden volunteers sought: This season’s Waverly Community Garden continues to share fresh produce with local food pantries and other programs. Anyone interested in volunteering to help with the garden can sign up on the its Facebook page at bit.ly/2KzuhBi.State Rep. Outreach: A staff member from state Rep. Marty Flynn’s office will provide outreach assistance from 9 a.m. to noon on the third Wednesday of the month, alternating between the Clarks Green Borough Building, 104 N. Abington Road and the South Abington Township Building’s second-floor meeting room, 104 Shady Lane Road in Chinchilla. Flynn’s staff can help with PennDOT paperwork, LIHEAP winter heating assistance, unemployment compensation, workers’ compensation, PACE/PACENET prescription-drug coverage, unclaimed property searches and any other state-related matter. Call 570-342-4348 for more information.

Contact the Suburban: 570-348-9185; suburbanweekly@timesshamrock.com