Article Tools Font size – + Share This



UPCOMING

SEPT. 13

Memory Cafe: Friday, Sept. 13, 10 a.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. A place where people with memory loss and their care companions can share a cup of coffee and socialize with others. Explore art, music, play games or just enjoy being with others. Admission is free. For more information or to register, call 570-575-0384 or visit gatheringplacecs.org.David Walsh art exhibit opening reception: The Waverly Small Works Gallery, located in the south wing of the Waverly Community House, will feature the works of 2018 F. Lammot Belin Arts Foundation Scholarship Recipient, David Walsh. The exhibit kicks off with an artist reception on Friday, Sept. 13, 5 p.m. in the gallery. A talk will be presented by the artist at 6:30 p.m. The exhibit is sponsored by PA Partners in Arts. There is no charge to attend. The works will be on display in the gallery through Sunday, Oct. 20.

SEPT. 14

Car show: The Keystone College Armed Forces Club will host a car show Saturday, Sept. 14, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lackawanna Trail High School in Factoryville. The show is open to daily drivers, motorcycles and classic and antique vehicles. There is a $10 fee to enter vehicles and the event is free of charge to visitors. There will be first-, second- and third-place prizes. The rain date is Sept. 15. For more information, contact Kylie Emerson at kemerson@keystone.edu.Dalton United Methodist Church Costa Rica Mission Team’s Chicken BBQ: Saturday, Sept. 14, 1-4 p.m. at the church, 125 S. Turnpike Road, Dalton. Drive-thru takeouts. Cost is $10 for adults; $5 for children ages 6-12. For tickets, call Ron at 570-406-8409.

SEPT. 14 & 15 Hometown Heroes Weekend at Roba Family Farms: Free admission to Roba Family Farms, 230 Decker Road, North Abington Township, for members of the U.S. Armed Forces, emergency responders and their immediate families; valid ID required. Flag raising ceremony at 11:30 a.m. National anthem performance by Tierney Joyce and Chloe Joyce. Features farm attractions and special events. For more information, visit robafamilyfarms.com.

SEPT. 15

Southern Indian Cooking:Sunday, Sept. 15, 4 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks summit. Lakshmi Mizin will prepare “Amruta”(divine) Southern Indian meal using spices to enhance food. She will prepare bajji as a starter, coconut rice, cauliflower curry and tomato dal. Cost is $35. For information or to register, visit GatheringPlaceCS.org.

SEPT. 16

The Comm Classic Centennial Golf Tournament: Monday, Sept. 16 at Glen Oak Country Club. Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. with a noon shotgun start. The tournament is captain and crew format and features 18 holes of golf with cart, gross score prizes, raffle prizes, a $2,500 putting competition, a $10,000 hole-in-one prize, HIO prizes on all par 3’s, flight prizes, lunch, cocktail hour and a dinner buffet. The registration fee of $175 entitles each golfer to eligibility to win one of several major prizes. Friends and family may join the golfers afterward for cocktails and dinner at a cost of $50 per person. For more information on the tournament or to download the registration form, visit waverlycomm.org. Registration forms are also available in the Waverly Community House lobby and office.

SEPT. 17

Constitution Day: Tuesday, Sept. 17, 12:45-1:45 p.m. at Keystone College in Evans Hall. Constitution Day 2019 will feature “Sam Faddis - Spycraft and the Constitution.” Faddis is a retired CIA operations officer, published author and national security commentator.

SEPT. 18 ‘Visit Thirteen Olives’ class: Wednesday, Sept. 18, 6 p.m. at Thirteen Olives, 222 Northern Blvd., South Abington Township. Chef Gene Litz will prepare seasonal offerings utilizing premium olive oils and vinegars to enhance and compliment their taste in this Anbington Area Community Classroom session. Cost is $25. For more information or to register, visit gatheringplacecs.org.

SEPT. 18, 25; OCT. 2 Weaving on a Cardboard Loom: Weave a small purse or art piece on a cardboard loom. Bring some of your favorite yarns to use in your piece. Wednesdays, Sept. 18 and 25 and Oct. 2, 2 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Cost is $30 plus a $10 supply fee. For more information or to register, visit gatheringplacecs.org.SEPT. 20 Harry McGrath Memorial Golf Tournament & Dinner Celebration: The Greater Scranton YMCA will host the Inaugural Harry McGrath Memorial Golf Tournament and Dinner Celebration Friday, Sept. 20, 1:30 p.m. at Glen Oak Country Club, 250 Oakford Road, Clarks Summit. Registration begins at 10 a.m. A dinner celebration will begin with cocktails at 6 p.m. and dinner at 7:30 p.m. Entertainment will be provided by Black Tie Stereo. For more info or to register, visit conta.cc/2OvkDTO or contact Betsy McGrath Ardizoni at 570-768-6118.

SEPT. 21 Newton Rec Center Fall Festival: Saturday, Sept. 21, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Newton Recreation Center. Touch-a-truck, kids’ activities, farmers market, indoor vendor fair, food trucks and more.

SEPT. 22

Newton Ransom Elementary School PTO’s fourth annual 5k run/walk and fun run: Sunday, Sept. 22 at the Abington Heights Middle School. Race day registration and packet pick up is from 8-8:45 a.m. The fun run (open to children in fourth grade and younger,) begins at 9 a.m. and the 5k walk/run at 9:30 a.m. New this year is an easier family-friendly 5k course. Faith Bennett of Faith’s Fun Faces will offer face painting. Pivot Physical Therapy will offer free post-race stretching on a first come, first served basis. An early registration deadline of Sept. 13 guarantees participants a T-shirt. The cost for 5k run/walk is $20; $10 for the fun run. Registration after Sept. 13 or on the day of the event is $25 for the 5k run/walk; $15 for the fun run. For more information, email marissazang@yahoo.com orvisit the Facebook event page at bit.ly/2Zt4PJ1.

SEPT. 24

Story Time begins: The Dalton Community Library’s new session of Story Time will be held Tuesdays, beginning Sept. 24, at 11 a.m. Kids will hear stories, play games, listen to songs, get in some morning stretches and more. For more information, email jfamiletti@albright.org.

Kid’s Crew begins: The Dalton Community Library’s after school program for children in elementary school, Kid’s Crew, will begin Tuesday, Sept. 24. The group builds, makes crafts, shares ideas and learns in exciting ways. A chance to wind down after a school day with other children. For more information, email jfamiletti@albright.org.

Wally Gordon Commu nity Singers rehearsals begin: The Wally Gordon Community Singers would like you to sing with them in 2019. Rehearsals are Tuesdays, 7:30-8:30 p.m. at the Clarks Summit United Methodist Church music room, 1310 Morgan Highway, Clarks Summit, and begin on Tuesday, Sept. 24. Concert theme: “NOEL – “Night of Everlasting Love.” Based in Clarks Summit, this group was founded 35 years ago to give local people opportunity to pursue the love of choral music, regardless of training or ability. Membership is open to high school and adult singers. No auditions required. Two concerts per season: early December and early May. For more information, call 570-561-6005 or visit the group’s Facebook page or website at wallygordoncommunitysingers.com.

SEPT. 24 - NOV.12 Italian for Everyone: Marzia Caporale, Ph.D. will offer an interactive class exploring the basics of Italian language and culture with new vocabulary and skills. Eight Tuesdays, Sept. 24 through Nov. 12 at 6:30 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Cost is $60. To register or for more info, visit gatheringplacecs.org.

SEPT. 26

American Red Cross blood drive: Thursday, Sept. 26, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Keystone College in Hibbard Campus Center.

SEPT. 26 - OCT. 24

Assemblage Collage: A workshop covering techniques of batik, block printing, surface design then comingling found objects into a unique 16x20” art piece. Gwen Harleman will guide the class at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit, five Thursdays from Sept. 26 through Oct. 24 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost is $25 plus a $20 supply fee. For more info or to register, visit gatheringplacecs.org.

SEPT. 28 Saturday Spotlight book club meeting: Saturday, Sept. 28, 10:30 a.m. at Dalton Community Library. The book discussion will be on Michelle Obama’s book, “Becoming.”

Chicken barbecue: Abington Memorial VFW Post 7069 and Auxiliary will host its annual chicken barbecue Saturday, Sept. 28, from 2-6 p.m. or until sold out, at the VFW grounds, 402 Winola Road, Clarks Summit. The cost is $10 for adults; $4.50 for children. Tickets are available at the post or by calling 570-586-9821.

SEPT. 29 Taste of the Abingtons: Sunday, Sept. 29, 5-8 p.m. at the Ramada. Tastings, live entertainment and a raffle with your friends and neighbors. Tickets are $25 and are available from any Rotary Club of the Abingtons member and on Eventbrite. Sponsored by Rotary Club of the Abingtons and all proceeds benefit the community.OCT. 5 Rabies clinic: The Humane Society of Wyoming County will sponsor a low-cost rabies vaccination clinic for dogs and cats on Saturday, Oct. 5, 9 a.m. to noon at the Department of Agriculture Building, Route 92 South, Tunkhannock. Cost is $8 per shot (cash only). Dr. Colin Jeschke of the Abington Veterinary Center will administer the vaccinations. For safety reasons, all pets must be either leashed or individually caged. Bring the pet’s most-recent rabies vaccination certificate, if available. The clinic is open to pets from all counties. For more information, call 570-836-4745.

OCT. 19 Dalton Community Library’s Fall Book and Bake Sale: Saturday, Oct. 19, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Anyone wanting to make book donations must bring them to the library by the last day of September.

ONGOING/

REMINDERS

Keystone College observatory sessions: Wednesdays, Sept. 18 and 25 and Fridays, Sept. 13, 20 and 27. All sessions are held from 7:30-9:30 p.m. at the Thomas G. Cupillari ’60 Observatory, Fleetville. The fall series of public lectures and observing sessions are free and open to the public with no registration required. Observation depends on the weather. Contact Jo-Ann Kamichitis, observatory director at 570-945-8402 for more information.Memorial pavers: Memorial pavers to remember veterans both living and deceased, are available for sale at Abington Memorial VFW Post 7069, Clarks Summit. The pavers cost $40 and will be engraved by SPY Stoneworks of Clarks Summit. The memorial walkway, an Eagle Scout project by Chance Vansickle, is directly in front of the post flagpole. Applications, which are in limited supply, may be obtained at the post during business hours. Pavers will be submitted to the engraver on a first come, first served basis.Community garden volunteers sought: This season’s Waverly Community Garden continues to share fresh produce with local food pantries and other programs. Anyone interested in volunteering to help with the garden can sign up on the its Facebook page at bit.ly/2KzuhBi.State Rep. Outreach: A staff member from state Rep. Marty Flynn’s office will provide outreach assistance from 9 a.m. to noon on the third Wednesday of the month, alternating between the Clarks Green Borough Building, 104 N. Abington Road and the South Abington Township Building’s second-floor meeting room, 104 Shady Lane Road in Chinchilla. Flynn’s staff can help with PennDOT paperwork, LIHEAP winter heating assistance, unemployment compensation, workers’ compensation, PACE/PACENET prescription-drug coverage, unclaimed property searches and any other state-related matter. Call 570-342-4348 for more information.

Contact the Suburban: 570-348-9185; suburbanweekly@timesshamrock.com