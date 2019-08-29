Article Tools Font size – + Share This



AUG. 29

Veterans outreach: Area veterans are invited to take part in the monthly support program today at the office of state Rep. Marty Flynn. A representative from the American Legion Service Office Outreach program will be in Flynn’s office, Jay’s Commons, 409 N. Main Ave., Scranton, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to provide information on services available to veterans and their families. The American Legion representatives are available to discuss education, health care and death benefits. Flynn’s office added Aug. 29 as a second day for local veterans after all available appointments had been booked on Aug. 28. Legion membership is not required to take advantage of the help, but anyone interested in speaking to the advisors should call and schedule an appointment through Flynn’s office at 570-342-4348. AUG. 31 Musical entertainment at the VFW: Saturday, Aug. 31, 8 p.m. at Abington Memorial VFW Post 7069. FullCircle will play feel good favorites of the 1950s-’80s.

SEPT. 2 Labor Day Bull Roast: Monday, Sept. 2, 1-5 p.m. at Waverly United Methodist Church. Dine in or take out. Cost is $14 for adults and $6 for children under the age of 10. After expenses, ten percent of all proceeds benefits the WUMC Mission’s Fund. Anyone interested in volunteering to help prepare or serve at this event is welcome to do so. Donations of pies or desserts (not requiring refrigeration) will also be accepted. For more info, contact Holly Gilpin at 570-561-3371.

SEPT. 7 Inaugural Fleetville Fall Fair: Saturday, Sept. 7, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fleetville Volunteer Fire Company of Benton Twp. station and grounds, 58 Firehouse Lane. Features a variety of vendors. Funds raised will go toward a new tanker. Also includes games for the kids and opportunities to get up close and personal with the firefighters and apparatus, a farm animal petting pen, pet rescue and agility demonstration, American flag retirement ceremony, balloon artist and face painting and more. Smoke detectors available while supplies last. For updates and more information, follow the Facebook event page at bit.ly/2ZojF00 or visit fleetvillefireco.com/fall-fair.

Our Lady of the Abingtons Fall Festival:

The Church of Our Lady of the Abingtons, 207 Seminary Road, Dalton, will host it’s annual Fall Festival Saturday, Sept. 7, from 5 -11 p.m., featuring a pork barbecue, and Sunday, Sept. 8, from noon to 6 p.m., featuring a chicken barbecue. Live entertainment will be provided by The Quietman on Sunday. The festival also includes plenty of other food, games, silent auctions, white elephant sales, bountiful baskets and other prizes to attempt to win. For more information, visit

spolachurch.weebly.com or call 570-351-6842.

SEPT. 8 Nicholson Bridge Day: Sunday, Sept. 8, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. along Main Street in Nicholson, Route 11 and Route 92. Includes more than 60 vendors offering arts, crafts, antiques and a variety of foods; basket raffle; children’s activities and games with Keystone College volunteers; and more. For information, call 570-942-6747 or 570-942-4481.

SEPT. 9

Will presentation: Monday, Sept. 9, 6:30 p.m. at Countryside Community Church, 14001 Orchard Drive, Newton Township. Attorney Shannon Brown will deliver a plain-language, one-hour presentation titled “Planning for Death & Incapacity: Get informed and stop procrastinating” covering the basics of wills, medical powers of attorney and general powers of attorney. The presentation will occur in the Church Sanctuary and be followed by an ice cream dessert in the fellowship hall. Call church office at 570-587-3206 or email countrysideoffice@yahoo.com to register for this free talk.

SEPT. 10

Casino trip: Tuesday, Sept. 10. Clarks Summit Fire Company J.W. Hall Auxiliary bus trip to Tioga Downs Casino. $20 includes $30 in free play and $10 food voucher. Leaves Clarks Summit at 9 a.m. and returns by 6:30 p.m. Call 570-586-9656, ext. 4 for reservations and further details.

Free New to Medicare program: The Gathering Place for Community, Arts & Education is hosting a free class, New to Medicare, presented by the Apprise Program of the Voluntary Action Center Tuesday, Sept. 10, 5:30 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State Street Clarks Summit. The program is designed for those approaching age 65. The class will review the different parts of Medicare, what they cover and when to enroll. The Apprise Program is a state-funded program that does not sell insurance. This class aims to present clear, unbiased information about Medicare options so people can make an informed decisions about your health care. To register, call the Voluntary Action Center at 570-347-5616.

Mysteries and Detectives Book Club meeting: Tuesday, Sept. 10, 7-8:30 p.m. at the Abington Community Library in Clarks Summit. September’s selection is “Sister Eve and the Blue Nun” by Lynne Hinton. The author for October is Timothy Hallinan.

SEPT. 13

David Walsh art exhibit opening reception: The Waverly Small Works Gallery, located in the south wing of the Waverly Community House, will feature the works of 2018 F. Lammot Belin Arts Foundation Scholarship recipient, David Walsh. The exhibit kicks off with an artist reception on Friday, Sept. 13, 5 p.m. in the gallery. A talk will be presented by the artist at 6:30 p.m. The exhibit is sponsored by PA Partners in Arts. There is no charge to attend. The works will be on display in the gallery through Sunday, Oct. 20.

SEPT. 14

Dalton United Methodist Church Costa Rica Mission Team’s Chicken BBQ: Saturday, Sept. 14, 1-4 p.m. at the church, 125 S. Turnpike Road, Dalton. Drive-thru takeouts. Cost is $10 for adults; $5 for children ages 6-12. For tickets, call Ron at 570-406-8409.

SEPT. 14 & 15 Hometown Heroes Weekend at Roba Family Farms: Free admission to Roba Family Farms, 230 Decker Road, North Abington Township, for members of the U.S. Armed Forces, emergency responders and their immediate families; valid ID required. Flag raising ceremony at 11:30 a.m. National anthem performance by Tierney Joyce and Chloe Joyce. Features farm attractions and special events. For more information, visit robafamilyfarms.com.SEPT. 20 Harry McGrath Memorial Golf Tournament & Dinner Celebration: The Greater Scranton YMCA will host the Inaugural Harry McGrath Memorial Golf Tournament and Dinner Celebration Friday, Sept. 20, 1:30 p.m. at Glen Oak Country Club, 250 Oakford Road, Clarks Summit. Registration begins at 10 a.m. A dinner celebration will begin with cocktails at 6 p.m. and dinner at 7:30 p.m. Entertainment will be provided by Black Tie Stereo. For more info or to register, visit conta.cc/2OvkDTO or contact Betsy McGrath Ardizoni at 570-768-6118.

SEPT. 22

Newton Ransom Elementary Fourth Annual 5K & Fun Run: Sunday, Sept. 22, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Abington Heights Middle School. This fundraiser will help the PTO support a wide variety of items to the children of Newton Ransom Elementary School such as field trip admission fees, classroom parties, PSSA snacks, playground equipment, school programs and events, school supplies and more. The registration cost by Sept. 13 (guaranteed T-shirt) is $20 for the 5k run/walk or $10 for the fun run (fourth grade and under). Registration after Sept. 13 (T-shirt not guaranteed) is $25 for the 5k run/walk or $15 for the fun run. For more information, visit the Facebook event page at bit.ly/2Zt4PJ1.

Rabies clinic: The Humane Society of Wyoming County will sponsor a low-cost rabies vaccination clinic for dogs and cats on Saturday, Oct. 5, 9 a.m. to noon at the Department of Agriculture Building, Route 92 South, Tunkhannock. Cost is $8 per shot (cash only). Dr. Colin Jeschke of the Abington Veterinary Center will administer the vaccinations. For safety reasons, all pets must be either leashed or individually caged. Bring the pet’s most recent rabies vaccination certificate, if available. The clinic is open to pets from all counties. For more information, call 570-836-4745.

ONGOING/

REMINDERS

Flag ceremonies: The Abington Memorial VFW Post 7069 will perform three flag ceremonies in September. The first, a flag retirement (burning) ceremony will be held Saturday, Sept. 7 at 2 p.m. at the Fleetville Volunteer Fire Company’s Fall Festival. The post will also have a new member recruitment table at this event. The second, a 9/11 remembrance flag raising ceremony, will be held Wednesday, Sept. 11 at 9:30 a.m. at the Waverly Community House. The third, a flag raising ceremony, will be performed Saturday, Sept. 14 at 11:30 a.m. at Roba Family Farms.Abington Art Studio exhibit: The work of Abington Art Studio students is the focus of a gallery exhibit running through Sept. 10 at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Open gallery hours: Tuesdays through Fridays, noon to 4 p.m. for the remainder of the exhibit.



For more information, visit gatheringplacecs.org.Abington Heights Class of 1969 reunion: The committee is seeking contact information including telephone, email and residential address, along with any other pertinent information, for those interested in a 50th reunion this year. Email your info or questions to: khick07@comcast.net or call 570-881-3186.Community garden volunteers sought: This season’s Waverly Community Garden continues to share fresh produce with local food pantries and other programs. Anyone interested in volunteering to help with the garden can sign up on the its Facebook page at bit.ly/2KzuhBi.State Rep. Outreach: A staff member from state Rep. Marty Flynn’s office will provide outreach assistance from 9 a.m. to noon on the third Wednesday of the month, alternating between the Clarks Green Borough Building, 104 N. Abington Road and the South Abington Township Building’s second-floor meeting room, 104 Shady Lane Road in Chinchilla. Flynn’s staff can help with PennDOT paperwork, LIHEAP winter heating assistance, unemployment compensation, workers’ compensation, PACE/PACENET prescription-drug coverage, unclaimed property searches and any other state-related matter. Call 570-342-4348 for more information.

Reach the Suburban: 570-348-9185; suburbanweekly@timesshamrock.com