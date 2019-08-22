Article Tools Font size – + Share This



AUG. 22 Dalton Community Open Mic Night: Thursday, Aug. 22, 5-8 p.m. at Dalton Fire Company Station 5, 109 S. Turnpike Road. Poets, comedians, storytellers, musicians, dancers and other performers are invited to participate. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. to allow performers to sign up and prepare for the show. Admission is free and the event is open to all ages.AUG. 23

State Rep. Marty Flynn’s 7th annual Senior Fair: Older residents living in Scranton, South Abington Township and Clarks Green are invited to this free senior fair Friday, Aug. 23, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Scranton High School, 63 Munchak Way There will be a variety of county, state and federal vendors, health screenings, light fare and refreshments, door prizes and more. No RSVP is necessary to attend. For more information, contact Flynn’s office at 570-342-4348.

AUG. 24

Step Into the Light: Saturday, Aug. 24, 6 p.m. at Clarks Green Assembly of God, 204 S. Abington Road. Suicide, addiction and mental illness will be discussed in this free event. Mike Gillern will share the personal story of the loss of his son, Jake Gillern, and what sustains him through this fresh experience. Refreshments will follow. For more information, call Mike at 570-677-4039 or pastor Dan Miller at 570-586-8286.

American Red Cross Blood Drive:

Saturday, Aug. 24, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 205 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. How to donate: download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit

RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. People who are at least 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Electric City Classic Yoga

Saturday, Aug. 24, 8-9 a.m. on the Linden Street side of Courthouse Square in Scranton. Instructors from Jaya Yoga, located in Clarks Summit, Hilary Steinberg and Corrin Rimosites will lead a special outdoor yoga session suitable for all skill levels. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. Bring a mat or towel. Light snacks and beverages will be provided. In lieu of an admission fee, freewill donations in any amount will gladly be accepted with a suggested donation of $10. Ages 13 and older. The event is a fundraiser to benefit the projects of Scranton Tomorrow.

AUG. 28 Lakeside Wednesday Concerts series: Wednesday, Aug. 28, 6-8 p.m. at Hillside Park. In this final concert of the series, Friends of the Gypsy with Senator John Blake will perform. Admission is free; donations are accepted for the Dalton Food Pantry. For more information, visit hillsidepark.net or the Hillside Park Facebook page.

AUG. 31 Musical entertainment at the VFW: Saturday, Aug. 31, 8 p.m. at Abington Memorial VFW Post 7069. FullCircle will play feel good favorites of the 1950s-’80s.

SEPT. 7 Inaugural Fleetville Fall Fair: Saturday, Sept. 7, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fleetville Volunteer Fire Company of Benton Twp. station and grounds, 58 Firehouse Lane. Features a variety of vendors. Funds raised will go toward a new tanker. Also includes games for the kids and opportunities to get up close and personal with the firefighters and apparatus, a farm animal petting pen, pet rescue and agility demonstration, American flag retirement ceremony, balloon artist and face painting and more. Smoke detectors available while supplies last. For updates and more information, follow the Facebook event page at bit.ly/2ZojF00 or visit fleetvillefireco.com/fall-fair.

Our Lady of the Abingtons Fall Festival:

The Church of Our Lady of the Abingtons, 207 Seminary Road, Dalton, will host it’s annual Fall Festival Saturday, Sept. 7, from 5 -11 p.m., featuring a pork barbecue, and Sunday, Sept. 8, from noon to 6 p.m., featuring a chicken barbecue. Live entertainment will be provided by The Quietman on Sunday. The festival also includes plenty of other food, games, silent auctions, white elephant sales, bountiful baskets and other prizes to attempt to win. For more information, visit

spolachurch.weebly.com or call 570-351-6842.

SEPT. 8 Nicholson Bridge Day: Sunday, Sept. 8, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. along Main Street in Nicholson, Route 11 and Route 92. Includes more than 60 vendors offering arts, crafts, antiques and a variety of foods; basket raffle; children’s activities and games with Keystone College volunteers; and more. For information, call 570-942-6747 or 570-942-4481.

SEPT. 10

Casino trip: Tuesday, Sept. 10. Clarks Summit Fire Company J.W. Hall Auxiliary bus trip to Tioga Downs Casino. $20 includes $30 in free play and $10 food voucher. Leaves Clarks Summit at 9 a.m. and returns by 6:30 p.m. Call 570-586-9656, ext. 4 for reservations and further details.

SEPT. 14 ‘Don’t Stop Ballieving’ Kickball Tournament: Saturday, Sept. 14, 9 a.m. at the Clarks Summit United Methodist Church, 1310 Morgan Highway. Cost is $100 per team; funds raised support church projects and needs. For more information, visit bit.ly/303r5pT or call Fred Hawkins at 570-862-0755 or Candace McColligan at 570-351-2883.

SEPT. 14 & 15

Hometown Heroes Weekend at Roba Family Farms: Free admission to Roba Family Farms, 230 Decker Road, North Abington Township, for members of the U.S. Armed Forces, emergency responders and their immediate families; valid ID required. Flag raising ceremony at 11:30 a.m. National anthem performance by Tierney Joyce and Chloe Joyce. Features farm attractions and special events. For more information, visit robafamilyfarms.com.SEPT. 20 Harry McGrath Memorial Golf Tournament & Dinner Celebration: The Greater Scranton YMCA will host the Inaugural Harry McGrath Memorial Golf Tournament and Dinner Celebration Friday, Sept. 20, 1:30 p.m. at Glen Oak Country Club, 250 Oakford Road, Clarks Summit. Registration begins at 10 a.m. A dinner celebration will begin with cocktails at 6 p.m. and dinner at 7:30 p.m. Entertainment will be provided by Black Tie Stereo. For more info or to register, visit conta.cc/2OvkDTO or contact Betsy McGrath Ardizoni at 570-768-6118.

ONGOING/REMINDERS

THROUGH SEPT. 10 Abington Art Studio exhibit: The work of Abington Art Studio students is the focus of a gallery exhibit running through Sept. 10 at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Open gallery hours: Tuesdays through Fridays, noon to 4 p.m. for the remainder of the exhibit.



For more information, visit gatheringplacecs.org.Abington Heights Class of 1969 reunion: The committee is seeking contact information including telephone, email and residential address, along with any other pertinent information, for those interested in a 50th reunion this year. Email your info or questions to: khick07@comcast.net or call 570-881-3186.Community garden volunteers sought: This season’s Waverly Community Garden continues to share fresh produce with local food pantries and other programs. Anyone interested in volunteering to help with the garden can sign up on its Facebook page at bit.ly/2KzuhBi.State Rep. Outreach: A staff member from state Rep. Marty Flynn’s office will provide outreach assistance from 9 a.m. to noon on the third Wednesday of the month, alternating between the Clarks Green Borough Building, 104 N. Abington Road and the South Abington Township Building’s second-floor meeting room, 104 Shady Lane Road in Chinchilla. Flynn’s staff can help with PennDOT paperwork, LIHEAP winter heating assistance, unemployment compensation, workers’ compensation, PACE/PACENET prescription-drug coverage, unclaimed property searches and any other state-related matter. Call 570-342-4348 for more information.

