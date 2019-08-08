Article Tools Font size – + Share This



UPCOMING

AUG. 8

Fishers: Weasels of the Wild: Thursday, Aug. 8, 7:30 p.m. at Lackawanna State Park. The Pennsylvania Game Commission will present a program on the fisher as part of its summer wildlife educational series. Information and Education Supervisor William Williams will describe the recovery of fisher populations in Pennsylvania and explain the ecology, behavior and management of this secretive predator. Admission is free. Registration is required and can be made by calling 570-945-7110.

AUG. 9 Memory Cafe: Friday, Aug. 9, 10 a.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. A place where people with memory loss and their care companions can enjoy coffee and treats and socialize with others. Free. For more information, visit gatheringplacecs.org or call 570-575-0384.

AUG. 10 Countryside Community Church Chicken Barbecue: Saturday, Aug. 10, 3-6 p.m. at the church, 14011 Orchard Drive, Newton Twp. Take out or eat in. Limited walk-in dinners available. Cost is $11.

Musical entertainment at the VFW: Saturday, Aug. 10, 8 p.m. at the Abington Memorial VFW Post 7069. Enjoy the music of “Marilyn Kennedy.”

AUG. 13 & 20

Bus Trips to Glimmerglass Opera:

Two bus trips to Glimmerglass Opera in Cooperstown, New York will take place in August. Tuesday, Aug. 13 will feature ‘La Traviata’ and Tuesday, Aug. 20 will present ‘Showboat.’ The trips are sponsored by Jean and Gene Starke. Fee of $95 will include bus transportation, lunch, opera tickets and a meeting with the show’s artistic director. For more information, call 570-881-7612, visit gatheringplacecs.org or email Sean at

ssansevere@glimmerglass.org to make reservations.

AUG. 16 - SEPT. 10 Abington Art Studio exhibit: The work of Abington Art Studio students is the focus of a gallery exhibit running from Aug. 16 to Sept. 10 at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. A gallery opening Aug. 16 at 6:30 p.m. will be followed by open gallery hours Tuesdays through Fridays, noon to 4 p.m. for the remainder of the exhibit.



For more information, visit gatheringplacecs.org.

AUG. 24 Step Into the Light: Saturday, Aug. 24, 6 p.m. at Clarks Green Assembly of God, 204 S. Abington Road. Suicide, addiction and mental illness will be discussed in this free event. Mike Gillern will share the personal story of the loss of his son, Jake Gillern, and what sustains him through this fresh experience. Refreshments will follow. For more information, call Mike at 570-677-4039 or Pastor Dan Miller at 570-586-8286.

AUG. 31 Musical entertainment at the VFW: Saturday, Aug. 31, 8 p.m. at Abington Memorial VFW Post 7069. FullCircle will play feel good favorites of the 1950s-’80s.

SEPT. 7 Inaugural Fleetville Fall Fair: Saturday, Sept. 7, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fleetville Volunteer Fire Company of Benton Twp. station and grounds, 58 Firehouse Lane. Features a variety of vendors. Funds raised will go toward a new tanker. Also includes games for the kids and opportunities to get up close and personal with the firefighters and apparatus, a farm animal petting pen, pet rescue and agility demonstration, American flag retirement ceremony, balloon artist and face painting and more. Smoke detectors available while supplies last. For updates and more information, follow the Facebook event page at bit.ly/2ZojF00 or visit fleetvillefireco.com/fall-fair.

SEPT. 10

Casino trip: Tuesday, Sept. 10. Clarks Summit Fire Company J.W. Hall Auxiliary bus trip to Tioga Downs Casino. $20 includes $30 in free play and $10 food voucher. Leaves Clarks Summit at 9 a.m. and returns by 6:30 p.m. Call 570-586-9656, ext. 4 for reservations and further details.

SEPT. 20 Harry McGrath Memorial Golf Tournament & Dinner Celebration: The Greater Scranton YMCA will host the Inaugural Harry McGrath Memorial Golf Tournament and Dinner Celebration Friday, Sept. 20, 1:30 p.m. at Glen Oak Country Club, 250 Oakford Road, Clarks Summit. Registration begins at 10 a.m. A dinner celebration will begin with cocktails at 6 p.m. and dinner at 7:30 p.m. Entertainment will be provided by Black Tie Stereo. For more info or to register, visit conta.cc/2OvkDTO or contact Betsy McGrath Ardizoni at 570-768-6118.

ONGOING/

REMINDERS

Lakeside Wednesday Concerts series: Free, outdoor concerts will be presented every Wednesday through August, 6-8 p.m. at Hillside Park. The remaining lineup is as follows: Aug. 14: Presbybop Quintet; Aug. 21 (Kids’ Night): The Wanabees; Aug. 28: Friends of the Gypsy with Senator John Blake. For more information, visit hillsidepark.net or the Hillside Park Facebook page.

Abington Heights Class of 1969 reunion: The committee is seeking contact information including telephone, e-mail and residential address, along with any other pertinent information, for those interested in a 50th reunion this year. Email your info or questions to: khick07@comcast.net or call 570-881-3186.

Community garden volunteers sought: This season’s Waverly Community Garden continues to share fresh produce with local food pantries and other programs. Anyone interested in volunteering to help with the garden can sign up on the its Facebook page at bit.ly/2KzuhBi.

State Rep. Outreach: A staff member from state Rep. Marty Flynn’s office will provide outreach assistance from 9 a.m. to noon on the third Wednesday of the month, alternating between the Clarks Green Borough Building, 104 N. Abington Road and the South Abington Township Building’s second-floor meeting room, 104 Shady Lane Road in Chinchilla. Flynn’s staff can help with PennDOT paperwork, LIHEAP winter heating assistance, unemployment compensation, workers’ compensation, PACE/PACENET prescription-drug coverage, unclaimed property searches and any other state-related matter. Call 570-342-4348 for more information.

Reach the Suburban: 570-348-9185; suburbanweekly@timesshamrock.com