UPCOMING

AUG. 6

Preserve Your Veggies and Fruits: Penn State Master Gardener Nicole McGeehan will instruct on how to preserve the bounty from your vegetable and fruit gardens on Tuesday, Aug. 6 at noon at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Cost is $5. For more information or to register, visit gatheringplacecs.org.

AUG. 8

Fishers: Weasels of the Wild: Thursday, Aug. 8, 7:30 p.m. at Lackawanna State Park. The Pennsylvania Game Commission will present a program on the fisher as part of its summer wildlife educational series.

Information and Education Supervisor William Williams will describe the recovery of fisher populations in Pennsylvania and explain the ecology, behavior and management of this secretive predator. Admission is free. Registration is required and can be made by calling 570-945-7110.

AUG. 9 Memory Cafe: Friday, Aug. 9, 10 a.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. A place where people with memory loss and their care companions can enjoy coffee and treats and socialize with others. Free. For more information, visit gatheringplacecs.org or call 570-575-0384.

AUG. 10 Countryside Community Church Chicken Barbecue: Saturday, Aug. 10, 3-6 p.m. at the church, 14011 Orchard Drive, Newton Twp. Take out or Eat in. Advance sale tickets guarentee dinner until 6 p.m. Limited walk-in dinners available. Cost is $11. For advance tickets, call 570-587-3206 or email countrysideoffice@yahoo.com by Sunday, Aug. 4.

AUG. 13 & 20

Bus Trips to Glimmerglass Opera: Two bus trips to Glimmerglass Opera in Cooperstown, New York will take place in August. Tuesday, Aug. 13 will feature ‘La Traviata’ and Tuesday, Aug. 20 will present ‘Showboat.’ The trips are sponsored by Jean and Gene Starke.





A fee of $95 will include bus transportation, lunch, opera tickets and a meeting with the show’s artistic director. For more information, call 570-881-7612, visit gatheringplacecs.org or email Sean at

ssansevere@glimmerglass.org to make reservations.

SEPT. 10

Casino trip: Tuesday, Sept. 10. Clarks Summit Fire Company J.W. Hall Auxiliary bus trip to Tioga Downs Casino. $20 includes $30 in free play and $10 food voucher. Leaves Clarks Summit at 9 a.m. and returns by 6:30 p.m. Call 570-586-9656, ext. 4 for reservations and further details.

SEPT. 20 Harry McGrath Memorial Golf Tournament & Dinner Celebration: The Greater Scranton YMCA will host the Inaugural Harry McGrath Memorial Golf Tournament and Dinner Celebration Friday, Sept. 20, 1:30 p.m. at Glen Oak Country Club, 250 Oakford Road, Clarks Summit. Registration begins at 10 a.m.

A dinner celebration will begin with cocktails at 6 p.m. and dinner at 7:30 p.m. Entertainment will be provided by Black Tie Stereo. For more info or to register, visit conta.cc/2OvkDTO or contact Betsy McGrath Ardizoni at 570-768-6118.

ONGOING/

REMINDERS

Lakeside Wednesday Concerts series: Free, outdoor concerts will be presented every Wednesday through August, 6-8 p.m. at Hillside Park.



The remaining lineup is as follows: Aug. 7: East Coast Trio; Aug. 14: Presbybop Quintet; Aug. 21 (Kids’ Night): The Wanabees; Aug. 28: Friends of the Gypsy with Senator John Blake. For more information, visit hillsidepark.net or the Hillside Park Facebook page.Abington Heights Class of 1969 reunion: The committee is seeking contact information including telephone, e-mail and residential address, along with any other pertinent information, for those interested in a 50th reunion this year. Email your info or questions to: khick07@comcast.net or call 570-881-3186.Community garden volunteers sought: This season’s Waverly Community Garden continues to share fresh produce with local food pantries and other programs. Anyone interested in volunteering to help with the garden can sign up on the its Facebook page at bit.ly/2KzuhBi.

State Rep. Outreach: A staff member from state Rep. Marty Flynn’s office will provide outreach assistance from 9 a.m. to noon on the third Wednesday of the month, alternating between the Clarks Green Borough Building, 104 N. Abington Road and the South Abington Township Building’s second-floor meeting room, 104 Shady Lane Road in Chinchilla.

Flynn’s staff can help with PennDOT paperwork, LIHEAP winter heating assistance, unemployment compensation, workers’ compensation, PACE/PACENET prescription-drug coverage, unclaimed property searches and any other state-related matter. Call 570-342-4348 for more information.

