Article Tools Font size – + Share This



UPCOMING

JULY 25

Block Party: Thursday, July 25, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Abington Community Library. Attend a Block Party and join in the free play with blocks, vehicles, animal and people. There are only 2 ground rules: No throwing blocks, and no knocking someone else’s building down. Come ready to play. No registration required. For ages 2-7. For more information, call 570-587-3440.

JULY 26

Story time for babies: Friday, July 26, 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. at Abington Community Library. For ages 0-2. For more information, call 570-587-3440.

JULY 26-27 Read-a-Thon: Friday, July 26, 9 a.m. through Saturday, July 27, 9 a.m. At Abington Community Library. Sign up to read during a specific time during the 24-hour event at the library and ask friends and neighbors to sponsor you. Then, show up and read. The library will have special events throughout the day and night, so you can choose the time that works best for you. Money raised will go toward purchasing new books for the collection. The deadline to register is Friday, July 19.



The schedule of events can be found online at bit.ly/32rR1wT.



Pick up your registration form at the library or print one at bit.ly/2LM98bb.



For more information, call the library at 570-587-3440.

JULY 27

Abington Heights Alumni soccer game: Saturday, July 27, 4:30 p.m. at Hillside Park. Registration starts at 4 p.m. Alumni of the Abington Heights High School soccer program are invited to participate in the third annual alumni game and fundraiser for Friends of Abington Heights Soccer. Cost is $20. Following the game will be a party on the patio at Summit Cigar Bar and Lounge from 7-9 p.m. Visit the Facebook event page for more information.

JULY 25

Skin and Scales live reptile show: Thursday, July 25, 6-7 p.m. and 7:15-8:15 p.m.at Abington Community Library. Leo Spinner presents an exciting and informative live reptile show, including snakes, turtles and alligators. Register for either the 6 p.m. or 7:15 p.m. show. For more information, call 570-587-3440.

JULY 26

The Comm Square Fair: Friday, July 26, 5-8 p.m. at the Waverly Community House. Includes a picnic dinner, face painting, carnival games, bounce house and live music by The Molly Pitcher Path. Concert starts at 6:30 p.m.

JULY 28

Pasta dinner fundraiser: Sunday, July 28, 2-5 p.m. at the Clarks Summit Fire Co. banquet hall, 321 Bedford St., Clarks Summit. The Fleetville and Clarks Summit fire companies are hosting this pasta dinner fundraiser to benefit the Varady family of Benton Township, who lost their home and pets in a fire on June 13. The menu includes pasta and meatballs, salad, bread, dessert and beverages. The cost is $10 for adults; $7 for children age 8 and younger. Tickets are available at the B&B Restaurant, Clark’s Sharp-All, Country Cuts and Joann’s Beauty Salon or by calling 570-945-3139 or 570-586-9656, ext. 4. Pre-sale tickets are available until Sunday, July 21; a limited number of tickets will be available at the door.

JULY 28

“Seven Continents” cultural presentation: Sunday, July 28, 2:30-4 p.m. at Abington Community Library.A celebration of Leela Baikadi’s “Seven Continents” photography exhibition. There will be artists, food and information regarding her travels and photographs. For more information, call 570-587-3440.

JULY 29

LEGO Build:Monday, July 29, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Abington Community Library. Come and build with LEGOs for a casual hour of fun and creativity. No registration required. For students in kindergarten through fourth grade. For more information, call 570-587-3440.

JULY 30 Abington Community Library Teen Leadership Committee meeting: Tuesday, July 30, 4-5 p.m. at the library. A group of tweens/teens focused on giving a voice to all young adults for programming, book selections and more. Come share your thoughts and ideas.

For grades 5-12. For more information, call 570-587-3440.

Act II:Opera: Tuesday, July 30, 6:30 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Abby Calin Zieger will use her talents and knowledge to make opera user-friendly. To register or for more information, visit gatheringplacecs.org or call 570-881-7612.

Retirement Seminar and Q&A:Tuesday, July 30, 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Abington Community Library. What is the best way to prepare for retirement? How can you achieve a more tax-friendly retirement? For more information, call 570-587-3440.Meeting for London/Paris travel experience: An information and registration meeting Tuesday, July 30, 7 p.m. at Abington Community Library in the children’s section with Ed and Lisa Bath, local group leaders for ACIS educational travel. Eight-day, all-inclusive tour, 24-hr tour manager. July 2020.



For more information and to RSVP for meeting, text or call 570-335-2073 or email bathlisa@gmail.com. Visit acis.com for more details.

AUG. 4 Countryside Community Church Chicken Barbecue: Saturday, Aug. 10, 3-6 p.m. at the church, 14011 Orchard Drive, Newton Twp. Take out or Eat in. Advance sale tickets guarentee dinner until 6 p.m. Limited walk-in dinners available. Cost is $11. For advance tickets, call 570-587-3206 or email countrysideoffice@yahoo.com by Sunday, Aug. 4.

AUG. 6

Preserve Your Veggies and Fruits: Penn State Master Gardener Nicole McGeehan will instruct on how to preserve the bounty from your vegetable and fruit gardens on Tuesday, Aug. 6 at noon at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Cost is $5.



For more information or to register, visit gatheringplacecs.org.

AUG. 9 Memory Cafe: Friday, Aug. 9, 10 a.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. A place where people with memory loss and their care companions can enjoy coffee and treats and socialize with others. Free. For more information, visit gatheringplacecs.org or call 570-575-0384.

SEPT. 10

Casino trip: Tuesday, Sept. 10. Clarks Summit Fire Company J.W. Hall Auxiliary bus trip to Tioga Downs Casino. $20 includes $30 in free play and $10 food voucher. Leaves Clarks Summit at 9 a.m. and returns by 6:30 p.m. Call 570-586-9656, ext. 4 for reservations and further details.

SEPT. 20 Harry McGrath Memorial Golf Tournament & Dinner Celebration: The Greater Scranton YMCA will host the Inaugural Harry McGrath Memorial Golf Tournament and Dinner Celebration Friday, Sept. 20, 1:30 p.m. at Glen Oak Country Club, 250 Oakford Road, Clarks Summit. Registration begins at 10 a.m. A dinner celebration will begin with cocktails at 6 p.m. and dinner at 7:30 p.m. Entertainment will be provided by Black Tie Stereo.

For more info or to register, visit conta.cc/2OvkDTO or contact Betsy McGrath Ardizoni at 570-768-6118.

ONGOING/

REMINDERS

Lakeside Wednesday Concerts series: Free, outdoor concerts will be presented every Wednesday through August, 6-8 p.m. at Hillside Park. The remaining lineup is as follows: July 31: Chris DiMattio with Ken McGraw’s Brass and Ivory Orchestra; Aug. 7: East Coast Trio; Aug. 14: Presbybop Quintet; Aug. 21 (Kids’ Night): The Wanabees; Aug. 28: Friends of the Gypsy with Senator John Blake. For more information, visit hillsidepark.net or the Hillside Park Facebook page.Abington Heights Class of 1969 reunion: The committee is seeking contact information including telephone, e-mail and residential address, along with any other pertinent information, for those interested in a 50th reunion this year. Email your info or questions to: khick07@comcast.net or call 570-881-3186.Community garden volunteers sought: This season’s Waverly Community Garden continues to share fresh produce with local food pantries and other programs. Anyone interested in volunteering to help with the garden can sign up on the its Facebook page at bit.ly/2KzuhBi.State Rep. Outreach: A staff member from state Rep. Marty Flynn’s office will provide outreach assistance from 9 a.m. to noon on the third Wednesday of the month, alternating between the Clarks Green Borough Building, 104 N. Abington Road and the South Abington Township Building’s second-floor meeting room, 104 Shady Lane Road in Chinchilla. Flynn’s staff can help with PennDOT paperwork, LIHEAP winter heating assistance, unemployment compensation, workers’ compensation, PACE/PACENET prescription-drug coverage, unclaimed property searches and any other state-related matter. Call 570-342-4348 for more information.

Reach the Suburban: 570-348-9185; suburbanweekly@timesshamrock.com