UPCOMING

JULY 19 The Rainforests of Costa Rica: Friday, July 19, noon at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Join Michael Freidlin and Hayder Santamaria-Rodriguez as they discuss the flora, fauna, characteristics and environmental concerns of tropical rainforests, with the focus being Costa Rica. Cost is $5. For more information or to register, visit GatheringPlaceCS.org.

JULY 20 Chicken barbecue: The Clarks Summit United Methodist Church will hold its annual chicken barbecue Saturday, July 20, 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. or sold out. Take-outs available. Tickets are $10 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under. For tickets or more information, visit clarkssummitumc.com or call 587-2571.

ACA rummage sale: Saturday, July 20, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Abington Christian Academy, 411 Layton Road, South Abington Twp. All proceeds benefit the academy.

JULY 21

“Doctrina Mycologia: Growing and Cooking Mushrooms”: Sunday, July 21, 4 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. This hands-on seminar will focus on everyday uses of fungi including cooking, cultivation, bioremediation and more. Cost is $30. Registration is required and can be completed online at

gatheringplace.org or by calling 570-881-7612.

JULY 22-26 Clarks Green United Methodist Church VBS: “Rollin’ River Rampage” is the theme of this year’s Vacation Bible School, Monday through Friday, July 22-26 at Clarks Green United Methodist Church, 119 Glenburn Road, Clarks Green. All children ages pre-school through fifth grade are invited. To register, visit bit.ly/2Yj2891 or for more info, visit clarksgreenumc.org or call 570-586-8946.

JULY 24

“Democracy vs. Authoritarianism: What will Survive?”: Hal Baillie, Ph.D. will discuss the political complexities of the 21st Century on Wednesday, July 24 at noon at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. The cost is $5. For more info or to register, visit gatheringplacecs.org.Tech Tutors: Wednesday, July 24, 7 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State Street, Clarks Summit. High school volunteers will work with people individually to answer questions about how to use smartphones and iPads. Cost is $5. Registration is requested and can be completed online at gatheringplacecs.org or by calling 570-881-7612.

JULY 26

The Comm Square Fair: Friday, July 26, 5-8 p.m. at the Waverly Community House. Includes a picnic dinner, face painting, carnival games, bounce house and live music by The Molly Pitcher Path. Concert starts at 6:30 p.m.

JULY 26-27 Read-a-Thon: Friday, July 26, 9 a.m. through Saturday, July 27, 9 a.m. At Abington Community Library. Sign up to read during a specific time during the 24-hour event at the library and ask friends and neighbors to sponsor you. Then, show up and read. The library will have special events throughout the day and night, so you can choose the time that works best for you.



Money raised will go toward purchasing new books for the collection. The deadline to register is Friday, July 19.



The schedule of events can be found online at bit.ly/32rR1wT.



Pick up your registration form at the library or print one at bit.ly/2LM98bb.



For more information, call the library at 570-587-3440.

JULY 27

Abington Heights Alumni soccer game: Saturday, July 27, 5 p.m. at Hillside Park. Registration starts at 4 p.m. Alumni of the Abington Heights High School soccer program are invited to participate in the third annual alumni game and fundraiser for Friends of Abington Heights Soccer. Cost is $20. Following the game will be a party on the patio at Summit Cigar Bar and Lounge from 7-9 p.m. Visit the Facebook event page for more information.

JULY 28 Pasta dinner fundraiser: Sunday, July 28, 2-5 p.m. at the Clarks Summit Fire Co. banquet hall, 321 Bedford St., Clarks Summit. The Fleetville and Clarks Summit fire companies are hosting this pasta dinner fundraiser to benefit the Varady family of Benton Township, who lost their home and pets in a fire. The cost is $10 for adults; $7 for children age 8 and younger. Tickets are available at the B&B Restaurant, Clark’s Sharp-All, Country Cuts and Joann’s Beauty Salon or by calling 570-945-3139 or 570-586-9656, ext. 4. Pre-sale tickets are available until Sunday, July 21; a limited number of tickets will be available at the door.

JULY 30 Act II:Opera: Tuesday, July 30, 6:30 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Abby Calin Zieger will use her talents and knowledge to make opera user-friendly. To register or for more info, visit gatheringplacecs.org or call 570-881-7612.

SEPT. 20

Harry McGrath Memorial Golf Tournament & Dinner Celebration: The Greater Scranton YMCA will host the Inaugural Harry McGrath Memorial Golf Tournament and Dinner Celebration Friday, Sept. 20, 1:30 p.m. at Glen Oak Country Club. Registration begins at 10 a.m. A dinner will begin with cocktails at 6 p.m. and dinner at 7:30 p.m. Entertainment will be provided by Black Tie Stereo. For more info or to register, visit conta.cc/2OvkDTO or contact Betsy McGrath Ardizoni at 570-768-6118.

ONGOING/

REMINDERS

Lakeside Wednesday Concerts series: Free, outdoor concerts will be presented every Wednesday through August, 6-8 p.m. at Hillside Park. The remaining lineup is as follows: July 24: FullCircle; July 31: Chris DiMattio with Ken McGraw’s Brass and Ivory Orchestra; Aug. 7: East Coast Trio; Aug. 14: Presbybop Quintet; Aug. 21 (Kids’ Night): The Wanabees; Aug. 28: Friends of the Gypsy with Senator John Blake. For more information, visit hillsidepark.net or the Hillside Park Facebook page.Abington Heights Class of 1969 reunion: The committee is seeking contact information including telephone, e-mail and residential address, along with any other pertinent information, for those interested in a 50th reunion this year. Email your info or questions to: khick07@comcast.net or call 570-881-3186.Community garden volunteers sought: This season’s Waverly Community Garden continues to share fresh produce with local food pantries and other programs. Sign up on the garden’s Facebook page at bit.ly/2KzuhBi.State Rep. Outreach: A staff member from state Rep. Marty Flynn’s office will provide outreach assistance from 9 a.m. to noon on the third Wednesday of the month, alternating between the Clarks Green Borough Building, 104 N. Abington Road and the South Abington Township Building’s second-floor meeting room, 104 Shady Lane Road in Chinchilla. Flynn’s staff can help with PennDOT paperwork, LIHEAP winter heating assistance, unemployment compensation, workers’ compensation, PACE/PACENET prescription-drug coverage, unclaimed property searches and any other state-related matter. Call 570-342-4348 for more information.

