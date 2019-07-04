Article Tools Font size – + Share This



UPCOMING

JULY 9

Mysteries and Detectives Book Club meeting: The next meeting of the Mysteries and Detectives Book Club will be held Tuesday, July 9, 7-8:30 p.m. at the Abington Community Library in Clarks Summit.July’s selection is “Wicked Autumn” by G. M. Malliet.The author for August is Dashiell Hammett.

JULY 9-13 Dalton Fire Company Carnival: Tuesday through Saturday, July 9-13 at the carnival grounds on Bank Street in Dalton. Gates open at 6 p.m. each day. Features live music, rides and amusements, raffles, food a firemen’s parade (Friday at 7 p.m.) and more. For more information, visit bit.ly/2Xj1qeM.

JULY 12

Memory Cafe: Friday, July 12, 10 a.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. People with memory loss and their caregivers are invited to this free morning of activities and socializing. Explore art and music, play games, participate in chair yoga or just relax.



For more information, visit GatheringPlaceCS.org or call 570-575-0384.

JULY 12-14 The Gathering: Friday through Sunday, July 12-14 at Keystone College. An annual, three-day symposium. This year’s event is themed “Refugees and Immigrants: Who are They and Who am I?” For more information or to register, visit thegatheringatkeystone.org or call 570-561-5962.

JULY 13

Earthing and Guided Meditation: Saturday, July 13. Rain date is Saturday, July 20. Meet at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit at 10 a.m. to walk down to Pocket Park. Ecology Educator Casie Berkhouse will lead a discussion on the interplay between humans and Earth, followed by a short guided meditation. Cost is $5 for adults; free for children. For more information, visit GatheringPlaceCS.org.

JULY 17 Casino trip: Clarks Summit Fire Company J.W. Hall Auxiliary is sponsoring a bus trip to Tioga Downs Casino Wednesday, July 17. The bus will depart at 9 a.m. from Clarks Summit and return by 7 p.m. The cost is $20; includes $30 in free play and a $10 food voucher. For reservations or more information, call 570-586-9656, ext. 4.

JULY 19 The Rainforests of Costa Rica: Friday, July 19, noon at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Join Michael Freidlin and Hayder Santamaria-Rodriguez as they discuss the flora, fauna, characteristics and environmental concerns of tropical rainforests, with the focus being Costa Rica. Cost is $5. For more information or to register, visit GatheringPlaceCS.org.

JULY 22

Visit Humming Hill Lavender Farm: Saturday, July 22. Spend a summer afternoon visiting Humming Hill and weaving your own lavender wand from freshly picked plants. Meet at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit to car pool or drive on your own to the farm in Brooklyn, Susquehanna County for the 1 p.m. class. Registration required by Saturday, July 13. Cost is $15. To register, visit GatheringPlaceCS.org. For more information, call 570-881-7612.

JULY 26

The Comm Square Fair: Friday, July 26, 5-8 p.m. at the Waverly Community House. Includes a picnic dinner, face painting, carnival games, bounce house and live music by The Molly Pitcher Path. Concert starts at 6:30 p.m.

JULY 28 Pasta dinner fundraiser: Sunday, July 28, 2-5 p.m. at the Clarks Summit Fire Co. banquet hall, 321 Bedford St., Clarks Summit. The Fleetville and Clarks Summit fire companies are hosting this pasta dinner fundraiser to benefit the Varady family of Benton Township, who lost their home and pets in a fire on June 13. The menu includes pasta and meatballs, salad, bread, dessert and beverages.



The cost is $10 for adults; $7 for children age 8 and younger. Tickets are available at the B&B Restaurant, Clark’s Sharp-All, Country Cuts and Joann’s Beauty Salon or by calling 570-945-3139 or 570-586-9656, ext. 4. Pre-sale tickets are available until Sunday, July 21; a limited number of tickets will be available at the door.

SEPT. 20 Harry McGrath Memorial Golf Tournament & Dinner Celebration: The Greater Scranton YMCA will host the Inaugural Harry McGrath Memorial Golf Tournament and Dinner Celebration Friday, Sept. 20, 1:30 p.m. at Glen Oak Country Club, 250 Oakford Road, Clarks Summit. Registration begins at 10 a.m. A dinner celebration will begin with cocktails at 6 p.m. and dinner at 7:30 p.m. Entertainment will be provided by Black Tie Stereo.

For more info or to register, visit conta.cc/2OvkDTO or contact Betsy McGrath Ardizoni at 570-768-6118.

DEC. 1-8

Cruise to the Bahamas: The Abington Senior Community Center is sponsoring a cruise to the Bahamas Dec. 1-8. Call Adele at 570-586-8996 for details.

VACATION

BIBLE SCHOOLS

JULY 8-12 First Presbyterian Church VBS: “Athens: Paul’s Dangerous Journey” is the theme of this year’s Vacation Bible School, Monday through Friday, July 8-12, 9 a.m. to noon at the First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit, 300 School St.



For more information, visit fpccs.org or call 570-586-6306.

Lake Winola United Methodist Church VBS: “Mars and Beyond” is the theme of this year’s Vacation Bible School, Monday through Friday, July 8-12, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Lake Winola United Methodist Church, 326 Maple Drive, Lake Winola. For more information, find the church on Facebook or call 570-378-2806.

Countryside Community Church VBS: “Roar! Life is Wild, God is Good” is the theme of this year’s Vacation Bible School, Monday through Friday, July 8-12, 5:30-8 p.m. at Countryside Community Church, 14011 Orchard Drive, Newton Township. For more information, visit countryside-church.org or call 570-587-3206.

JULY 15-19

Clarks Summit United Methodist Church VBS: “Roar! Life is Wild, God is Good” is the theme of this year’s Vacation Bible School, Monday through Friday, July 15-19, 5:45-8:15 p.m. at Clarks Summit United Methodist Church, 1310 Morgan Highway, Clarks Summit. For more information, visit clarkssummitumc.com or call 570-587-2571.

JULY 22-26 Clarks Green United Methodist Church VBS:

“Rollin’ River Rampage” is the theme of this year’s Vacation Bible School, Monday through Friday, July 22-26 at Clarks Green United Methodist Church, 119 Glenburn Road, Clarks Green. All children ages pre-school through fifth grade are invited. For pre-event registration, visit bit.ly/2Yj2891 or for more info, visit

clarksgreenumc.org or call 570-586-8946.

ONGOING/

REMINDERS

Lakeside Wednesday Concerts series: Free, outdoor concerts will be presented every Wednesday through August, 6-8 p.m. at Hillside Park. The remaining lineup is as follows: July 3 (Kids’ Night): Fab 3; July 10: The John Stevens Polka Band; July 17: Doug Smith Band with Erin Malloy; July 24: FullCircle; July 31: Chris DiMattio with Ken McGraw’s Brass and Ivory Orchestra; Aug. 7: East Coast Trio; Aug. 14: Presbybop Quintet; Aug. 21 (Kids’ Night): The Wanabees; Aug. 28: Friends of the Gypsy with Senator John Blake. For more information, visit hillsidepark.net or the Hillside Park Facebook page.Abington Heights Class of 1969 reunion: The committee is seeking contact information including telephone, e-mail and residential address, along with any other pertinent information, for those interested in a 50th reunion this year. Email your info or questions to: khick07@comcast.net or call 570-881-3186.Community garden volunteers sought: This season’s Waverly Community Garden continues to share fresh produce with local food pantries and other programs. Anyone interested in volunteering to help with the garden can sign up on the its Facebook page at bit.ly/2KzuhBi.State Rep. Outreach: A staff member from state Rep. Marty Flynn’s office will provide outreach assistance from 9 a.m. to noon on the third Wednesday of the month, alternating between the Clarks Green Borough Building, 104 N. Abington Road and the South Abington Township Building’s second-floor meeting room, 104 Shady Lane Road in Chinchilla. Flynn’s staff can help with PennDOT paperwork, LIHEAP winter heating assistance, unemployment compensation, workers’ compensation, PACE/PACENET prescription-drug coverage, unclaimed property searches and any other state-related matter. Call 570-342-4348 for more information.

