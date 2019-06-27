Article Tools Font size – + Share This



JUNE 27

Craft and Chat: Thursday, June 27, 6-8 p.m. at Abington Community Library. Bring your project to work on. No registration required.American Red Cross blood drive: Thursday, June 27, 1-6 p.m. at Elan Gardens, 465 Venard Road in South Abington Township. In memory of Barbara Maiman. Donors will receive free basket raffle chances and refreshments. Appointments are appreciated, but walk-ins are welcome. Call 570-585-4400 or email elangardens@comcast.net.

Gina Rice: Whimsical To Wearable: Thursday, June 27, 6-7:30 p.m. Join the Abington Community Library for its June exhibition and reception: “Gina Rice: Whimsical To Wearable.” Gina Rice is best known for her freeform expressive wearables in crochet wire jewelry, felt as well as her hand-built ceramic sculptures. For more information, call 570-587-3440.

JUNE 28

Storytimes for babies: The Abington Community Library will hold storytimes for babies (ages 0-2) Friday, June 28 at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. For more information, call 570-587-3440.Teen Reading Lounge: Friday, June 28, 11:15 a.m. to noon at Abington Community Library. Includes a book discussion, art project and lots of snacks. This month’s book is “The Night Diary” by Veera Hiranandani. Each student who signs up will receive a copy of the book to keep. For students in grades 5-12. For more information, call 570-587-3440.

Abington Memorial VFW Post 7069 Member Appreciation Night: Friday, June 28, 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the VFW on Winola Road. Includes a cookout and more.Retirement seminar and Q&A: Friday, June 28, 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Abington Community Library. What is the best way to prepare for retirement? How can you achieve a more tax-friendly retirement? Learn how to understand your retirement and how to plan for one in this informative seminar. For more information, call 570-587-3440.

Messy Science For Teens: Color: Friday, June 28, 3:30-4:30 p.m. at Abington Community Library. Dress to get messy and join in for science experiments involving color. Meet in the grass outside the children’s library, weather permitting, or in the Ryon Community Room. For teens in grades 5-12. For more information, call 570-587-3440.

JUNE 28 & 29 Free Clothing Huddle: Friday and Saturday, June 28 and 29, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. both days at Waverly Community Church. Anyone is welcome to come get free clothes for themselves or someone else. There will be a gift card give-a-way for those who register. The clothing huddle is open year round by appointment and also opens its doors quarterly.



For more information, visit waverlycommunitychurch.org.

JUNE 30 Blessing of the Animals:

Sunday, June 30, 1 p.m. at Clarks Summit United Methodist Church, 1310 Morgan Highway. Rev. Andrew Weidner to officiate. Refreshments for pets and people. Leash or crate your pet. No reservations required. For more information, email

secretary1310@comcast.net.

Cars and Coffee: Sunday, June 30, 9-11 a.m. at the Waverly Community House, 1115 N. Abington Road, Waverly Township. Rain or shine. Enjoy a car show and coffee and pastries sponsored by Weis Markets. Admission is free and there is no charge to bring a vehicle. JULY 1 Meet the Chief: Monday, July 1 at 6 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St. , Clarks Summit. Clarks Summit residents are invited to join Police Chief Chris Yarns and fellow officers for a cup of coffee and the opportunity to ask questions, voice concerns and get to know each other. For more information, visit

gatheringplacecs.org. Cost: free.

JULY 2 The Rotary Club of the Abingtons’ fireworks display: Tuesday, July 2 at the Newton-Ransom Elementary School/Abington Heights Middle School grounds. The grounds will open at 5 p.m. with fireworks at dusk. The rain date is Wednesday, July 3. The event is the club’s gift to the community, but to help underwrite the costs, a $5 per car donation is requested. Food, beverages, novelties and amusements will be featured.

JULY 9

Mysteries and Detectives Book Club meeting: The next meeting of the Mysteries and Detectives Book Club will be held Tuesday, July 9, 7-8:30 p.m. at the Abington Community Library in Clarks Summit.July’s selection is “Wicked Autumn” by G. M. Malliet.The author for August is Dashiell Hammett.

JULY 9-13 Dalton Fire Company Carnival: Tuesday through Saturday, July 9-13 at the carnival grounds on Bank Street in Dalton. Gates open at 6 p.m. each day. Features live music, rides and amusements, raffles, food a firemen’s parade (Friday at 7 p.m.) and more.



For more information, visit bit.ly/2Xj1qeM.

JULY 12

Memory Cafe: Friday, July 12, 10 a.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. People with memory loss and their caregivers are invited to this free morning of activities and socializing. Explore art and music, play games, participate in chair yoga or just relax. For more information, visit GatheringPlaceCS.org or call 570-575-0384.

JULY 13

Earthing and Guided Meditation: Saturday, July 13. Rain date is Saturday, July 20. Meet at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit at 10 a.m. to walk down to Pocket Park. Ecology Educator Casie Berkhouse will lead a discussion on the interplay between humans and Earth, followed by a short guided meditation to connect with nature. Cost is $5 for adults; free for children. For more information, visit GatheringPlaceCS.org.

JULY 17 Casino trip: Clarks Summit Fire Company J.W. Hall Auxiliary is sponsoring a bus trip to Tioga Downs Casino Wednesday, July 17. The bus will depart at 9 a.m. from Clarks Summit and return by 7 p.m. The cost is $20; includes $30 in free play and a $10 food voucher. For reservations or more information, call 570-586-9656, ext. 4.

JULY 26

The Comm Square Fair: Friday, July 26, 5-8 p.m. at the Waverly Community House. Includes a picnic dinner, face painting, carnival games, bounce house and live music by The Molly Pitcher Path. Concert starts at 6:30 p.m.

SEPT. 20 Harry McGrath Memorial Golf Tournament & Dinner Celebration: The Greater Scranton YMCA will host the Inaugural Harry McGrath Memorial Golf Tournament and Dinner Celebration Friday, Sept. 20, 1:30 p.m. at Glen Oak Country Club, 250 Oakford Road, Clarks Summit. Registration begins at 10 a.m. A dinner celebration will begin with cocktails at 6 p.m. and dinner at 7:30 p.m. Entertainment will be provided by Black Tie Stereo.

For more info or to register, visit conta.cc/2OvkDTO or contact Betsy McGrath Ardizoni at 570-768-6118.

DEC. 1-8

Cruise to the Bahamas: The Abington Senior Center is sponsoring a cruise to the Bahamas Dec. 1-8. Call Adele at 570-586-8996 for details.

VACATION

BIBLE SCHOOLS

JULY 8-12 First Presbyterian Church VBS: “Athens: Paul’s Dangerous Journey” is the theme of this year’s Vacation Bible School, Monday through Friday, July 8-12, 9 a.m. to noon at the First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit, 300 School Street. For more information, visit fpccs.org or call 570-586-6306.

Lake Winola United Methodist Church VBS: “Mars and Beyond” is the theme of this year’s Vacation Bible School, Monday through Friday, July 8-12, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Lake Winola United Methodist Church, 326 Maple Dr., Lake Winola. For more information, find the church on Facebook or call 570-378-2806.

Countryside Community Church VBS: “Roar! Life is Wild, God is Good” is the theme of this year’s Vacation Bible School, Monday through Friday, July 8-12, 5:30-8 p.m. at Countryside Community Church, 14011 Orchard Dr., Clarks Summit (Newton Township). For more information, visit countryside-church.org or call 570-587-3206.

JULY 15-19

Clarks Summit United Methodist Church VBS: “Roar! Life is Wild, God is Good” is the theme of this year’s Vacation Bible School, Monday through Friday, July 15-19, 5:45-8:15 p.m. at Clarks Summit United Methodist Church, 1310 Morgan Highway, Clarks Summit. For more information, visit clarkssummitumc.com or call 570-587-2571.

JULY 22-26 Clarks Green United Methodist Church VBS: “Rolling River Rampage” is the theme of this year’s Vacation Bible School, Monday through Friday, July 22-26 at Clarks Green United Methodist Church, 119 Glenburn Road, Clarks Green. For more information, visit clarksgreenumc.org or call 570-586-8946.

ONGOING/

REMINDERS

Lakeside Wednesday Concerts series: Free, outdoor concerts will be presented every Wednesday through August, 6-8 p.m. at Hillside Park. The lineup is as follows: July 3 (Kids’ Night): Fab 3; July 10: The John Stevens Polka Band; July 17: Doug Smith Band with Erin Malloy; July 24: FullCircle; July 31: Chris DiMattio with Ken McGraw’s Brass and Ivory Orchestra; Aug. 7: East Coast Trio; Aug. 14: Presbybop Quintet; Aug. 21 (Kids’ Night): The Wanabees; Aug. 28: Friends of the Gypsy with Senator John Blake. For more information, visit hillsidepark.net or the Hillside Park Facebook page.Abington Heights Class of 1969 reunion: The committee is seeking contact information including telephone, e-mail and residential address, along with any other pertinent information, for those interested in a 50th reunion this year. Email your info or questions to: khick07@comcast.net or call 570-881-3186.Community garden volunteers sought: This season’s Waverly Community Garden continues to share fresh produce with local food pantries and other programs. Anyone interested in volunteering to help with the garden can sign up on the its Facebook page at bit.ly/2KzuhBi.State Rep. Outreach: A staff member from state Rep. Marty Flynn’s office will provide outreach assistance from 9 a.m. to noon on the third Wednesday of the month, alternating between the Clarks Green Borough Building, 104 N. Abington Road and the South Abington Township Building’s second-floor meeting room, 104 Shady Lane Road in Chinchilla.

Flynn’s staff can help with PennDOT paperwork, LIHEAP winter heating assistance, unemployment compensation, workers’ compensation, PACE/PACENET prescription-drug coverage, unclaimed property searches and any other state-related matter. Call 570-342-4348 for more information.

Reach the Suburban: 570-348-9185; suburbanweekly@timesshamrock.com