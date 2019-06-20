Article Tools Font size – + Share This



UPCOMING

JUNE 20 Block party: Thursday, June 20, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Abington Community Library. Children ages 2-7 may join in the free play with blocks, vehicles, animals and people. There are only two ground rules: no throwing blocks, and no knocking someone else’s building down. No registration required. For more information, call 570-587-3440.

JUNE 21 Messy Science For Teens - Water and Ice: Friday, June 21, 3:30-4:30 p.m. at Abington Community Library. Dress to get messy and join other teens in grades 5-12 for science experiments involving water and ice. Meet in the grass outside the children’s library, weather permitting, or in the Ryon Community Room. For more information, call 570-587-3440.

JUNE 22

Fifth annual Strawberry Day 5K and Festival: Saturday, June 22, 9-11 a.m. on Spring and Davis streets in Clarks Summit. Features a 5K race, a kids’ fun run, games for kids, food booths and vendors. For race information, contact National Running Center. For vendor or game information, contact GatheringPlaceCS@gmail.com.

Countryside Community Church Fishing Derby: Saturday, June 22, 9 a.m. to noon at the Abington Heights Middle School Pond, 1555 Newton-Ransom Blvd. The event will be held rain or shine and will include prize drawings, face painting, horseback rides, hot dogs and beverages and a trophy for each age bracket. All children must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, email

countrysideoffice@yahoo.com or call 570-587-3206.

All Day Craft and Chat: Saturday, June 22, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Abington Community Library. Do you knit, bead, make rugs, hand stitch or do any kind of handcraft? Come to share ideas, show off your work and get another crafter’s eye and perception. Chat and meet your neighbors while you work on your craft. Bring any project you’re working on, or come just to be inspired. All levels of experience welcome.

JUNE 23

Designer Purse Bingo: Sunday, June 23, noon to 6 p.m. at the Ramada, 820 Northern Blvd., South Abington Township. A fundraiser for the Abington Business and Professional Association. Doors will open at noon and games will begin at 2 p.m., featuring Michael Kors, Kate Spade and Coach with 20 designer bag bingo games and three special games, basket raffles, 50/50, bingo specials, cash bar and concessions. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door and can be purchased at The Nyx, PS Bank in Clarks Summit or by contacting Jessica Nemetz at 570-840-7058.

JUNE 24 Bob Ross painting program: Monday, June 24, 6-8:30 p.m. at Abington Community Library. Join Certified Ross Instructor Phil Krivenko of Art n’ Vino as he teaches you how to complete your own Bob Ross painting. The cost of this class is $42; payment is due to instructor before class begins. For more information, call 570-587-3440.

JUNE 25

Technology Scheduling Session: Tuesday, June 25, 11 a.m. to noon at Abington Community Library. Do you need help in computer basics, email, iPad/iPhone, Kindle/Nook, Facebook, Skype, Facetime, basics of the Microsoft Suites (2007) or something else? Stop by and schedule a one-on-one meeting session. For more information, call 570-587-3440.

Learn the Libby App: Tuesday, June 25, noon at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. The Libby App is a great way to get books from the library. Mary Lou Smith will present information on how to use this easy app for downloading books for free. Admission is $5. To register or for more information, visit

gatheringplacecs.com.

JBOB review session: Tuesday, June 25 from 4-5 p.m. at Abington Community Library. Review “The Strange Case of Origami Yoda” by Tom Angleberger. Snacks provided. For students in grades 4-6. For more information, call 570-587-3440.

Abington Community Library Teen Leadership Committee Meeting: Tuesday, June 25 from 4-5 p.m. at the library. A group of tweens/teens focused on giving a voice to all young adults for programming, book selections and more. Teens in grades 5-12 are invited to come and share thoughts and ideas. For more information, call 570-587-3440.

Teen painting class: Tuesday, June 25 from 6-7 p.m. A painting class for students in grades 9-12, instructed by Sharon McArdle. For more information, call 570-587-3440.

JUNE 26 ABPA Lunch and Learn series: Funding:

The Abington Business and Professional Association’s (ABPA) Lunch and Learn series will present “Funding” Wednesday, June 26, noon, at the Abington Community Library. Includes up-to-date and comprehensive information available on U.S. foundations and other grant providers. The cost, for ABPA Members, is $10 (includes lunch provided by Caravia) or free without lunch. To register or for more information, call

570-587-3440.

Messy Science For Kids: Water and Ice: Wednesday, June 26, 3:30-4:30 p.m. at Abington Community Library. Dress to get messy and join in for science experiments involving water and ice.

For students in grades K-4.

Meet in the grass outside the children’s library, weather permitting, or in the Ryon Community Room.

For more information, call 570-587-3440.

JUNE 27

Craft and Chat: Thursday, June 27, 6-8 p.m. at Abington Community Library. Bring your project to work on. No registration required.American Red Cross blood drive: Thursday, June 27, 1-6 p.m. at Elan Gardens, 465 Venard Road in South Abington Township. In memory of Barbara Maiman.



Donors will receive free basket raffle chances and refreshments.



Appointments are appreciated, but walk-ins are welcome. Call 570-585-4400 or email elangardens@comcast.net.

Gina Rice: Whimsical to Wearable: Thursday, June 27, 6-7:30 p.m. Join the Abington Community Library for its June exhibition and reception: “Gina Rice: Whimsical to Wearable.”

Gina Rice is best known for her freeform expressive wearables in crochet wire jewelry, felt and hand-built ceramic sculptures.

For more information, call 570-587-3440.

JUNE 28

Teen Reading Lounge: Friday, June 28, 11:15 a.m. to noon at Abington Community Library. Includes a book discussion, art project and lots of snacks.

For students in grades 5-12.

This month’s book is “The Night Diary” by Veera Hiranandani. Each student who signs up will receive a copy of the book to keep.

For more information, call 570-587-3440.

Abington Memorial VFW Post 7069 Member Appreciation Night: Friday, June 28, 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the VFW on Winola Road. Includes a cookout and more.Retirement seminar and Q&A: Friday, June 28, 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Abington Community Library. What is the best way to prepare for retirement? How can you achieve a more tax-friendly retirement?

Learn how to understand your retirement and how to plan for one in this informative seminar.

For more information, call 570-587-3440.

Messy Science For Teens: Color: Friday, June 28, 3:30-4:30 p.m. at Abington Community Library. Dress to get messy and join in for science experiments involving color. Meet in the grass outside the children’s library, weather permitting, or in the Ryon Community Room.

For teens in grades 5-12.

For more information, call 570-587-3440.

JUNE 28 & 29 Free Clothing Huddle: Friday and Saturday, June 28 and 29, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. both days at Waverly Community Church. Anyone is welcome to come get free clothes for themselves or someone else.



There will be a gift card giveaway for those who register.



The clothing huddle is open year round by appointment and also opens its doors quarterly.

For more information, visit waverlycommunitychurch.org.

JUNE 30 Blessing of the Animals: Sunday, June 30, 1 p.m. at Clarks Summit United Methodist Church, 1310 Morgan Highway. Rev. Andrew Weidner to officiate. Refreshments for pets and people. Leash or crate your pet.



No reservations required.





For more information, email

secretary1310@comcast.net.

Meet the Chief: Monday, July 1 at 6 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St. , Clarks Summit.

Clarks Summit residents are invited to join Police Chief Chris Yarns and fellow officers for a cup of coffee and the opportunity to ask questions, voice concerns and get to know each other.

For more information, visit gatheringplacecs.org. Cost: free.

JULY 26

The Comm Square Fair: Friday, July 26, 5-8 p.m. at the Waverly Community House. Includes a picnic dinner, face painting, carnival games, bounce house and live music by The Molly Pitcher Path. Concert starts at 6:30 p.m.

DEC. 1-8

Cruise to the Bahamas: The Abington Senior Center is sponsoring a cruise to the Bahamas Dec. 1-8. Call Adele at 570-586-8996 for details.

DAY CAMPS, SPORTS CAMPS & VACATION BIBLE SCHOOLS

JUNE 24-27

Abington Area Youth Field Hockey Camp: Monday, June 24 through Thursday, June 27, 8 a.m. to noon at South Abington Park.



For girls entering third through eighth grades. Field Hockey sticks available to use.



To register, contact Michelle LaCoe at 570-851-9492.

JUNE 24-28 Our Lady of the Snows & Church of St. Gregory’s VBS: “Roar! Life is Wild, God is Good” is the theme of this year’s Vacation Bible School, Monday through Friday, June 24-28, 9 a.m. to noon at Our Lady of Peace School., 410 N. Abington Road, Clarks Green.



For information, visit olsparish.net or call 570-586-1741 or 570-587-4808.

Dalton United Methodist Church VBS: “Roar! Life is Wild, God is Good” is the theme of this year’s Vacation Bible School, Monday through Friday, June 24-28 (time to be announced) at Dalton United Methodist Church, 125 Turnpike Road, Dalton.



For more information, search for the church on Facebook or call 570-563-1619.

JUNE 26-28 Mini Earth Camp: Indraloka Animal Sanctuary is offering a three-day summer Mini Earth Camp, June 26-28, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for ages 6-16. The price of the camp is based on a sliding scale in order to meet the needs of every family wishing to participate.

Campers will have a chance to interact with rescued farm animals, go on educational nature walks and participate in art and music activities games and more.

Lunch is provided, and the camp takes place at both the Mehoopany and Falls Township facilities. Carpooling is encouraged.

To register or sponsor a camper, visit indraloka.org/mini-earth-camp.

For more information, email sarah@indraloka.org or call 570-763-2908.

Clarks Green Assembly of God VBS: “Going Fishing” is the theme of this year’s Vacation Bible School, Wednesday through Friday, June 26-28, 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Clarks Green Assembly of God, 204 S. Abington Road, Clarks Green.



For more information, call 570-586-8286 or visit CGAssembly.com.

JULY 8-12 First Presbyterian Church VBS: “Athens: Paul’s Dangerous Journey” is the theme of this year’s Vacation Bible School, Monday through Friday, July 8-12, 9 a.m. to noon at the First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit, 300 School Street.



For more information, visit fpccs.org or call 570-586-6306.

Lake Winola United Methodist Church VBS: “Mars and Beyond” is the theme of this year’s Vacation Bible School, Monday through Friday, July 8-12, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Lake Winola United Methodist Church, 326 Maple Dr., Lake Winola.



For more information, find the church on Facebook or call 570-378-2806.

Countryside Community Church VBS: “Roar! Life is Wild, God is Good” is the theme of this year’s Vacation Bible School, Monday through Friday, July 8-12, 5:30-8 p.m. at Countryside Community Church, 14011 Orchard Dr., Clarks Summit (Newton Township).



For more information, visit countryside-church.org or call 570-587-3206.

JULY 15-19

Clarks Summit United Methodist Church VBS: “Roar! Life is Wild, God is Good” is the theme of this year’s Vacation Bible School, Monday through Friday, July 15-19, 5:45-8:15 p.m. at Clarks Summit United Methodist Church, 1310 Morgan Highway, Clarks Summit.



For more information, visit clarkssummitumc.com or call 570-587-2571.

JULY 22-26 Clarks Green United Methodist Church VBS: “Rolling River Rampage” is the theme of this year’s Vacation Bible School, Monday through Friday, July 22-26 at Clarks Green United Methodist Church, 119 Glenburn Road, Clarks Green.



For more information, visit clarksgreenumc.org or call 570-586-8946.

ONGOING

Storytimes for children: The Abington Community Library will hold the following storytimes for children. Baby (ages 0-2): Fridays, June 14, 21 and 28 at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.; Toddler (ages 2-3): Wednesdays, June 19 and 26 at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.; Preschool (ages 3-5): Tuesdays June 18 and 25 at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.



For more information, call 570-587-3440.

Abington Heights Class of 1969 reunion: The committee is seeking contact information including telephone, e-mail and residential address, along with any other pertinent information, for those interested in a 50th reunion this year.



Email your info or questions to: khick07@comcast.net or call 570-881-3186.Community garden volunteers sought: This season’s Waverly Community Garden continues to share fresh produce with local food pantries and other programs.



Anyone interested in volunteering to help with the garden can sign up on its Facebook page at bit.ly/2KzuhBi.

Memory Cafe: Held every second and fourth Friday at 10 a.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. A place where people with memory loss and their care companions can socialize with others, join in with art, music, gentle yoga or just visit in a relaxed setting. Free admission.

For more information, visit GatheringPlaceCS.org.State Rep. outreach: A staff member from state Rep. Marty Flynn’s office will provide outreach assistance from 9 a.m. to noon on the third Wednesday of the month, alternating between the Clarks Green Borough Building, 104 N. Abington Road and the South Abington Township Building’s second-floor meeting room, 104 Shady Lane Road in Chinchilla.

Flynn’s staff can help with PennDOT paperwork, LIHEAP winter heating assistance, unemployment compensation, workers’ compensation, PACE/PACENET prescription-drug coverage, unclaimed property searches and any other state-related matter.

Call 570-342-4348 for more information.

Reach the Suburban: 570-348-9185; suburbanweekly@timesshamrock.com