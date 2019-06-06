Article Tools Font size – + Share This



JUNE 8 Forever Young Kids Fishing Derby: Saturday, June 8, at Lake Eston Wilson at Hillside Park. Advance registration can be completed at the Abington Community Library by 6 p.m. Friday, June 7. Registration the day of the event begins at 8 a.m. The derby starts at 9 a.m. and ends at noon, when the judges will compile the results while the kids eat lunch. Awards will be presented from 12:15-12:30 p.m. Event includes awards and prizes, free lunch for the kids (by lunch ticket), refreshments available for purchase and a bake sale sponsored by the Abington Heights Civic League. For more information visit bit.ly/31709q5.Everything Natural presents Summer Festival 2019: Saturday, June 8, 12-3 p.m. Celebrates Hemp History Week. The centerpiece for our event will be sampling Sai Botannical, Everything Natural’s newest, high quality CBD oil. The shop will offer tastes of the oil on its own as well as CBD infused foods like smoothies, salad dressings, baked goods and more. Brenda Fernandes, songwriter and performing artist, will sing her original songs. Chair Massage and reflexology will be offered by Body and Soul. A demo of an acupressure facial massage will take place at 2 p.m. downstairs in the yoga studio, free of charge to anyone who buys a CBD cream or salve or any facial cream.

JUNE 11

Mysteries and Detectives Book Club meeting: Tuesday, June 11, 7-8:30 p.m. at the Abington Community Library. The June selection is a reader’s choice of any Josephine Tey novel. The author for July is G.M. Malliet.

Flag Day ceremony: The Abington Memorial Post 7069, Clarks Summit will hold a Flag Day ceremony Friday, June 14 at noon at Veterans Park (located on North State Street by the Summit Cigar Lounge & Bar).

JUNE 15

Keystone College Saturday visit: Saturday, June 15, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Perspective students’ visit will include an information session, followed by a campus tour and the opportunity to meet one-on-one with an admissions counselor. Instant decisions are available upon request. For more information, call the admissions office at 570-945-8111 or send an email to admissions@keystone.edu.

JUNE 17

Summer Days: ACA Summer Days begin Monday, June 17 at Abington Christian Academy on Layton Road in South Abington Township. The academy offers activities from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, with flexible enrollment available. For more information call 570-586-5270 or visit

abingtonacademy.com.

JUNE 19 Lyme Disease and Tick Awareness event: Wednesday, June 19 at 7 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Michele Cassetori of the Pennsylvania Lyme Resource Network will do a presentation on ticks, their habitats, life cycles and behaviors, prevention strategies and what to do if bitten. Cost is $10. For more information, call 570-881-7612. To register, visit GatheringPlaceCS.org.

JUNE 22

Fifth annual Strawberry Day 5K and Festival: Saturday, June 22, 9-11 a.m. on Spring and Davis streets in Clarks Summit. Features a 5K race, a kids’ fun run, games for kids, food booths and vendors. For race information, contact National Running Center. For vendor or game information, contact GatheringPlaceCS@gmail.com. Anyone interested in being a vendor at the open market booths for the festival should email GatheringPlaceCS@gmail.org or call 570-881-7612. The vendor fee is $25 and deadline to register is Friday, June 7.

JUNE 27

American Red Cross blood drive: Thursday, June 27, 1-6 p.m. at Elan Gardens, 465 Venard Road in South Abington Township. In memory of Barbara Maiman. Donors will receive free basket raffle chances and refreshments. Appointments are appreciated, but walk-ins are welcome. Call 570-585-4400 or email elangardens@comcast.net.

DAY CAMPS, SPORTS CAMPS & VACATION BIBLE SCHOOLS

JUNE 23-29 Fly Fishing Summer Camp:

The deadline for registration has been extended until June 15 for the Fly Fishing Summer Camp at Keystone College, sponsored by Trout Unlimited. The camp is available for teens all over Northeast Pennsylvania and runs from June 23-29. It is a sleep-over camp with campers staying in the college dorms. They will be taught environmental conservation and the art and sciences of trout fishing. Cost is $450 with some scholarship money available. Boy Scouts can get their fly fishing merit badge and Girl Scouts can get their stream girl patch. For more information,call 570-954-5042 or email ffnepa@epix.net. To register, visit

flyfishingsummercamp.org.

JUNE 24-27

Abington Area Youth Field Hockey Camp: Monday, June 24 through Thursday, June 27, 8 a.m. to noon at South Abington Park. For girls entering third through eighth grades. Field Hockey sticks available to use. To register, contact Michelle LaCoe at 570-851-9492.

JUNE 24-28 Our Lady of the Snows & Church of St. Gregory’s VBS: “Roar! Life is Wild, God is Good” is the theme of this year’s Vacation Bible School, Monday through Friday, June 24-28, 9 a.m. to noon at Our Lady of Peace School., 410 N. Abington Road, Clarks Green. For information, visit olsparish.net or call 570-586-1741 or 570-587-4808.

Dalton United Methodist Church VBS: “Roar! Life is Wild, God is Good” is the theme of this year’s Vacation Bible School, Monday through Friday, June 24-28 (time to be announced) at Dalton United Methodist Church, 125 Turnpike Road, Dalton. For more information, search for the church on Facebook or call 570-563-1619.

JUNE 26-28 Mini Earth Camp: Indraloka Animal Sanctuary is offering a three-day summer Mini Earth Camp, June 26-28, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for ages 6-16. The price of the camp is based on a sliding scale in order to meet the needs of every family wishing to participate.

Campers will have a chance to interact with rescued farm animals, go on educational nature walks and participate in art and music activities games and more. Lunch is provided, and the camp takes place at both the Mehoopany and Falls Township facilities. Carpooling is encouraged. To register or sponsor a camper, visit indraloka.org/mini-earth-camp. For more information, email sarah@indraloka.org or call 570-763-2908.

Clarks Green Assembly of God VBS: “Going Fishing” is the theme of this year’s Vacation Bible School, Wednesday through Friday, June 26-28, 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Clarks Green Assembly of God, 204 S. Abington Road, Clarks Green. For more info, call 570-586-8286 or visit CGAssembly.com.

JULY 8-12 First Presbyterian Church VBS: “Athens: Paul’s Dangerous Journey” is the theme of this year’s Vacation Bible School, Monday through Friday, July 8-12, 9 a.m. to noon at the First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit, 300 School Street. For more information, visit fpccs.org or call 570-586-6306.

Lake Winola United Methodist Church VBS: “Mars and Beyond” is the theme of this year’s Vacation Bible School, Monday through Friday, July 8-12, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Lake Winola United Methodist Church, 326 Maple Drive, Lake Winola. For more information, call 570-378-2806.

Countryside Community Church VBS: “Roar! Life is Wild, God is Good” is the theme of this year’s Vacation Bible School, Monday through Friday, July 8-12, 5:30-8 p.m. at Countryside Community Church, 14011 Orchard Drive, Newton Township. For more information, visit countryside-church.org or call 570-587-3206.

JULY 15-19

Clarks Summit United Methodist Church VBS: “Roar! Life is Wild, God is Good” is the theme of this year’s Vacation Bible School, Monday through Friday, July 15-19, 5:45-8:15 p.m. at Clarks Summit United Methodist Church, 1310 Morgan Highway, Clarks Summit. For more information, visit clarkssummitumc.com or call 570-587-2571.

JULY 22-26 Clarks Green United Methodist Church VBS: “Rolling River Rampage” is the theme of this year’s Vacation Bible School, Monday through Friday, July 22-26 at Clarks Green United Methodist Church, 119 Glenburn Road, Clarks Green. For more information, visit clarksgreenumc.org or call 570-586-8946.

ONGOING

Abington Heights Class of 1969 reunion: The committee is seeking contact information including telephone, e-mail and residential address, along with any other pertinent information, for those interested in a 50th reunion this year. Email your info or questions to: khick07@comcast.net or call 570-881-3186.Community garden volunteers sought: This season’s Waverly Community Garden continues to share fresh produce with local food pantries and other programs. Anyone interested in volunteering to help with the garden can sign up on the its Facebook page at bit.ly/2KzuhBi.

Memory Cafe: Held every second and fourth Friday at 10 a.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. A place where people with memory loss and their care companions can socialize with others, join in with art, music, gentle yoga or just visit in a relaxed setting. Free admission.



For more information, visit GatheringPlaceCS.org.State Rep. Outreach: A staff member from state Rep. Marty Flynn’s office will provide outreach assistance from 9 a.m. to noon on the third Wednesday of the month, alternating between the Clarks Green Borough Building, 104 N. Abington Road and the South Abington Township Building’s second-floor meeting room, 104 Shady Lane Road in Chinchilla.

Flynn’s staff can help with PennDOT paperwork, LIHEAP winter heating assistance, unemployment compensation, workers’ compensation, PACE/PACENET prescription-drug coverage, unclaimed property searches and any other state-related matter. Call 570-342-4348 for more information.