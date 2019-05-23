Article Tools Font size – + Share This



UPCOMING

MAY 23

Block Party: Thursday, May 23, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. Join in the free play with blocks, vehicles, animals and people. There are only two ground rules: no throwing blocks, and no knocking someone else’s building down. Come ready to play. No registration required. Open to children ages 2-7. For more information, call 570-587-3440.

Patriot Mile Make-A-Sign: Thursday, May 23, 4-6 p.m. at Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. Drop in during these two hours and make a sign to hold to cheer on your favorite athlete or athletes during the inaugural Patriot Mile on May 25. Let the library know if you’re coming so they have enough materials; posterboard and markers will be provided. For more information, call 570-587-3440.

Diamond Painting Class For Teens: Thursday, May 23, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. This project is much like a paint by number, but no brushes are needed. Use a drill to press “diamonds” onto a graph. For the first hour of class you’ll learn the basics of diamond painting, view some samples and start your own small project. For the second hour, you are invited to stay and work on your project so you can develop your technique. Limited to 12 students in grades 5-12. For more information, call 570-587-3440.

MAY 24

Teen Reading Lounge: Friday, May 24, 4:15- 5 p.m. at Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. Join in for a book discussion, art project and snacks. This month’s selection is “(Dont’) Call Me Crazy: 33 Voices Start the Conversation about Mental Health,” edited by Kelly Jensen. The specific eassy the group will discuss is: “I’m Over Staying Silent about Depression” by Kristen Bell, (pg 144). For students in grades 5-12. For more infor-mation, call 570-587-3440.

MAY 25

Clarks Summit Patriot Mile Run/Walk: Saturday, May 25, 10-11 a.m. Presented by the National Running Center, this quick mile run/walk will raise funds for the Abington Community Library. Registration is $15 and the race will begin and end at the National Running Center. For more information, call 570-587-3440.

MAY 27

Memorial Day parade: Sponsored by Abington Memorial VFW Post 7069, Clarks Summit, the parade will be held on May 27. The line of march will form at the Clarks Summit Elementary School on West Grove Street, with the parade starting at 11 a.m. Any groups or individuals who want to participate in the parade must register by calling the post at 570-586-9821, daily after 1 p.m.

The Abington Heights High School TV Studio will be live streaming the parade on its YouTube channel at youtube.com/ahhsnews.

Memorial Day services: In addition to the parade, Abington Memorial VFW Post 7069 will hold Memorial Day services and activities at the following times and locations.

■ 8:30 a.m. Abington hills cemetery

■ 9 a.m. South Abington Memorial (at the tank)

■ 9:30 a.m. Clarks green Cemetery

■ 10 a.m. Hickory Grove Cemetery

■ After the parade, at approximately 1 p.m., a service will be conducted at the VFW. This will be followed by entertainment by Wand’ring Aloud, a band playing music of the 60s-80s.

MAY 28

Abington Community Library Teen Leadership Committee meeting: Tuesday, May 28, 4-5 p.m. at Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. A group of tweens and teens focused on giving a voice to all young adults for programming, book selections and more. Come and share your thoughts and ideas. Open to students in grades 5-12. For more information, call 570-587-3440.

Literary New England Information Session: Tuesday, May 28, 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. Learn about an upcoming bus trip the library is taking next year to literary New England. Get information about the destinations, time frame and costs of this trip. For more information, call 570-587-3440.

MAY 30

Homeschoolers at the Library: Thursday, May 30, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. Attention home schooling parents: Bring your children to an educational program to enrich their home learning experience. They will participate in hands-on projects, stories, short videos and more. For students in grades K-6. For more information, call 570-587-3440.

Quiet Your Mind: Thursday, May 30, 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. May is Mental Health Month. In an effort to promote positive mental health, the library is hosting a special event. Drop in during this program to complete a calming art project, meditate on your own, create a ‘zine or plant a flower to take home. Each person will leave with a packet full of resources and information about mental health. For more information, call 570-587-3440.

MAY 31

Art gallery reception: A new art exhibit, “Flowers- Wild and Still” will open at The Gathering Place, 304 St. Street, Clarks Summit, with a reception Friday, May 31, 6:30-8 p.m. The community is invited to come meet the artists and view the new exhibit. For more information, visit GatheringPlaceCS.com.

JUNE 1

Designer purse bingo to benefit Abington Christian Academy: June 1 at the Clarks Summit Fire Hall. Doors open at 5 p.m. and bingo begins at 6 p.m. Benefit tickets are $25 each for 12 rounds of bingo with designer bag prizes. Snack bar items, specials, extra game sheets and raffle basket and 50/50 chances will be available for purchase. For more information, call 570-586-5270 or visit abingtonacademy.com.

JUNE 17

Summer Days: ACA Summer Days begin Monday, June 17 at Abington Christian Academy on Layton Road in South Abington Township. The academy offers activities from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, with flexible enrollment available. For more information call 570-586-5270 or visit abingtonacademy.com.

JUNE 23-29

Fly Fishing Summer Camp: The deadline for registration has been extended until June 15 for the Fly Fishing Summer Camp at Keystone College, sponsored by Trout Unlimited. The camp is available for teens all over Northeast Pennsylvania and runs from June 23-29. It is a sleep-over camp with campers staying in the college dorms. They will be taught environmental conservation and the art and sciences of trout fishing. Cost is $450 with some scholarship money available.



Boy Scouts can get their fly fishing merit badge and Girl Scouts can get their stream girl patch.

For more information,call 570-954-5042 or email ffnepa@epix.net. To register, visit flyfishingsummercamp.org.

JUNE 26-28

Mini Earth Camp: Indraloka Animal Sanctuary is offering a three-day summer Mini Earth Camp, June 26-28, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for ages 6-16. The price of the camp is based on a sliding scale in order to meet the needs of every family wishing to participate.

Campers will have a chance to interact with rescued farm animals, go on educational nature walks and participate in art and music activities games and more. Lunch is provided, and the camp takes place at both the Mehoopany and Falls Township facilities. Carpooling is encouraged. To register or sponsor a camper, visit indraloka.org/mini-earth-camp. For more information, email sarah@indraloka.org or call 570-763-2908.

DEC. 1-8

Cruise to the Bahamas: The Abington Senior Center is sponsoring a cruise to the Bahamas Dec. 1-8. Call Adele at 570-586-8996 for details.

ONGOING

Abington Heights Class of 1969 reunion: The committee is seeking contact information including telephone, e-mail and residential address, along with any other pertinent information, for those interested in a 50th reunion this year. Email your info or questions to: khick07@comcast.net or call 570-881-3186.

Call for Strawberry Festival vendors: The fifth annual Strawberry 5K and Festival will be held in Clarks Summit on June 22. The 5K Race will begin at 9 a.m., followed by the Kids’ Fun Run right after the 5K. The Festival and kids’ games will run from 9-11:30 a.m. on Spring and Davis streets. Anyone interested in being a vendor at the open market booths for the festival should email GatheringPlaceCS@gmail.org or call 570-881-7612. The vendor fee is $25 and deadline to register is June 7.

Community garden volunteers sought: This season’s Waverly Community Garden continues to share fresh produce with local food pantries and other programs. Anyone interested in volunteering to help with the garden can sign up on the its Facebook page at bit.ly/2KzuhBi.

Storytimes for children: at Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. Baby (ages 0-2): Fridays, May 17 and 24 at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.; Toddler (ages 2-3): Wednesdas, May 22 at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.; Preschool (ages 3-5): Tuesday, May 21 at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. For more information, call 570-587-3440.

Spring astronomy series: Wednesday, May 22 and Friday, May 24 at 7:30-9:30 p.m. at Keystone College’s Thomas G. Capillary ’60 Observatory, Fleetville. The spring series of public lectures and observing sessions. The programs are free and open to the public with no registration required. Observation depends on the weather. For directions to the observatory, visit keystone.edu/observatory.

Contact Jo-Ann Kamichitis, observatory director at 570-945-8402 for more information.

Me mory Cafe: Held every second and fourth Friday (coming up May 24) at 10 a.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. A place where people with memory loss and their care companions can socialize with others, join in with art, music, gentle yoga or just visit in a relaxed setting. Free admission.



For more information, visit GatheringPlaceCS.org.

Adult volleyball nights: every Monday, from 6-8 p.m. at the Newton Recreation Center. Players of all skill levels are welcome. The cost is $2. For more information, call 570-586-7808 or visit bit.ly/2UV6OjP or the center’s Facebook page.

Pickleball: every Tuesday, from 4-6 p.m. and Saturdays, from 3-5 p.m. at the Newton Recreation Center. The sport of pickleball has elements of tennis, table tennis and badminton, with players using a racket and ball. Players of all skill levels are welcome. The cost is $2. For more information, call 570-586-7808 or visit bit.ly/2UV6OjP or the center’s Facebook page.

Open gym: every Thursday, from 6-8 p.m. at the Newton Recreation Center. The most popular activity during this time is basketball, which is open to all ages. Children 16 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, call 570-586-7808 or visit bit.ly/2UV6OjP or the center’s Facebook page.

State Rep. Outreach: A staff member from state Rep. Marty Flynn’s office will provide outreach assistance from 9 a.m. to noon on the third Wednesday of the month, alternating between the Clarks Green Borough Building, 104 N. Abington Road and the South Abington Township Building’s second-floor meeting room, 104 Shady Lane Road in Chinchilla.

Flynn’s staff can help with PennDOT paperwork, LIHEAP winter heating assistance, unemployment compensation, workers’ compensation, PACE/PACENET prescription-drug coverage, unclaimed property searches and any other state-related matter. Call 570-342-4348 for more information.