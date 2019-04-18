Article Tools Font size – + Share This



APRIL 18 Amphibian Adventure: Thursday, April 18, 7-8:30 p.m. at the Lackawanna State Park. An evening search for the park’s vernal pool inhabitants. Topics to be covered include an overview of some common local species and how to record finds in the PA Amphibian and Reptile Survey.

This program will start indoors but will move outdoors, so dress for weather; rubber boots recommended. Register by calling 570-945-7110.

Poetry reading: Thursday, April 18, 7-9 p.m. in Evans Hall at Keystone College. A free poetry reading by Michael Montlack, author of the poetry book “Cool Limbo” (NYQ Books) and editor of the Lambda Finalist essay anthology “My Diva: 65 Gay Men on the Women Who Inspire Them” (University of Wisconsin Press).

APRIL 19 Good Friday Pasta e Fagoli/Vegetable Soup Sale: Friday, April 19, at Clarks Summit United Methodist Church, 1310 Morgan Highway. Take outs and eat-in serving will begin at noon and 7 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall.

Tickets can also be purchased to be donated to a family or shut-in. Tickets are $7 for take-out and $8 for eat-in, which is also all-you-can-eat. Advance ticket sales are available through the church office at 570-587-2571, online at clarkssummitumc.com and at the door.

APRIL 19-21 Easter weekend at Waverly Community Church: Good Friday Service on Friday, April 19, 7 p.m.; egg hunt, puppet play and craft on Saturday, April 20, 10-11 a.m.; resurrection worship service and junior church on Sunday, April 21, 10:30 a.m.

APRIL 20

Easter Egg Hunt/Candy Scramble: Saturday, April 20, 10 a.m. at South Abington Recreation Park. In case of inclement weather, the hunt will move inside the Chinchilla Hose Company building at 113 Shady Lane Road in South Abington Township. Co-sponsored by the South Abington Lions Club and Chinchilla Hose Company, this event is for kids age 10 and younger. Children can hunt for candy, visit with the Easter Bunny and win prizes.

Pure Suds Co. Easter Egg Hunt: Pure Suds Co. will host an Easter egg hunt Saturday, April 20, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Hillside Park. Hunt for more than 2,100 Easter eggs inside the lake pavilion, around the lake and along the wooded trail. With a colored rainbow of hidden eggs, 108 golden eggs will also be hidden and can be redeemed for special prizes at the lake pavilion. Bath bomb Easter eggs and spring flowers will be available for purchase inside the pavilion, with other children’s activities. There will also be white bath bombs for children to paint, while using and learning about natural colorants. Live rabbits and a rabbit specialist will be on site. Admission is free; register by emailing your name and the number of attendees to puresudsco@gmail.com.

Countryside Community Church Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 20, 1 p.m. at the church, 14011 Orchard Drive, Clarks Summit. For kids in sixth grade or younger.

To register: email KenM14064@comcast.net, with child’s full name, age and parent/guardian’s full name.

Mayor Lawler’s Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 20, 1-2:30 p.m. in the gazebo garden behind the Clarks Green Borough Building. Rain or shine. Bring your own baskets. Open to children ages 4, 5 and 6. Includes an egg hunt, games, favors, treats and more. Space is limited. To register, call 570-587-4099. Sponsored by Clarks Green Borough Council.

APRIL 23

American Red Cross blood drive: Tuesday, April 23, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Hibbard Campus Center, Evans Hall, at Keystone College.

Plan Your Garden: Tuesday, April 23 at noon at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Master Gardener Beth Bradshaw will detail how to plan a backyard garden, and best use your valuable garden space for fruits, vegetable and flowers. Cost is $5. For more info, visit GatheringPlaceCS.org.

APRIL 24

Keeping Birds Well Fed in the Summer: Wednesday, April 24 at noon at The GatheringPlace, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Ann Vitale will teach why chilly spring days can stress the first migrants, what best to feed these summer birds and how to discourage squirrels and predators from raiding your feeders. Cost $5. For more info, visit GatheringPlaceCS.org.

Kidazzle Play Date: Kids and caregivers are invited to The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit, on Wednesday, April 24, to sample toys, puzzles and games new to the market. Kidazzle owner Sonia Wysochanski will introduce electronic-free, washable, bio-degradable, safe toys to sample. Children ages 3-5 are invited from 2:30-4 p.m. and children ages 6-8 from 4-5:30 p.m. Admission is free. For more info, visit GatheringPlaceCS.org.

Protecting Pollinators: Enhance the Lives of Butterflies: Wednesday, April 24, 6 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Merriel Oliver will discuss the decline of Monarch and other butterflies, how to reduce pesticide use and what plants to use in attracting these pollinators to your yard. Cost is $5 For more info, visit GatheringPlaceCS.org.

Carving a Cooking Spatula: Wednesday, April 24, at 6:30 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Make a unique and useful long-handled spatula with Jeff Kuchak in one class, utilizing one knife and safe knife grips. Cost is $20, plus a $10 supply fee. For more info, visit GatheringPlaceCS.org.

APRIL 25

Summit Christian Academy open house: Thursday, April 25, 7 p.m. Families and prospective students are invited to visit the school. Supervising Administrator Chuck Gard and Principal Marianne Rivers, along with the faculty, will be on hand to share more information about the Bible-based school. Enrollment is open for the 2019-20 school year, with the school offering a 4-year-old half-day preschool program, a full-day kindergarten, and grades one through 11. Many scholarships are available with more than 45% of the school’s students receiving financial aid during the 2018-19 school year. For more information, visit

scapatriots.com.

APRIL 25-MAY 5 Actors Circle presents ‘Pygmalion’ by George Bernard Shaw: April 25-28 and May 2-5 at Providence Playhouse, 1256 Providence Road, Scranton. Thursday, Friday and Saturday performances begin at 8 p.m. and Sunday performances begin at 2 p.m. Among the cast members are four Clarks Summit residents: David Hunisch, Emma Ross, Carol Davis and John McInerney. Tickets are $12 for general admission, $10 for seniors and $8 for students. Tickets for the Thursday, March 21 performance are $8 for general admission and seniors and $6 for students. For reservations, call 570-342-9707 or email tickets@actorscircle.com. For more information, visit Actors Circle on Facebook, or actorscircle.com.

APRIL 26, 27

Church rummage sale: Friday, April 26, 3-6 p.m. and Saturday, April 27, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bag sale at 2 p.m. Factoryville Baptist Church, 10 Church St., Factoryville.

APRIL 27 The Dalton Community Library’s Book and Bake Sale: Saturday, April 27, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Features a large selection of adult and juvenile fiction and nonfiction, magazines, paperbacks, recordings, baked goods and more for sale. Donations for the book sale are accepted year round. For more information, call 570-563-2014.

The FOP Northeastern Lodge #63’s Spaghetti Dinner: Saturday, April 27, 4-7 p.m. at the VFW Post 7069, on Winola Road in Clarks Summit. Cost is $9 for adults and $5 for children under 10. Tickets can be purchased at the door and takeouts will be available. There will also be a Basket raffle. Proceeds go to the Lodge Scholarship fund for selected students who have enrolled in criminal justice program in pursuit of law enforcement careers.

Krokbragd on a Rigid Heddle Loom: Saturday, April 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Join Linda Mesavage and other weavers to learn this three-shaft Swedish weave on a rigid heddle loom, using a pick up stick and string heddles. Three patterns will be taught. Bring a loom, shuttle and pick up stick. Cost is $60, plus $10 supply fee. For more info, visit GatheringPlaceCS.org.

APRIL 28 Abington Area CROP Hunger Walk: Sunday, April 28. Sign in time is 1:30 p.m. and walk time is 2 p.m. The 3.5-mile walk will start and finish at the Dalton Fire Company, 109 S. Turnpike Road. There is no fee to participate, but each walker is encouraged to raise $100 or more. A portion of the funds raised will support the work of local food programs and the remaining money will go to Church World Service to alleviate hunger in poor communities throughout the world. For more information, visit crophungerwalk.org/clarkssummitpa.

Vegetarian Cooking and Knife Skills: Sunday, April 28, 5 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Chef James Bolus of the Wandering Hen will instruct on preparing mushroom kale soup with sprouted lentils and Moroccan stew with basmati rice, plus will demonstrate knife skills used in cooking. The cost is $35.



For more information, visit GatheringPlaceCS.org.

Spring concert: Sunday, April 28, 7-8 p.m. at Keystone College. The Symphonic Band/Vocal Ensembles Spring Concert will be held in the Theatre in Brooks. Admission is free.

APRIL 30 Exploring Pennsylvania: Tuesday, April 30, 6:30 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Jeff Mitchell, hiking expert and Wyoming County district attorney, will give a visual presentation of his travels in Northeast Pennsylvania. Cost is $10.

MAY 1



The Wyoming Valley During the American Revolution: Presented by Anne Armezzani Wednesday, May 1 at noon at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St, Clarks Summit. The story of the Wyoming Valley, its importance as the “Bread Basket” for Washington’s army and the daily lives of settlers as the terror of war crept into their valley. Cost is $5. For more information, visit GatheringPlaceCS.org.

ONGOING

Community Banking Month: During the month of April, the Clarks Summit branch of Citizens Savings Bank, 538 S. State St., Clarks Summit, will host an Art in the Office exhibit of works by students of Abington Heights High School and Lackawanna Trail High School. The bank is also hosting a monetary and item collection for the Dalton Food Pantry. For more information on the Community Banking Month programs, visit citizens-savings.com.Shopping spree raffle: Clarks Summit Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary is hosting a grocery shopping spree raffle at Gerrity’s Supermarket in Clarks Summit. First prize is three minutes to fill as many carts as you can, second prize is a $100 gift card and third prize is a $50 gift card. Raffle tickets are $10 each or three for $25. A reception will be held Monday, May 13 at 6:30 p.m. the fire hall, with the drawing taking place at 7 p.m. Winner need not be present to qualify. The shopping spree will be held Wednesday, May 22 at 6 a.m. at Gerrity’s Supermarket. The winner must agree to the guidelines available at clarkssummitfire.com. For tickets or more information, call 570-586-9656, ext. 4.Community garden volunteers sought: This season’s Waverly Community Garden continues to share fresh produce with local food pantries and other programs. Anyone interested in volunteering to help with the garden can sign up on the its Facebook page at bit.ly/2KzuhBi.The Chinchilla Hose Company’s Annual Lenten Pizza Sale: Continuing each Friday through Good Friday, April 19. Orders must be made in advance from 3-7 p.m. by calling 570-586-5726. Square trays of red and white pizza cost $13 and brocolli pizza is $14.

Keystone College Observatory spring series: Wednesdays, April 24 and Fridays, April 19 and 26, at 7:30-9:30 p.m. at the Thomas G. Capillary ’60 Observatory, Fleetville. The programs are free, with no registration required. Observation depends on the weather. Contact Jo-Ann Kamichitis, Observatory Director at 570-945-8402 for more information.Abington Heights Class of 1969 reunion: The committee is seeking contact information including telephone, e-mail and residential address, along with any other pertinent information, for those interested in a 50th reunion this year. Email your info or questions to: khick07@comcast.net or call 570-881-3186.Adult volleyball nights: every Monday, from 6-8 p.m. at the Newton Recreation Center. Players of all skill levels are welcome. The cost is $2. For more information, call 570-586-7808 or visit bit.ly/2UV6OjP or the center’s Facebook page.

Pickleball: every Tuesday, from 4-6 p.m. and Saturdays, from 3-5 p.m. at the Newton Recreation Center. The sport of pickleball has elements of tennis, table tennis and badminton, with players using a racket and ball. Players of all skill levels are welcome. The cost is $2. For more information, call 570-586-7808 or visit bit.ly/2UV6OjP or the center’s Facebook page.

Open gym: every Thursday, from 6-8 p.m. at the Newton Recreation Center. The most popular activity during this time is basketball, which is open to all ages. Children 16 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, call 570-586-7808 or visit bit.ly/2UV6OjP or the center’s Facebook page.

State Rep. Outreach: A staff member from state Rep. Marty Flynn’s office will provide outreach assistance from 9 a.m. to noon on the third Wednesday of the month, alternating between the Clarks Green Borough Building, 104 N. Abington Road and the South Abington Township Building’s second-floor meeting room, 104 Shady Lane Road in Chinchilla. Flynn’s staff can help with PennDOT paperwork, LIHEAP winter heating assistance, unemployment compensation, workers’ compensation, PACE/PACENET prescription-drug coverage, unclaimed property searches and any other state-related matter. Call 570-342-4348 for more information.

