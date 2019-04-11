Article Tools Font size – + Share This



UPCOMING

APRIL 11 Clarks Green Boy Scout Troop 251’s annual spaghetti supper fundraiser: Thursday, April 11, 5-7 p.m. at Clarks Green United Methodist Church, 119 Glenburn Road, Clarks Green. Dine in or take out. Requested donation: $10 for adults, $5 for children. Tickets available at door. For more information, call 570-587-1390 or send an email to scoutmaster@clarksgreen251.org.

APRIL 12-14 “SONrise” Easter drama: Friday and Saturday, April 12 and 13, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 14 at 10 a.m. at Clarks Green Assembly of God, 204 S. Abington Road, Clarks Green. “SONrise” is a dramatic and musical re-telling of the story of Jesus, from his baptism to resurrection. For more information, call 570-586-8286 or visit cgassembly.com.

APRIL 13

Pancake breakfast: Dalton United Methodist Church will hold a pancake and sausage breakfast Saturday, April 13, 6:30 a.m. to noon. Donation is $8 for adults and $4 for children age 5 and under. The church is at 125 South Turnpike Road, Dalton.

The Comm Family Easter Party: Saturday, April 13, 10 a.m. to noon at The Waverly Community House, 1115 N. Abington Road, Waverly Township. Visit with the Easter Bunny, enjoy a pancake breakfast, hunt for Easter eggs, play games and make crafts. Cost is $15 per person. Tickets are available online at waverlycomm.org or by visiting The Comm’s office. No tickets will be available at the door.

Sensory Friendly Easter Party: Saturday, April 13, 3-5 p.m. at The Waverly Community House. An event for all children with special needs and their families. Includes photos with the Easter Bunny, an egg hunt, crafts and games. Cost is $5 per person or $20 for families of four or more. Proceeds will benefit the Comm Interactive Center.Pasta dinner: Saturday, April 13, 4 p.m. until sold out, at the Newton-Ransom Fire Hall, 1890 Newton Ransom Blvd. A benefit to help Amy Brown and her family in her fight with colon cancer. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children under age 5. Tickets available at Ayers County Market, by calling Kristen at 440-823-9429 or at the door. The event will also feature a gift card pull and basket raffle.

Music and arts fair:

Saturday, April 13, 3-6 p.m. at the Theatre in Brooks at Keystone College. The event features many artists and musicians from the college and local community. The main concert will be at

5 p.m. Admission is free.

APRIL 15

Argentina presentation: Monday, April 15, 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Abington Community Library. Join Keystone College Fulbright Language Teaching Assistant Mayra Agustina Munoz for “Let’s Talk Argentina.” A native of San Luis, Argentina, she will share her Fulbright program experiences and offer insights on the differences between teaching in Argentina and the United States. Guests will also learn about the culture of Argentina through a slide show. Admission is free.

Kid-Friendly Dinner: Monday, April 15, 6:30 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Chef Donna Vannan will prepare her children’s favorite turkey burgers, seasonal sale with ginger turmeric balsamic dressing and Pavlovas for dessert. At The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Cost is $35. For more info, visit GatheringPlaceCS.org.

APRIL 15-MAY 13 Ballroom Dancing: Dance artists Jill and Gehred Wetzel will offer a Beginner class in Samba and an Intermediate class in West coast Swing for five Mondays, April 15, 22 and 29 and May 6 and 13, with intermediate from 6-7 p.m. and beginner from 7 to 8 p.m. Class is run by The Gathering Place and will be held in the Clarks Green United Methodist Church. Cost: $55 per student. For more information, visit GatheringPlaceCS.org.

APRIL 17

Eat More Chocolate: Are You Kidding Me? Joe Vinson, Ph.D. will detail the history of chocolate, what makes us love it and the health benefits it provides. There will be a tasting. Wednesday, April 17, 7 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Cost:$20. For more information, visit GatheringPlaceCS.org.

APRIL 18 Amphibian Adventure: Thursday, April 18, 7-8:30 p.m. at the Lackawanna State Park. An evening search for the park’s vernal pool inhabitants. Topics to be covered include an overview of some common local species and how to record finds in the PA Amphibian and Reptile Survey. This program will start indoors but will move outdoors, so dress for weather; rubber boots recommended. Register by calling 570-945-7110.

Making a Cage Bead Bracelet: Thursdays, April 18 and 25, 6 p.m. at at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Artist Kristie McMahon returns to help you create a sterling silver linked bracelet. Form cage beads by manipulating wire into swirled shapes. Cost $40 plus $12 supply fee. For more information, visit GatheringPlaceCS.org.

Poetry reading: Thursday, April 18, 7-9 p.m. in Evans Hall at Keystone College. A free poetry reading by Michael Montlack, author of the poetry book “Cool Limbo” (NYQ Books) and editor of the Lambda Finalist essay anthology “My Diva: 65 Gay Men on the Women Who Inspire Them” (University of Wisconsin Press).

APRIL 19 Good Friday Pasta e Fagoli/Vegetable Soup Sale: Friday, April 19, at Clarks Summit United Methodist Church, 1310 Morgan Highway. Take outs and eat-in serving will begin at noon and 7 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. Tickets can also be purchased to be donated to a family or shut-in. Tickets are $7 for take out and $8 for eat in, which is also all-you-can-eat. Advance ticket sales are available through the church office at 570-587-2571, online at clarkssummitumc.com and at the door.

APRIL 19-21 Easter weekend at Waverly Community Church: Good Friday service on Friday, April 19, 7 p.m.; egg hunt, puppet play and craft on Saturday, April 20, 10-11 a.m.; resurrection worship service and junior church on Sunday, April 21, 10:30 a.m.

APRIL 20

Easter Egg Hunt/Candy Scramble: Saturday, April 20, 10 a.m. at South Abington Recreation Park. In case of inclement weather, the hunt will move inside the Chinchilla Hose Company building at 113 Shady Lane Road in South Abington Township. Co-sponsored by the South Abington Lions Club and Chinchilla Hose Company, this event is for kids age 10 and younger. Children can hunt for candy, visit with the Easter Bunny and win prizes.

Countryside Community Church Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 20, 1 p.m. at the church, 14011 Orchard Drive, Clarks Summit. For kids in sixth grade or younger. To register: email KenM14064@comcast.net, with child’s full name, age and parent/guardian’s full name, by Wednesday, April 17.

Mayor Lawler’s Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 20, 1-2:30 p.m. in the gazebo garden behind the Clarks Green Borough Building. Rain or shine. Bring your own baskets. Open to children ages 4, 5 and 6. Includes an egg hunt, games, favors, treats and more. Space is limited. To register, call 570-587-4099. Sponsored by Clarks Green Borough Council.

APRIL 23 American Red Cross blood drive: Tuesday, April 23, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Hibbard Campus Center, Evans Hall, at Keystone College.

Plan Your Garden: Tuesday, April 23 at noon at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Master Gardener Beth Bradshaw will detail how to plan a backyard garden, and best use your valuable garden space for fruits, vegetable and flowers. Cost is $5. For more info, visit GatheringPlaceCS.org.

APRIL 24 Keeping Birds Well Fed in the Summer: Wednesday, April 24 at noon at The GatheringPlace, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Ann Vitale will teach why chilly spring days can stress the first migrants, what best to feed these summer birds and how to discourage squirrels and predators from raiding your feeders. Cost $5. For more info, visit GatheringPlaceCS.org.

Kidazzle Play Date: Kids and caregivers are invited to The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St, Clarks Summit, on Wednesday, April 24, to sample toys, puzzles and games new to the market. Kidazzle owner Sonia Wysochanski will introduce electronic-free, washable, bio-degradable, safe toys to sample. Children ages 3-5 are invited from 2:30 to 4 p.m. and children ages 6-8 from 4-5:30 p.m. Admission is free. For more info, visit GatheringPlaceCS.org.

Protecting Pollinators: Enhance the Lives of Butterflies: Wednesday, April 24, 6 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Merriel Oliver will discuss the decline of Monarch and other butterflies, how to reduce pesticide use and what plants to use in attracting these pollinators to your yard. Cost is $5 For more info, visit GatheringPlaceCS.org.

Carving a Cooking Spatula: Wednesday, April 24, at 6:30 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Make a unique and useful long-handled spatula with Jeff Kuchak in one class, utilizing one knife and safe knife grips. Cost is $20, plus a $10 supply fee. For more info, visit GatheringPlaceCS.org.

APRIL 25-MAY 5 Actors Circle presents ‘Pygmalion’ by George Bernard Shaw: April 25-28 and May 2-5 at Providence Playhouse, 1256 Providence Road, Scranton. Thursday, Friday and Saturday performances begin at 8 p.m. and Sunday performances begin at 2 p.m. Among the cast members are four Clarks Summit residents: David Hunisch, Emma Ross, Carol Davis and John McInerney. Tickets are $12 for general admission, $10 for seniors and $8 for students. Tickets for the Thursday, March 21 performance are $8 for general admission and seniors and $6 for students. For reservations, call 570-342-9707 or email tickets@actorscircle.com. For more information, visit Actors Circle on Facebook, or actorscircle.com.

APRIL 26, 27

Church rummage sale: Friday, April 26, 3-6 p.m. and Saturday, April 27, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bag sale at 2 p.m. Factoryville Baptist Church, 10 Church St., Factoryville.

APRIL 27 The Dalton Community Library’s Book and Bake Sale: Saturday, April 27, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Features a large selection of adult and juvenile fiction and nonfiction, magazines, paperbacks, recordings, baked goods and more for sale. Donations for the book sale are accepted year round. For more information, call 570-563-2014.

The FOP Northeastern Lodge #63’s Spaghetti Dinner: Saturday, April 27, 4-7 p.m. at the VFW Post 7069, on Winola Road in Clarks Summit. Cost is $9 for adults and $5 for children under 10. Tickets can be purchased at the door and takeouts will be available. There will also be a basket raffle. Proceeds go to the Lodge Scholarship fund for selected students who have enrolled in criminal justice program in pursuit of law enforcement careers.

Krokbragd on a Rigid Heddle Loom: Saturday, April 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Join Linda Mesavage and other weavers to learn this three-shaft Swedish weave on a rigid heddle loom, using a pick up stick and string heddles. Three patterns will be taught. Bring a loom, shuttle and pick up stick. Cost is $60, plus $10 supply fee. For more info, visit GatheringPlaceCS.org.

APRIL 28

Abington Area CROP Hunger Walk:

Sunday, April 28. Sign in time is 1:30 p.m. and walk time is 2 p.m. The 3.5-mile walk will start and finish at the Dalton Fire Company, 109 S. Turnpike Road. There is no fee to participate, but each walker is encouraged to raise $100 or more. A portion of the funds raised will support the work of local food programs and the remaining money will go to Church World Service to alleviate hunger in poor communities throughout the world. For more information, visit crophungerwalk.org/clarkssummitpa or email Karen Rickaby at

kdavis75@hotmail.com.

Spring concert: Sunday, April 28, 7-8 p.m. at Keystone College. The Symphonic Band/Vocal Ensembles Spring Concert will be held in the Theatre in Brooks. Admission is free.

APRIL 30 Exploring Pennsylvania: Tuesday, April 30, 6:30 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Jeff Mitchell, hiking expert and Wyoming County district attorney, will give a visual presentation of his travels in Northeast Pennsylvania. Cost is $10. For more info, visit GatheringPlaceCS.org.

MAY 3 End-of-year dance: A fourth-, fifth- and sixth-grade end-of-year dance will be held Friday, May 3, from 6-8 pm. at the Newton Recreation Center. Admission is $10, or free for a child of an adult volunteer. The dance will include games, food and a live DJ. For more information, call 570-586-7808 or visit bit.ly/2UV6OjP or the center’s Facebook page.

MAY 4

Rabies clinic: The Humane Society of Wyoming County is sponsoring a low-cost rabies vaccination clinic for dogs and cats on Saturday, May 4, 9 a.m. to noon at the Department of Agriculture Building, Route 92 South, Tunkhannock. Cost is $8 per shot (cash only). Dr. Abbey Jones of the Schultzville Animal Hospital will administer the vaccinations. For safety reasons, all pets must be either leashed or individually caged. Bring the pet’s most recent rabies vaccination certificate, if available. The clinic is open to pets from all counties. For more information, call 570-836-4745.

MAY 5 The Wally Gordon Community Singers’ spring concert, “Everyday Heroes in Our Community”: Saturday, May 5, at 6 p.m. at Clarks Summit United Methodist Church, 1310 Morgan Highway. Tickets are $5 in advance (available from any choir member), $5 at the door for students and seniors, and $10 at the door for others. All Lackawanna County fire, police and ambulance service providers, as well as active service military members and veterans, will be admitted free of charge if they are in uniform or present ID. All of these community heroes will receive recognition at the concert. The choir will host a dessert reception in the Fellowship Hall immediately after the concert. For more information, visit bit.ly/2LJwABW.

MAY 19 16th Annual Dalton Children’s Fishing Derby: Sunday, May 19, noon to 2 p.m. at Dalton’s Streamside Park. Registration begins at 11 a.m. Open to children up to age 15. Includes trophies, prizes, food and drink.Classical music concert: Sunday, May 19, 4 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit, 300 School St. Classical Music with John Michael Vaida and the NEPA Chamber Music Society. For more information, call 570-586-6306 or visit fpccs.org.

DEC. 1-8

Cruise to the Bahamas: The Abington Senior Center is sponsoring a cruise to the Bahamas Dec. 1-8. Call Adele at 570-586-8996 for details.

ONGOING

Community Banking Month: During the month of April, the Clarks Summit branch of Citizens Savings Bank, 538 S. State St., Clarks Summit, will host an Art in the Office exhibit of works by students of Abington Heights High School and Lackawanna Trail High School. The bank is also hosting a monetary and item collection for the Dalton Food Pantry. For more information on the Community Baking Month programs, visit citizens-savings.com.Shopping spree raffle: Clarks Summit Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary is hosting a grocery shopping spree raffle at Gerrity’s Supermarket in Clarks Summit. First prize is three minutes to fill as many carts as you can, second prize is a $100 gift card and third prize is a $50 gift card. Raffle tickets are $10 each or three for $25. A reception will be held Monday, May 13 at 6:30 p.m. the fire hall, with the drawing taking place at 7 p.m. Winner need not be present to qualify. The shopping spree will be held Wednesday, May 22 at 6 a.m. at Gerrity’s Supermarket. The winner must agree to the guidelines available at clarkssummitfire.com. For tickets or more information, call 570-586-9656, ext. 4.Community garden volunteers sought: This season’s Waverly Community Garden continues to share fresh produce with local food pantries and other programs. Anyone interested in volunteering to help with the garden can sign up on the its Facebook page at bit.ly/2KzuhBi.The Chinchilla Hose Company’s Annual Lenten Pizza Sale: Continuing each Friday through Good Friday, April 19. Orders must be made in advance from 3-7 p.m. by calling 570-586-5726. Square trays of red and white pizza cost $13 and broccoli pizza is $14.

Keystone College Observatory spring series: Wednesdays, April 17 and 24 and Fridays, April 12, 19 and 26, at 7:30-9:30 p.m. at the Thomas G. Capillary ’60 Observatory, Fleetville. The programs are free, with no registration required. Observation depends on the weather. Contact Jo-Ann Kamichitis, Observatory Director at 570-945-8402 for more information.Abington Heights Class of 1969 reunion: The committee is seeking contact information including telephone, email and residential address, along with any other pertinent information, for those interested in a 50th reunion this year. Email your info or questions to: khick07@comcast.net or call 570-881-3186.

Bookmobile stops: The Lackawanna County Library System Bookmobile will make two Clarks Summit stops at Cole Village Apartments, Williams Street, from 2:15-2:45 p.m. and Applewood Acres Apartments, 405 Hamilton Terrace from 3–4 p.m. on April 11 and May 9. For more information, call 570-348-3000, ext. 3004.

Adult volleyball nights: every Monday, from 6-8 p.m. at the Newton Recreation Center. Players of all skill levels are welcome. The cost is $2. For more information, call 570-586-7808 or visit bit.ly/2UV6OjP or the center’s Facebook page.

Pickleball: every Tuesday, from 4-6 p.m. and Saturdays, from 3-5 p.m. at the Newton Recreation Center. The sport of pickleball has elements of tennis, table tennis and badminton, with players using a racket and ball. Players of all skill levels are welcome. The cost is $2. For more information, call 570-586-7808 or visit bit.ly/2UV6OjP or the center’s Facebook page.

Open gym: every Thursday, from 6-8 p.m. at the Newton Recreation Center. The most popular activity during this time is basketball, which is open to all ages. Children 16 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, call 570-586-7808 or visit bit.ly/2UV6OjP or the center’s Facebook page.

State Rep. Outreach: A staff member from state Rep. Marty Flynn’s office will provide outreach assistance from 9 a.m. to noon on the third Wednesday of the month, alternating between the Clarks Green Borough Building, 104 N. Abington Road and the South Abington Township Building’s second-floor meeting room, 104 Shady Lane Road in Chinchilla. Flynn’s staff can help with PennDOT paperwork, LIHEAP winter heating assistance, unemployment compensation, workers’ compensation, PACE/PACENET prescription-drug coverage, unclaimed property searches and any other state-related matter. Call 570-342-4348 for more information.

Reach the Suburban: 570-348-9185; suburbanweekly@timesshamrock.com