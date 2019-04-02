Article Tools Font size – + Share This



UPCOMING

APRIL 6

Abington Christian Academy’s “Sprinter” R ummage Sale: Welcoming spring and kicking winter to the curb. Saturday, April 6, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the academy, which is housed in the Chinchilla United Methodist Church, 413 Layton Road, South Abington Township. Vendors are welcome as space is available. For more information, call ACA at 570-586-5270 or send an email to fundraising4aca@gmail.com.

APRIL 7

Finger Painting: Jazz of Herbie Hancock: Sunday, April 7, 4 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit, 300 School St. Bill Carter and the Presbybop Sextet will perform. For more information, call 570-586-6306 or visit fpccs.org.

APRIL 9 Soil - How to Make it Better: Tuesday, April 9, 6:30 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Penn State Master Gardeners will give info about easy, practical steps to make your soil better so your plants will be more flower-fun and fruitful. Cost: $5. For more information, visit gatheringplacecs.org.

Mysteries and Detectives Book Club meeting: Tuesday, April 9, 7-8:30 p.m. at the Abington Community Library. The selection for April is John Grisham’s “The Ltiagators.” The May author is Harper Lee.

APRIL 10 Everything You Wanted to Know about Marijuana But were Afraid to Ask: Wednesday, April 10, 7 P.M. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Joe Vinson will share the history of the marijuana plant, the botany and its effects on the body and brain. Learn statistics, laws and medical uses. Cost: $20. For more information, visit gatheringplacecs.org.

APRIL 11 Metal Detecting: Thursday, April 11, 6:30 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Explore a new hobby with Mike Gipson, a long-time metal detector enthusiast. Learn types of detectors, places and ways to search and groups that are involved in detecting. Detector not necessary.Cost: $15. For more information, visit gatheringplacecs.org.

Clarks Green Boy Scout Troop 251’s annual spaghetti supper fundraiser: Thursday, April 11, 5-7 p.m. at Clarks Green United Methodist Church, 119 Glenburn Road, Clarks Green. Dine in or take out. Requested donation: $10 for adults, $5 for children. Tickets available at door. For more information, call 570-587-1390 or send an email to scoutmaster@clarksgreen251.org.

APRIL 12 Ukranian Pysanky Eggs: Friday, April 12, 6 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Join Tammy Budnovitch for this beginner’s class on the basic steps of creating a pysanky egg. This hands-on step-by-step instruction will help you decorate your own egg. Cost: $20 plus $15 supply fee. For more information, visit gatheringplacecs.org.

APRIL 12-14 “SONrise” Easter drama: Friday and Saturday, April 12 and 13, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 14 at 10 a.m. at Clarks Green Assembly of God, 204 S. Abington Road, Clarks Green. “SONrise” is a dramatic and musical re-telling of the story of Jesus, from his baptism to resurrection. For more information, call 570-586-8286 or visit cgassembly.com.

APRIL 13

Pasta dinner: Saturday, April 13, 4 p.m. until sold out, at the Newton-Ransom Fire Hall, 1890 Newton Ransom Blvd. A benefit to help Amy Brown and her family in ehr fight with colon cancer. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children under age 5. Tickets available at Ayers County Market, by calling Kristen at 440-823-9429 or at the door. The event will also feature a gift card pull and basket raffle.

APRIL 15-MAY 13 Ballroom Dancing: Dance artists Jill and Gehred Wetzel will offer a Beginner class in Samba and an Intermediate class in West coast Swing for five Mondays, April 15, 22 and 29 and May 6 and 13, with intermediate from 6 to 7 p.m. and beginner from 7 to 8 p.m. Class is run by The Gathering Place and will be held in the Clarks Green United Methodist Church. Cost: $55 per student. For more information, visit GatheringPlaceCS.org.

APRIL 17

Eat More Chocolate: Are You Kidding Me? Joe Vinson, PhD. will detail the history of chocolate, what makes us love it and the health benefits it provides. There will be a tasting. Wednesday, April 17, 7 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Cost:$20. For more information, visit GatheringPlaceCS.org.

APRIL 18 Amphibian Adventure: Thursday, April 18, 7-8:30 p.m. at the Lackawanna State Park. An evening search for the park’s vernal pool inhabitants. Topics to be covered include an overview of some common local species and how to record finds in the PA Amphibian and Reptile Survey. This program will start indoors but will move outdoors, so dress for weather; rubber boots recommended. Register by calling 570-945-7110.

Making a Cage Bead Bracelet: Thursdays, April 18 and 25, 6 p.m. at at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Artist Kristie McMahon returns to help you create a sterling silver linked bracelet. Form cage beads by manipulating wire into swirled shapes. Cost $40 plus $12 supply fee. For more information, visit GatheringPlaceCS.org.

APRIL 25-MAY 5 Actors Circle presents ‘Pygmalion’ by George Bernard Shaw: April 25-28 and May 2-5 at Providence Playhouse, 1256 Providence Road, Scranton. Thursday, Friday and Saturday performances begin at 8 p.m. and Sunday performances begin at 2 p.m. Among the cast members are four Clarks Summit residents: David Hunisch, Emma Ross, Carol Davis and John McInerney. Tickets are $12 for general admission, $10 for seniors and $8 for students. Tickets for the Thursday, March 21 performance are $8 for general admission and seniors and $6 for students. For reservations, call 570-342-9707 or email tickets@actorscircle.com. For more information, visit Actors Circle on Facebook, or actorscircle.com.

APRIL 28 Abington Area CROP Hunger Walk:

Sunday, April 28. Sign in time is 1:30 p.m. and walk time is 2 p.m. The 3.5-mile walk will start and finish at the Dalton Fire Company, 109 S. Turnpike Road. There is no fee to participate, but each walker is encouraged to raise $100 or more. A portion of the funds raised will support the work of local food programs and the remaining money will go to Church World Service to alleviate hunger in poor communities throughout the world. For more information, visit crophungerwalk.org/clarkssummitpa or email Karen Rickaby at

kdavis75@hotmail.com.

MAY 3

End-of-year dance: A fourth-, fifth- and sixth-grade end-of-year dance will be held Friday, May 3, from 6-8 pm. at the Newton Recreation Center. Admission is $10, or free for a child of an adult volunteer. The dance will include games, food and a live DJ. For more information, call 570-586-7808 or visit bit.ly/2UV6OjP or the center’s Facebook page.

MAY 4

Rabies clinic: The Humane Society of Wyoming County is sponsoring a low-cost rabies vaccination clinic for dogs and cats on Saturday, May 4, 9 a.m. to noon at the Department of Agriculture Building, Route 92 South, Tunkhannock. Cost is $8 per shot (cash only). Dr. Abbey Jones of the Schultzville Animal Hospital will administer the vaccinations. For safety reasons, all pets must be either leashed or individually caged. Bring the pet’s most recent rabies vaccination certificate, if available. The clinic is open to pets from all counties. For more information, call 570-836-4745.

MAY 19 16th Annual Dalton Children’s Fishing Derby: Sunday, May 19, noon to 2 p.m. at Dalton’s Streamside Park. Registration begins at 11 a.m. Open to children up to age 15. Includes trophies, prizes, food and drink.Classical music concert: Sunday, May 19, 4 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit, 300 School St. Classical Music with John Michael Vaida and the NEPA Chamber Music Society. For more information, call 570-586-6306 or visit fpccs.org.

DEC. 1-8

Cruise to the Bahamas: The Abington Senior Center is sponsoring a cruise to the Bahamas Dec. 1-8. Call Adele at 570-586-8996 for details.

ONGOING

Community garden volunteers sought: This season’s Waverly Community Garden continues to share fresh produce with local food pantries and other programs. Anyone interested in volunteering to help with the garden can sign up on the its Facebook page at bit.ly/2KzuhBi.The Chinchilla Hose Company’s Annual Lenten Pizza Sale: Continuing each Friday through Good Friday, April 19. Orders must be made in advance from 3-7 p.m. by calling 570-586-5726. Square trays of red and white pizza cost $13 and brocolli pizza is $14.Abington Heights Class of 1969 reunion: The committee is seeking contact information including telephone, e-mail and residential address, along with any other pertinent information, for those interested in a 50th reunion this year. Email your info or questions to: khick07@comcast.net or call 570-881-3186.Bookmobile stops: The Lackawanna County Library System Bookmobile will make two Clarks Summit stops at Cole Village Apartments, Williams Street, from 2:15-2:45 p.m. and Applewood Acres Apartments, 405 Hamilton Terrace from 3–4 p.m. on April 11 and May 9. For more information, call 570-348-3000, ext. 3004.

Adult volleyball nights: every Monday, from 6-8 p.m. at the Newton Recreation Center. Players of all skill levels are welcome. The cost is $2. For more information, call 570-586-7808 or visit bit.ly/2UV6OjP or the center’s Facebook page.

Pickleball: every Tuesday, from 4-6 p.m. and Saturdays, from 3-5 p.m. at the Newton Recreation Center. The sport of pickleball has elements of tennis, table tennis and badminton, with players using a racket and ball. Players of all skill levels are welcome. The cost is $2. For more information, call 570-586-7808 or visit bit.ly/2UV6OjP or the center’s Facebook page.

Open gym: every Thursday, from 6-8 p.m. at the Newton Recreation Center. The most popular activity during this time is basketball, which is open to all ages. Children 16 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, call 570-586-7808 or visit bit.ly/2UV6OjP or the center’s Facebook page.

State Rep. Outreach: A staff member from state Rep. Marty Flynn’s office will provide outreach assistance from 9 a.m. to noon on the third Wednesday of the month, alternating between the Clarks Green Borough Building, 104 N. Abington Road and the South Abington Township Building’s second-floor meeting room, 104 Shady Lane Road in Chinchilla. Flynn’s staff can help with PennDOT paperwork, LIHEAP winter heating assistance, unemployment compensation, workers’ compensation, PACE/PACENET prescription-drug coverage, unclaimed property searches and any other state-related matter. Call 570-342-4348 for more information.

Reach the Suburban: 570-348-9185; suburbanweekly@timesshamrock.com