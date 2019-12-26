Article Tools Font size – + Share This



CLARKS SUMMIT — Commonwealth Health Physician Network welcomed Rachel Giannotti, M.D. to its pediatrics team.

She is a 2016 graduate of Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine in Scranton and completed residency at Penn State Hershey Medical Center in Pennsylvania.

Dr. Giannotti is providing skilled medical care to patients from newborn to 21 years of age in two locations: Commonwealth Health Physician Network offices at 407 N. State Street, Clarks Summit and 890 Viewmont Drive, Dickson City.

New patients are welcome; call 570-207-4360 to schedule an appointment. Same-day appointments are often available and most major insurance plans are accepted.