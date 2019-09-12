Article Tools Font size – + Share This

SUBMITTED PHOTO From left: Barbara Segall, recording secretary; Janet Dobson, president; Jane Turock, treasurer, and Fran LiVecchi, vice president.

WAVERLY TWP. — The Comm-Unity Club recently held its executive board meeting at the home of Janet Dobson, incoming president. Plans for the coming year were discussed.

The first meeting for the 2019-20 year will be held at the Waverly Community House on Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m. A program on the history, manufacturing and health benefits of chocolate will be presented by Joseph Vinson, Ph.D. Refreshments will be served.

For more than 50 years, the Comm-Unity Club has offered women from the Abingtons and surrounding areas the opportunity to build new friendships and participate in various social activities such as bridge, mah jongg, pinochle, book club, arts and crafts, day tours and dining-out ventures.

The club also contributes donations to various charities in addition to its annual Holiday Giving Tree for needy children in the Abingtons, Halloween and Easter candy bags for the Boys & Girls Clubs, donations to local food pantries and financial and volunteer aid to the Ronald McDonald House in Scranton.

Any woman interested in obtaining more information on the organization may contact Janet at 570-563-1887.