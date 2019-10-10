SUBMITTED PHOTO The Comm-Unity Club recently presented a check for $500 to the Women’s Resource Center. The club is open to all area women and offers its members many social activities, as well as the opportunity to participate in donating time and financial support to numerous service agencies. The next meeting will be held Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. at the Waverly Community House. A program will be presented by Amy Everetts from the Women’s Resource Center followed by a meeting and refreshments. Candy will be collected for the annual donation of Halloween candy bags to the Boys & Girls Club. Any woman interested in obtaining information on membership may contact 570-563-1887. From left: Janet Dobson, president; Peg Ruddy, executive director of the Women’s Resource Center; Michele Calvey, community service chair; and Mary Price, past president.