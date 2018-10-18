Article Tools Font size – + Share This

PHOTO SUBMITTED BY THE WAVERLY COMM Merissa Garrison is instructing drawing classes for adults and teens through December at the Waverly Community House.

WAVERLY TWP. — As a complement to its many art classes for children, the Waverly Community House (Comm), 1115 N. Abington Road, will offer adults and young adults the opportunity to learn how to draw.

The class, called “Wednesdays at The Comm,” is for people of varying skill levels, from beginners to artists with some experience looking to improve their skills

Waverly Small Works Gallery director, Merissa Garrison, will offer instruction at every level in the fundamentals of drawing: shading, texture, perspective, still life, figure drawing and more. One full lesson is completed weekly so students may attend when convenient without falling behind.

The “drop in” classes began on Wednesday, Oct. 17, with adult classes (18 and older) from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and young adult classes (13-17 years old) running from 6-7 p.m. All classes will be held in the Scout Room.

The registration fee is $10 per class and payment will be accepted at the door. No registration is necessary. Students are asked to bring a pencil, an eraser and a sketch pad. The classes will continue through the end of December.

For more information on art classes at the Comm, call 570-586-8191, go to

waverlycomm.org or visit Waverly Community House on Facebook.