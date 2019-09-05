Article Tools Font size – + Share This

SUBMITTED PHOTO From left: Michele Hughes, Sharon Byrne, Carter Atkins and Tim Atkins at the 2018 Comm Classic Golf Tournament held at Glen Oak Country Club.

WAVERLY TWP. — The Waverly Community House will hold The Comm Classic Centennial Golf Tournament Monday, Sept. 16 at Glen Oak Country Club.

The tournament is captain and crew format and features 18 holes of golf with cart, gross score prizes, raffle prizes, a $2,500 putting competition, a $10,000 hole-in-one prize, HIO prizes on all par 3’s, flight prizes, lunch, cocktail hour and a dinner buffet.

The registration fee of $175 entitles each golfer to eligibility to win one of several major prizes. Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. with a 12:00 noon shotgun start. Friends and family may join the golfers afterward for cocktails and dinner at a cost of $50 per person.

Sponsorships include PNC Bank, Lackawanna Mobile X-Ray Inc., Eckersley & Ostrowski LLP, MTL Inc., R. J. Walker Co., The Sabatino Family, People’s Security Bank & Trust Co. and Citizens Bank.

Sponsorships are available at the following levels: platinum sponsorship ($1,100) which includes complimentary registration for four golfers, a sponsorship sign at a hole-in-one tee and recognition at the tournament banquet; gold sponsorship ($550) which includes complimentary registration for two golfers, a sponsorship sign at a hole-in-one tee and recognition at the tournament banquet; silver sponsorship ($250) which includes a tee sign and listing in the program and a bronze sponsorship ($100) which includes listing in the program.

Prize donations are also accepted.

For more information on the tournament, or to download the registration form, visit waverlycomm.org. Registration forms are also available in the Comm lobby and office.