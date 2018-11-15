Article Tools Font size – + Share This

PHOTO SUBMITTED BY THE WAVERLY COMM John Saint of Saint's Nicks, with one of his custom-made Santas.

WAVERLY TWP. — The Waverly Community House (Comm), 1115 North Abington Road, will host its 37th Annual Artisans’ Marketplace Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 17 and 18. The event, which has been sponsored by the Waverly General Store for 15 years, showcases some of the area’s most talented artisans and craftspeople, who will offer handmade, one-of-a-kind items just in time for the holidays.

The Artisans’ Marketplace has become a show that attracts some of the region’s most talented artisans. The process of selection is a rigorous one. All submissions undergo a jury process in order to ensure fellow artisans and visitors a high quality of craftsmanship and presentation. The committee searches for applicants who display unique talent, originality and great skill and expertise in their medium. The committee also attempts to choose a variety of vendors to balance the overall show. All work is original and includes a variety of forms and mediums in photography, painting, ceramic, jewelry design, basketry, glass, sculpture, textiles, wood and more.

This year’s show includes the following vendors:

For the home: From Drab to Fab, Sew Happy, The Barnwood Gallery, One of a Kind Baskets, Gravity Line Forge, Distinctively Raisa, Rodgers’ Nursery, Lisa Cunningham Fine Art, Creekside Gardens, Rustic Cotton Home, Sally Ann Design, Seven 810 Fixtures, Stone Fawx Studios and Midnight Fern Design.

For the bath and kitchen: Damiani Coffee Roasters, Spring Hills Farm, Pure Suds Co., Sabrosa Salt Co., Chocolates by Leopold, Little Red Hen Soap Factory, Wyldflower Farms and Mount Pleasant Herbary.

Textiles and wearable art: Saint’s Nicks, Habitat, Second Season Mittens, Angus & Oliver and Bad Kitty Knits.

Ceramics, glass, stone and wood: Chickadee Studio, Hand Blown Glass by Kyle Lavery, For the Love of Wood, Mark Chuck Ceramics, TB Turning & Woodwork and Colley Studio.

Jewelry: Nancy Jane Artisan Jewelry, Laurabee Studios, Little Gems by Em, Mariah Sol Metals and Wired & Fired Designs.

The Small Works Gallery at The Comm will be open on Saturday and Sunday during regular show hours and will feature the winning submissions of local and regional artists in the Third Annual Juried Show.

A luncheon, catered by Constantino’s Catering, is offered in the Scout Room each day of the show from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The menu includes vegetable minestrone; spring mix salad with apple cider vinaigrette, glazed walnuts, craisins and crumbled blue cheese; chicken salad croissant sandwiches; turkey paninis with sharp American cheese, baby greens and honey mustard or cranberry mayo; and mini pulled pork sandwiches with cheddar cheese and carmelized onions. Homemade desserts will be available for purchase in The Comm Bake Shop.

Hours for the Artisans’ Marketplace are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. The ticket price is $5 per person and is good for admission to the show on both days. Proceeds benefit the Waverly Community House.

For more information, visit the Waverly Community House Facebook page, or waverlycomm.org or call 570-586-8191, extension 2.