Maria Wilson, executive director, Waverly Community House in what will become Children's Interactive Learning Center with Sensory Technology at the Waverly Community House.

WAVERLY TWP. — Shelves holding artichokes, tomatoes, lettuce and corn are set up in a room inside the Waverly Community House (Comm), but a farmers market is not on the way.

Work will soon begin on the Comm Kids Interactive Learning Center, which staff members hope to have open by the end of the year, said Maria Wilson, executive director of the Comm. The center, in a room adjacent to the outdoor playground there, will eventually offer a space for children with Sensory Processing Disorder to learn and play. The center has been in the works for years and many children who attend programs at the Comm deal with the disorder, Wilson said.

Sensory processing is the way the nervous system takes signals from the senses and turns them into appropriate motor and behavioral responses, according to the STAR Institute for Sensory Processing Disorder. People with the disorder find it difficult to process and act upon information received through the senses. Motor clumsiness, behavioral problems, anxiety, depression, school failure and many other problems may impact those who do not have effective treatment. All children with autism have SPD; the disorder is also associated with other issues like Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, though any child can have SPD, said Kristine Knauer, an occupational therapist who works with Lackawanna County and is assisting the Comm with the center.

Once completed, features at the center will include a climbing wall, swings and more that will engage all of their senses as they learn and engage both sides of their brains, Knauer said. Lights inside can be dimmed, she said.

Some of the items inside will look familiar: Timmy’s Town Center donated items that used to be featured in the interactive children’s museum formerly located at the Marketplace at Steamtown. A stand that simulates a farmers market will be a key component of the center, Wilson and Knauer said. The colors, shapes and textures of the toy fruits and veggies provide a great opportunity.

“Kids learn best through play, so the more you can incorporate play into what they’re learning – especially kids with special needs – the more they’re able to move, the better they’re able to learn,” Knauer said.

The work at the Comm is being funded via grants from the Moses Taylor Foundation, the Willary Foundation and a donation from a local family, Wilson said. The area will not just be open for children who attend programs at the Comm, but for the entire community and professionals working in SPD-related fields as well, Wilson said.

For more information on the center, call the Comm at 570-586-8191.

Signs and symptoms of Sensory Processing Disorder:

Infants and toddlers

■ Problems eating or sleeping

■ Refuses to go to anyone but their

mom for comfort

■ Irritable when being dressed; uncomfortable in clothes

■ Rarely plays with toys

■ Resists cuddling, arches away when held

■ Cannot calm self

■ Floppy or stiff body, motor delays

Pre-schoolers

■ Over-sensitive to touch, noises,

smells, other people

■ Difficulty making friends

■ Difficulty dressing, eating, sleeping,

and/or toilet training

■ Clumsy; poor motor skills; weak

■ In constant motion; in everyone else’s “face and space”

■ Frequent or long temper tantrums

Grade-schoolers

■ Over-sensitive to touch, noise, smells, other people

■ Easily distracted, fidgety, craves movement; aggressive

■ Easily overwhelmed

■ Difficulty with handwriting or motor activities

■ Difficulty making friends

■ Unaware of pain and/or other people

Adolescents and adults

■ Over-sensitive to touch, noise, smells

and other people

■ Poor self-esteem; afraid of failing

at new tasks

■ Lethargic and slow

■ Always on the go; impulsive; distractible

■ Leaves tasks uncompleted

■ Clumsy, slow, poor motor skills or handwriting

■ Difficulty staying focused at work

and in meetings

■ Unmotivated; never seems to get joy from life

— STAR INSTITUTE FOR SENSORY PROCESSING DISORDER