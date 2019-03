Filling up their make-and-take treat bags, from left: Emma Dougherty, 9, and Brooke Dougherty, 4, both of Clarks Summit, and Sarah Heine, 7, of Waverly Township. Filling up their make-and-take treat bags, from left: Emma Dougherty, 9, and Brooke Dougherty, 4, both of Clarks Summit, and Sarah Heine, 7, of Waverly Township.



Mila Fenick, 4, of Clarks Summit, colors a rainbow during the Waverly Community House’s Saint Patrick’s Day Family Party. Mila Fenick, 4, of Clarks Summit, colors a rainbow during the Waverly Community House’s Saint Patrick’s Day Family Party.



Vivian Belfanti, 2, of Clarks Summit, glues together a craft project at the Waverly Comm’s Saint Patrick’s Day Family Party. Vivian Belfanti, 2, of Clarks Summit, glues together a craft project at the Waverly Comm’s Saint Patrick’s Day Family Party.



Vincenzo Belfanti, 4. of Clarks Summit, gets some help from his grandmother, Debbie Belfanti of Scranton, at a craft table during the St. Patrick’s Day Family Party at the Waverly Community House. Vincenzo Belfanti, 4. of Clarks Summit, gets some help from his grandmother, Debbie Belfanti of Scranton, at a craft table during the St. Patrick’s Day Family Party at the Waverly Community House.



Karina Stravinskas, 5, of South Abington Township reacts to scoring in a ball toss game at the Waverly Comm’s St. Patrick’s Day Family party Saturday, March 16. Karina Stravinskas, 5, of South Abington Township reacts to scoring in a ball toss game at the Waverly Comm’s St. Patrick’s Day Family party Saturday, March 16.



Callum Jurista, 6, of Tunkhannock colors at the Waverly Comm. Callum Jurista, 6, of Tunkhannock colors at the Waverly Comm.



Mason Cook, 3, and Brandy Cook, of Old Forge display a Saint Patrick’s Day craft they made at the Waverly Comm. Mason Cook, 3, and Brandy Cook, of Old Forge display a Saint Patrick’s Day craft they made at the Waverly Comm.