CLARKS SUMMIT — The Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., will host the following activities and events this month. Stop by the library or call 570-587-3440 to register as necessary for classes and events.

For a complete schedule, visit lclshome.org/abington.

All ages

Saturday, July 13, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Pet Adoption Day: Griffin Pond Animal Shelter staff will be on hand with a few of their furry friends to discuss the adoption process and answer any questions you have. No registration required.

Thursday, July 18, 6-8:30 p.m.

Insulin Support Group: Are you using or thinking of using an insulin pump to manage your diabetes?

Talk with diabetics who know. Join insulin pump users with/without a sensor in a group setting to share and talk about your experiences. The group is open to children, parents and senior citizens who are presently using a pump or are considering it. No registration required.

Saturday, July 20, 7-9 p.m.

Astronomy For Everyone: Join in a special after-hours presentation on the 50th anniversary of the moon landing. Astronomer Kevin Manning, a former consultant with NASA, has always been passionate about astronomy and wants to share the excitement. Learn about the size and scale of the universe, the stars and other celestial wonders using hands-on activities and assorted visuals. Recommended for second grade through adults due to the seated presentation portion.

Adults

Thursday, July 11, 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Libby App instruction: Learn how to download e-books and e-audiobooks from the library with the Libby App. If possible, download the Libby App on your device before the program.

Thursday, July 11, 25 from 6-8 p.m.

Craft and Chat: Bring your project to work on. No registration required.

Tuesday, July 16, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Do you need help in computer basics, email, iPad/iPhone, Kindle/Nook, Facebook, Skype, Facetime, basics of the Microsoft Suites (2007), or something else? Stop by and schedule a one-on-one meeting session today.

Tuesday, July 16, 7-8:30 p.m.

Civil War Round Table: A group dedicated to discussing the Civil War and related topics.

Wednesday, July 17, 6-7 p.m.

Technology Scheduling Session: Do you need help in computer basics, email, iPad/iPhone, Kindle/Nook, Facebook, Skype, Facetime, basics of the Microsoft Suites (2007), or something else? Stop by and schedule a one-on-one meeting session.

Wednesday, July 17, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Monitoring Algae In The Community: University Of Pittsburgh Research: Monitoring Algae in the Community - Susan Wright, an undergraduate researcher in Dr. Sarah Ruffell’s lab at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, will be discussing Harmful Algal Blooms (HABs). These blooms are a growing environmental problem that can have significant effects on public health.

The presentation will review the basics of algae, how HABs form, and potential public health concerns. She will also discuss current research, and how public libraries are contributing to this research.

Thursday, July 18, 6-8 p.m.

Papercrafting with Maria Pappa: Theme: Summer Garden. Materials Cost: $12, paid to the instructor the day of the class.

Friday, July 19, 6-7:30 p.m.

African Wildlife Adventures: Join Sharon Templin, a wildlife/nature photographer, as she presents her photography and anecdotal stories from her numerous safari trips with Africa Through Your Lens Safaris. Come learn about worldwide conservation as Sharon shares about the natural beauty, incredible wildlife, and cultural diversity of the African continent.

Saturday, July 20, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All Day Craft and Chat: Do you knit, bead, make rugs, hand stitch or do any kind of handcraft? Come to share ideas, show off your work and get another crafter’s eye and perception. Chat and meet your neighbors while you work on your craft. Bring any project you’re working on, or come just to be inspired. All levels of experience welcome.

Monday, July 22, 6:30-8 p.m.

“First Ladies” presentation: At this presentation on First Ladies, Dr. Laurence L. Cook will present on: Julia Grant, Caroline Harrison, Frances Cleveland, Edith Roosevelt, Florence Harding, Barbara Bush, Rosalynn Carter, and Martha Washington. During his lecture, he will share museum-quality memorabilia and little known facts about their time in the White House and beyond. Dr. Laurence Cook is a lifelong collector of presidential memorabilia and a presidential historian.

Teens

Friday, July 12, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Messy Science for Teens: Reactions & Explosions: Dress to get messy. Join in science experiments involving reactions and explosions. The group will meet in the grass outside the children’s library, weather permitting, or in the Ryon Community Room. For grades 5-12.

Monday, July 15, 1-3 p.m.

Sushi 101: Learn the history of sushi and how to make and eat it with Chef Paul from Wegmans. For grades 5-12.

Tuesday, July 16, 4-5 p.m.

JBOB review session: Review “The Doughnut Fix” by Jessie Janowitz. Snacks provided. Grades 4-6.

Friday, July 19, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Messy Science for Teens: Slime: Dress to get messy. Join in science experiments involving slime and goo. The group will meet in the grass outside the children’s library, weather permitting, or in the Ryon Community Room. For grades 5-12.

Children

Storytimes for Children (multiple dates)

■ Baby (ages 0-2): Fridays, July 12, 19 and 26 at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

■ Toddler (ages 2-3): Wednesdays, July 17 and 24 at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

■ Preschool (ages 3-5): Tuesdays July 16 and 23 at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 11, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Pre-k Sing-a-Long

Join in singing your favorite storytime songs plus songs about space. For ages 2-7.

Thursdays, July 11-Aug. 22, 5-6 p.m.

Ukulele Club: Kids, bring your ukulele and jam with friends at the library. No formal instruction will be provided; Participants will casually learn and play together. Sponsored by the Teen Leadership Committee. Please register. This group will meet on July 11, July 25, Aug. 8 and Aug. 22. Sign up for the dates you can make it to. For grades 3-6.

Tuesday, July 16, 4-5 p.m.

Jbob Review Session: Review “The Doughnut Fix” by Jessie Janowitz. Snacks provided. For grades 4-6.

Tuesday, July 16, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Crafters’ Club: All materials will be provided. Come and craft with friends. Sponsored by the Teen Leadership Committee. For grades 3-5.

Wednesday, July 17, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Messy Science For Kids: Reactions & Explosions: Dress to get messy. Join us for science experiments involving reactions and explosions. The group will meet in the grass outside the children’s library, weather permitting, or in the Ryon Community Room. For students in kindergarten through fourth grade.

Wednesday, July 17, 6-7 p.m.

Read To Dogs: Drop by during this hour to get some reading practice in with certified therapy dogs. Make a new friend and discover a new book. No registration required. For students in kindergarten through fourth grade.

Thursday, July 18, 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Dino Dig: Join field paleontologists Mike and Roberta Straka for the chance to dig for dino bones. Before the dig, enjoy a 30-minute interactive fossil talk and learn about amazing discoveries. After you dig for and identify the bones, check out the expanded fossil museum. Limited to 50 children. For students in kindergarten through fourth grade.