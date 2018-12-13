Article Tools Font size – + Share This



CLARKS SUMMIT — The following are just some of the events and activities the Abington Community Library will host this week. Stop by the library or call 570-587-3440 to register as necessary for classes and events. For the full schedule, visit lclshome.org/abington.

All ages

Signing Santa: Monday, Dec. 17, 6-7 p.m. Come and meet Santa. Presented by The Scranton School for Deaf and Hard of Hearing Children. Refreshments, too. Families welcome.

Insulin Support Group: Thursday, Dec. 20, 6-8:30 p.m. Are you using or thinking of using an insulin pump to manage your diabetes? Talk with diabetics who know. Join insulin pump users with/without a sensor in a group setting to share and talk about your experiences. The group is open to children, parents and senior citizens who are using or considering using a pump. No registration required.

Adults

Craft ‘N Chat: Thursdays, Dec. 13 and 27, 6-8 p.m. Bring your project to work on. No registration required.

Wellness Workshop: Thursday, Dec. 13, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Learn about how to live optimally and enhance your sense of well-being. This approach focuses on making lifestyle choices that improve quality of life; this involves aligning your mind, body and spirit to the extent possible by your current circumstances. To be followed by a workshop on wellness at a later date, facilitated by Annina Maheen Mirza.