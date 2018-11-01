Article Tools Font size – + Share This



CLARKS SUMMIT — The following classes and events will be held at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., unless otherwise noted. For more information or to register, visit GatheringPlaceCS.org.

Shopping

fundraiser

Sonia’s Contemporary Clothing and Pure Suds, 320 S. State St., are offering a shopping event to benefit The Gathering Place for Community Arts and Education on Tuesday, Nov. 6 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Appetizers and drinks will be offered by the businesses, which will donate a portion of the day’s sales to the organization.

Creating a Holiday Brunch

Chef Sara McCully will teach this class on how to create a holiday brunch including pumpkin pancakes, eggs Benedict with smoked bacon, fall salad and apple cider braised pork loin. It is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 12 at 6:30 p.m.

Cost $35.

Introduction to Fused Glass

Learn the process of arranging multiple pieces of glass into an artistic design that will be fused into one piece of glass. Michael Swanson, glass craftsman, will instruct on two Tuesdays, Nov. 13 and 20, at 6 p.m.

Cost: $30, plus a $45 supply fee.

Underage and Binge Drinking: What You Should Know

The Voluntary Action Center will present an informative class on the signs and dangers of binge drinking on Nov. 14 at 7 p.m.

Cost:$5.

Weaving techniques for a Rigid Heddle Loom

Learn how to add texture and design on a rigid heddle loom. Weave leno lace, Danish medallions, clasped welt and looped pile on Saturday, Nov. 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: $60, plus a $10 supply fee.

Weaving Group

This group meets the first Saturday of each month from 12-4 p.m.

Songwriter’s Roundtable

Open to local songwriters of all experience and age levels, this will provide a venue to express and hone one’s art and craft among peers. Meets Nov. 18 at 7 p.m.