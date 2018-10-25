Article Tools Font size – + Share This

PHOTO SUBMITTED BY THE GATHERING PLACE Susan Vinskoski, an expert in edible and medicinal plants, will present an indoor class titled 'Cooking Gone Wild' at The Gathering Place.

CLARKS SUMMIT — The following classes and events will be held at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St. For more information, visit GatheringPlaceCS.org.

Cooking Gone Wild

Susan Vinskoski leads local classes out into nature to teach which plants are edible and medicinal. This time, Susan will be indoors and will teach how to make a number of products from pine needles. Salad dressings, lip balm, bath salts, a household cleaner, eggnog and sugar cookies are just some of the items that will be presented Tuesday, Nov. 6 at 6:30 p.m.

Cost: $20, plus a $5 supply fee.

Mindful Cooking

Dr. Saul Rigau and his wife Lisa Rigau will discuss plant-based nutrition and health, along with ways to transition to a more plant-based lifestyle. Sample foods and discuss food substitutions to make this lifestyle easy and accessible. Class will be held Thursday, Nov. 8 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Cost $30.





Embroidered

Handkerchief

Baby Bonnet

Design a baby bonnet. Maurita Pascale will teach embroidery stitches using floss and silk ribbon to complete your own original work of art. Class will be held Wednesdays, Nov. 7, 14 and 21 at 6:30 p.m.

Cost: $25, plus $8 supply fee.

Memory Cafe

A place where people with memory loss and their care companions can explore art, music and games or just enjoy being with others. The next meeting is Friday, Nov. 9 at 10 a.m.

All are welcome to this free program. For more information, call 570-575-0384.