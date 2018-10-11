Article Tools Font size – + Share This

PHOTO SUBMITTED BY THE GATHERING PLACE Pat Martin, a member of Scranton improv group Here We Are in Spain, will share his talents and humor when he teaches Improv for Beginners at The Gathering Place in Clarks Summit.

CLARKS SUMMIT — The following classes and events will be held at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St. For more information, visit GatheringPlaceCS.org.

Improv for

Beginners

Join Pat Martin of the Here We Are in Spain improv group in a fun-filled, no pressure class on the basics of improvised comedy on Mondays, Oct., 22 and 29 and Nov. 5 and 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Cost $40.

The Brew

The Scranton Brewers Guild will cover the step-by-step brewing process, equipment, ingredients and some tips of the trade. Three main ingredients will be highlighted and paired with snacks. This class will be held Thursday, Oct. 25 at 6:30 p.m.

Cost: $20.

A Scarcity of

Caskets: 1918 Spanish Flu in Scranton

Sarah Pacini of Lackawanna Historical Society will give an overview of the disease and the dire effects of this pandemic, which killed 50-100 million worldwide, in Scranton and surrounding towns in 1918. Slated for Wednesday, Oct. 24 at noon.

Cost: $5.

Songwriters’ Roundtable

Open to local songwriters of all experience and age levels. A venue for fellow songwriters to express and hone their art. Find ideas, encouragement and make connections with like-minded people. Scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m.