The fall series of public lectures and observing sessions: Wednesdays, Nov. 13 and 20 and Fridays, Nov. 8, 15 and 22, from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Thomas G. Cupillari ’60 Observatory, Fleetville.The programs are free with no registration required. Observation depends on the weather. Contact Jo-Ann Kamichitis, Observatory Director at 570-945-8402 for more information.

Visiting Artist Lecture by Bonnie Collura: Thursday, Nov. 7, 4-7 p.m. in the Hibbard Campus Center (Evans Hall). A lecture by visiting artist Bonnie Collura from 4–5 p.m. in Evans Hall, followed by a reception from 5–7 p.m. in Fireplace Lounge. Her sculptures, textiles, drawings and outdoor works have been exhibited in national and international galleries and museums spanning the United States, France, Italy, Belgium, Germany and India.

View the transit of Mercury:Monday, Nov. 11, 7:15 a.m. to 1:20 p.m. at the Thomas G. Cupillari ’60 Observatory, Fleetville.The Keystone College Thomas G. Cupillari ’60 Observatory will be open for the transit of Mercury from 7:15 a.m. to 1:20 p.m. A transit is when a planet passes directly between the earth and sun and Mercury will be a small black dot moving across the face of the sun. Transits are rare and will not be visible locally until 2049. Several properly filtered telescopes will be available to safely view this event. Contact Jo-Ann Kamichitis, observatory director at 570-945-8402 for more information.

Information session: Saturday, Nov. 16, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visit campus – it is the best way to experience Keystone College. Attend an information session, enjoy a campus tour and meet one-on-one with an admissions counselor. Instant admissions decisions are available upon request. For more information, call the Office of Admissions at 570-945-8111 or email admissions@keystone.edu.

American Red Cross Blood Drive: Thursday, Nov. 21, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Hibbard Campus Center (Evans Hall).

Men’s Health Panel Discussion: Thursday, Nov. 21, 7-8:30 p.m. in Hibbard Campus Center (Fireplace Lounge) at Keystone College. In order to raise awareness during Men’s Health Month, join a panel discussion on men’s health issues, hosted by the Science Living and Learning Community. Panel participants to be announced.