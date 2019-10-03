Article Tools Font size – + Share This



LA PLUME — Keystone College will host the following events this month.

Observatory sessions

Fridays, Oct. 4, 11, 18 and 25 and Wednesdays, Oct. 9, 16, 23 and 30 at 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Thomas G. Cupillari ’60 Observatory, Fleetville. The fall series of public lectures and observing sessions. The programs are free and open to the public with no registration required. Observation depends on the weather. Contact Jo-Ann Kamichitis, observatory director at 570-945-8402 for more information.

Wildlife program

Saturday, Oct. 5, 10 a.m. to noon, Wildlife in Our Back Yard, Eckel Family Pavilion.

Visit with Angie Colarusso and the animals of Second Chance Wildlife Center and learn all about the wildlife in our own backyard. Learn how to safely interact with wildlife, wildlife habitats and behaviors, challenges they face (some caused by humans), and what to do in a wildlife emergency.

The program is free but RSVP is requested and can be made at bit.ly/2nccD0A.

Symposium

Thursday, October 10, 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dennis Farm Symposium, Theatre in Brooks. This is the seventh annual Dennis Farm Symposium. The focus of the day’s activities is for business, education and public service leaders to hear from noted experts on the historical significance of the more than 200-year-old Dennis Farm in northeast Pennsylvania and learn of its unique position as a treasured local, regional, state and national heritage asset. To RSVP, send an email to DennisFarmRSVP@gmail.com.

Visitation

Monday, Oct. 14, 1-2:30 p.m. Columbus Day Visitation. Fireplace Lounge. Your visit will include an information session, followed by a campus tour and the opportunity to meet one-on-one with an admissions counselor.

Instant decisions are available upon request.

For more information, please call the office of admissions at 570-945-8111 or visit keystone.edu.

Open house

Saturday, Oct. 19, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fall Open House. Evans Hall. Come see the beautiful campus. Learn about academic programs, the admissions process, enjoy lunch and tour campus. You can even stay for a hike on our nature trails.

Registration begins at 9:30 a.m., and the event concludes by 2 p.m. For more information, call the office of admissions at 570-945-8111 or visit keystone.edu.

Concert

Sunday, Oct. 27, 7-8 p.m. Performance Music Fall Concert, Theatre in Brooks. Come out and enjoy the Performance Music Fall Concert.