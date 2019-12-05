Article Tools Font size – + Share This



LA PLUME — Keystone College is hosting or participating in the following events this month. For more information, visit keystone.edu.

Transfer Thursday: Dec. 5, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bring your college transcripts for an instant admissions decision and transfer credit evaluation. Application fees are waived. Held on the first and third Thursday of each month with appointment times available at 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 2 p.m., and 3 p.m. Campus tours are only offered during the 11 a.m. or 1 p.m. appointment times. If you would like a campus tour outside of those two time slots, call the Office of Admissions at 570-945-8111 ahead of your visit.

Information Session: Saturday, Dec. 7, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Hibbard Campus Center (Evans Hall). Visit campus; it is the best way to experience Keystone College. Attend an information session, enjoy a campus tour, and meet one-on-one with an admissions counselor. Instant admissions decisions are available upon request. For more information, call the Office of Admissions at 570-945-8111 or email admissions@keystone.edu.

Factoryville Christmas Market: Saturday, Dec. 7, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 8, noon to 6 p.m. at Christy Mathewson Park. Factoryville hosts its annual European-style Christmas Market with carols by Keystone VOICES, delicious food, warm drinks, Christmas music, pictures with Santa and vendors selling Christmas gifts.

Factoryville Borough Tree Lighting: Saturday, Dec. 7, 6-7 p.m. at Christy Mathewson Park. Factoryville hosts the Annual Christmas Tree Lighting at Christy Mathewson Park, with carol singing and a visit from Santa.

Performance Music Holiday Concert: Saturday, Dec. 7, 7-8:30 p.m. at the Theatre in Brooks. Enjoy the Performance Music Holiday Concert.