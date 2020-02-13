Article Tools Font size – + Share This



ALL AGES

FEB. 14

Festival of Ice: Icetendo: Friday, Feb. 14 from 5-7 p.m. Drop in during these two hours and warm up with a cup of hot chocolate, sponsored by the Teen Leadership Committee. Try the Nintendo scavenger hunt and look for pictures posted around the library and create your own Nintendo-themed button.

FEB. 16

Festival of Ice: Presbybop Jazz Trio: Sunday, Feb. 16 from 2:30-4:30 p.m. As part of the Clarks Summit Festival of Ice, warm up at the library while listening to the acclaimed PresbyBop Trio featuring Rev. Bill Carter. The jazz trio will perform live music over two hours, so stop in to hear them as you travel around Clarks Summit visiting the ice sculptures and celebrating ICEtendo.

FEB. 17

Closed for Presidents’ Day:Monday, Feb. 17. Library is closed but is open 24/7 at lclshome.org/abington.

FEB. 20

Insulin Support Group: Thursday, Feb. 20 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Are you using or thinking of using an insulin pump to manage your diabetes? Talk with diabetics who know. Join insulin pump users with/without a sensor in a group setting to share and talk about your experiences. The group is open to children, parents, and senior citizens who are presently using a pump or are considering it. The theme is “A Taste of Mindfulness.” A certified mindfulness specialist will share and demonstrate the effectiveness of mindful eating. No registration required.

ADULTS

Caring Hands: Every Monday from 1-3 p.m. Do you knit or crochet? Join this group that creates delightful things for the library and for the less fortunate. Yarn provided.

Always in Stitches: Every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon. Stop and see what this amiable bunch of quilters and sewers is up to. Get involved in one of their many charitable endeavors or learn something new.

Mahjong: Every Tuesday from 1-3 p.m. Join a group of National Mahjong League, INC. players. No experience necessary.

Families Helping Families: Every Wednesday from 7-8:30 p.m. Facilitators provide an educational series and support group for teens and their families affected by substance abuse. Co-sponsored by the Clear Brook Foundation.

Scrabble: Every Thursday from 12:30-3 p.m. Join an enthusiastic group of Scrabble players for a fun game. No registration necessary.

Latin Language Club: Every Friday from 1-3 p.m. Discuss and study uses of classical Latin Language using grammar, historical and everyday phrases of Latin. Beginners are welcome to the club.

FEB. 13

Anatomy of a Presentation: Thursday, Feb. 13 from 7-8:30 p.m. Join for an engaging presentation by Lou Shapiro. A recently retired architect, Shapiro practiced architecture for nearly 50 years, was licensed in four states, and was a partner in a 35-person firm. For much of his career his two prime areas of responsibility were presenting proposed building designs to his firm’s clients as well as bringing new work into the firm. Both of these tasks involved an almost continuous stream of presentations, both formal and informal, which provided him the continuing opportunity to consciously refine his presentation skills. This workshop will focus on the basic fundamentals and techniques associated with successful presentations, both formal and informal. While the seminar should prove useful to those from virtually any professional field, it also addresses how those same fundamentals could prove useful in our daily interactions with family, friends and co-workers.

FEB. 13 and 27 Craft and Chat: Thursdays, Feb. 13 and 27 from 6-8 p.m. Bring your project to work on. No registration required.

FEB. 14 Blood drive: Friday, Feb. 14 from 3-7 p.m. Stop by to give blood at the Miller-Keystone Blood Center “bloodmobile” in the library parking lot. Register online for an appointment at giveapint.org and use code 8448. Sponsored by the Abington Community Library in partnership with the Abington Business and Professional Association.

FEB. 15 Strategies to maximize your Social Security benefits: Saturday, Feb. 15 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Learn how your social securities benefits are calculated, when the best time to apply for benefits is, how to coordinate your benefits with your other retirement income sources, and much more. This workshop will be offered twice, choose either the Feb. 15 or Feb. 19 option.

FEB. 18

Lackawanna Backyard Beekeepers: Tuesday, Feb. 18 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. $5 donation fee for new members goes back to the library. The Lackawanna Backyard Beekeepers is a Beekeeping group in (but not limited to) Lackawanna County. Its mission is to foster interest in backyard beekeeping and provide a forum for discussion among local beekeepers. Whether you are already a beekeeper, are interested in becoming a beekeeper, are interested in honeybees, or have land that you would like to use to help sponsor a beehive, then this is the place for you. Beekeeping and honey bee information is exchanged in an informal and friendly environment to help keep our honeybees (and other pollinators) healthy and thriving. Families welcome.

Civil War Roundtable: Tuesday, Feb. 18 from 7-8:30 p.m. This month, the group will meet at the GAR Museum in Scranton, located in the basement of Scranton City Hall (340 N. Washington Ave). The March meeting will be back at the library.

FEB. 19

Afternoon Book Club: Wednesday, Feb. 19 from 2-3 p.m. Discussion of “The Braid: A Novel” by Laetitia Columbani.

Strategies to maximize your Social Security benefits: Wednesday, Feb. 19 from 6:30-8 p.m. Learn how your Social Security benefits are calculated, when the best time to apply for benefits is, how to coordinate your benefits with your other retirement income sources and more. This workshop will be offered twice, choose either the Feb. 15 or Feb. 19 option.

FEB. 20 Papercrafting with Maria Pappa: Thursday, Feb. 20 from 6-8 p.m. Theme: Lots of Luck. A materials fee of $12 is due to the instructor at the time of class.

Drop-in Help Desk: Friday, Feb. 21 from 10 a.m. to noon. This drop-in event will allow you to bring your device, whatever it is, for some one-on-one time. Ask a staff member how to download apps, turn on the flashlight, stream content, whatever.