Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Moravian’s Carly Danoski, an Abington Heights graduate, captured gold in the one-mile run at the Landmark Conference Indoor Championships at Susquehanna University. PHOTOS COURTESY OF MORAVIAN COLLEGE Moravian’s Carly Danoski, an Abington Heights graduate, captured gold in the 800-meter run at the Landmark Conference Indoor Championships at Susquehanna University.

Moravian College senior and Abington Heights graduate Carly Danoski is scheduled to compete Friday and Saturday at the All-Atlantic Region Indoor Track and Field Championships at Nazareth College in Rochester, New York.

It is her last chance to solidify her spot in the top 20 in the national rankings and qualify for the NCAA Division III Indoor Championships on March 13-14 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Danoski is ranked fifth in Division III in the mile at 4:57.70, which she ran at the Fastrack National Invite on Feb. 14. She also is 13th in the 800 meters at 2:15.53, which she clocked Feb. 1 at the Ithaca Bomber Invitational.

Last weekend at the Landmark Conference Indoor Championships at Susquehanna University, Danoski won three gold medals. She captured the 800 meters in 2:20.68; the mile in 5:10.96; and anchored the Lady Greyhounds’ 4x400-meter relay to victory in 4:10.80.

Emma Marion, a sophomore at Moravian, finished fourth in the 5,000 meters in 18:56.44 and 13th in the 3,000 meters in 11:13.60.

Their efforts helped Moravian claim its third straight team title and 12th overall with 201 points.

Minutes man

Binghamton University men’s basketball freshman George Tinsley saw his season come to an end when the Bearcats lost their finale to the University of New Hampshire, 89-70, eliminating them from postseason consideration.

Tinsley appeared in and started 28 of Binghamton’s 29 games. He averaged 38.23 minutes per game, which ranks second in NCAA Division I. St. Bonaventure sophomore Kyle Lofton is first with 38.24 minutes.

Eleven times he played all 40 minutes and once he played all 45 minutes in an overtime game against Boston University in December.

He finished second on the team in scoring with 11.6 points. He tied for first in rebounds (7.4) and was first in blocks (31).

Among the America East Conference statistical leaders, he was tied for second in rebounds, was sixth in blocks and seventh in 3-pointers (54).

His season highs were 25 points at Hartford on Jan. 29 and 13 rebounds against Maryland-Baltimore County on Jan. 8. Tinsley also recorded five double-doubles.

Comet connections

West Chester University men’s basketball senior Tim Toro is averaging 7.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and has 20 blocks in 25 games (23 starts). He helped the Golden Rams (19-9) qualify for the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference playoffs. ... Freshman Trey Koehler appeared in all 25 games off the bench for the Ursinus College men’s basketball team. He averaged 2.6 points, 2.2 rebounds and had 29 assists and 22 steals. ... University of Scranton men’s basketball sophomore Jackson Danzig had his season end when the Royals lost to Susquehanna University in the Landmark Conference final. In 27 games (26 starts), Danzig ranked third in the team with 11.2 points, second in rebounds (5.2), 3-pointers (47) and blocks (16) and first in assists (101). ... Indiana Wesleyan University men’s basketball sophomore Seth Maxwell ranks fourth in NAIA Division II with 83 blocks. He is second on the Wildcats in scoring with 16.9 points and first in rebounds with 7.1. He has helped IWU go 28-4 overall and reach the Crossroads League tournament final against Bethel University, Indiana. ... East Stroudsburg University redshirt freshman Cassie Ksiazek has appeared in 28 games off the bench and averages 1.6 points and 1.1 rebounds with 11 blocks. The Lady Warriors (19-9) qualified for the PSAC playoffs. ... Lehigh University freshman Calista Marzolino tied for second in the high jump at the Patriot League Indoor Track and Field Championships. Marzolino cleared the bar at a collegiate-best 5 feet, 5 inches.

Contact the writer:

swalsh@timesshamrock.com; 570-348-9100, ext. 5109;

@swalshTT on Twitter