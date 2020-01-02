Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Binghamton University freshman George Tinsley is leading all of NCAA Division I men’s basketball in minutes played with 39.3 per game.

Six times through the Bearcats’ first 12 games Tinsley played the entire game, including all 45 minutes of an 84-79 overtime win over Boston University on Dec. 7.

Twice this season — Nov. 18 and Dec. 2 — Tinsley has been chosen America East Conference Rookie of the Week.

Tinsley ranks third on the team in scoring with 11.8 points. He leads the team and is second on the conference in rebounds with 8.6 per game. He has recorded four double-doubles.

Here is a look at how other Abington Heights graduates are doing with their collegiate basketball teams:

■ West Chester University senior Tim Toro notched his second career collegiate double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds in an 83-80 overtime win over Merchyhurst College on Dec. 7.

Toro appeared in eight of the team’s first 11 games with six starts and averaged 7.8 points and 6.8 rebounds.

The Golden Rams started 11-0 overall and 5-0 in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference.

■ Indiana Wesleyan University sophomore Seth Maxwell scored a career-high 31 points in a 107-105 double-overtime loss to Madonna University, Michigan. His previous high was 27 points against the University of Guelph on Oct. 19.

Maxwell also grabbed 11 rebounds against Madonna to record his second career collegiate double-double.

He also scored 28 points for the Wildcats in an 82-79 win over Shawnee State, Ohio.

Through 13 games, Maxwell averaged 17.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and had 38 blocks.

■ University of Scranton sophomore Jackson Danzig started each of the Royals’ first 10 games. He ranks fourth on the team in scoring with 11.1 points; second with 4.7 rebounds; and second with 3.2 rebounds.

■ Ursinus College freshman Trey Koehler appeared in each of the Bears’ first nine games off the bench. He averaged 3.2 points and 2.0 rebounds in 16.4 minutes per game.

■ East Stroudsburg University redshirt freshman Cassie Ksiazek appeared in each of the team’s first 11 games off the bench. she averaged 1.8 points and 1.5 rebounds in 12.4 minutes.

Career capper

Senior Jordan Hollander wrapped up his football career at Dickinson College by earning a pair of Centennial Conference honors.

Hollander was chosen first-team all-star at punter. He led the league with a 38.9-yard average, which ranks fourth in program history for a single season. He placed 15 kicks inside the 20-yard line, forced 15 fair catches and had 10 punts of 50-plus yards.

He also earned honorable mention at defensive back after recording 58 tackles (48 solo, 10 assists) this season and tying for second in the conference with four interceptions.

For his career, Hollander finished with 154 career tackles, eight interceptions, 16 pass breakups and four fumble recoveries.

