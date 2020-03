Students work on making Pysanky eggs, Friday, Feb. 28 at the Abington Community Library, as instructor Tammy Budnovitch offers pointers. Students work on making Pysanky eggs, Friday, Feb. 28 at the Abington Community Library, as instructor Tammy Budnovitch offers pointers.



Instructor Tammy Budnovitch helps Daria Robinson of Clarks Summit. Instructor Tammy Budnovitch helps Daria Robinson of Clarks Summit.



Layne Demkosky of Mill City Layne Demkosky of Mill City



Linda Newberry of Scott Twp. Linda Newberry of Scott Twp.



Instructor Tammy Budnovitch brought previously made sample Pysanky eggs to display. Instructor Tammy Budnovitch brought previously made sample Pysanky eggs to display.



Judy Donato of Clarks Summit Judy Donato of Clarks Summit



The Abington Community Library hosted a Pysanky egg class, taught by Tammy Budnovitch, Friday, Feb. 28. The Abington Community Library hosted a Pysanky egg class, taught by Tammy Budnovitch, Friday, Feb. 28.



Patricia Giuliani of South Abington Twp., displays her Pysanky egg, a work-in-progress. Patricia Giuliani of South Abington Twp., displays her Pysanky egg, a work-in-progress.



Shiva Rao, visiting from India and his aunt, Leela Bakardi of North Abington Twp. Shiva Rao, visiting from India and his aunt, Leela Bakardi of North Abington Twp.



Instructor Tammy Budnovitch, right, offers some pointersfor Millie Polovitch of Clarks Summit. Instructor Tammy Budnovitch, right, offers some pointersfor Millie Polovitch of Clarks Summit.



Instructor Tammy Budnovitch checks in on members of the Shivock family, from left: Trish, of Nicholson and Stephanie and Chris of Dunmore. Instructor Tammy Budnovitch checks in on members of the Shivock family, from left: Trish, of Nicholson and Stephanie and Chris of Dunmore.



A kistka is warmed by using a flame as participants work on their Pysanky eggs during a class at the Abington Community Library, Friday, Feb. 28. A kistka is warmed by using a flame as participants work on their Pysanky eggs during a class at the Abington Community Library, Friday, Feb. 28.