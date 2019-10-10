Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Jordan Hollander does a little bit of everything for the Dickinson College football team.

As starting strong safety, Hollander ranks third on the Red Devils with 24 tackles (18 solo, 6 assists). He also has three pass breakups, one fumble recovery and three interceptions, which is tied for first with five other players for the lead in the Centennial Conference. Two of those interceptions came in a 56-20 win over Gettysburg College on Sept. 21. He has seven career interceptions.

Hollander is also Dickinson’s punter. He leads the Centennial Conference with a 39.8-yard average on 22 kicks with a long of 57 yards. He has put seven punts inside the 20-yard line and forced nine fair catches.

And, Hollander has returned four punts totaling 53 yards.

In a 37-15 loss to then-No. 18 ranked Johns Hopkins University last Saturday, Hollander had five tackles (4,1), one pass breakup and recovered a fumble.

Dickinson is 2-2 overall and 1-2 in the Centennial Conference. It visits Susquehanna University on Saturday.

Captain Colin

For the third year in a row, Colin Klingman is captain of the Ursinus College men’s soccer team.

Klingman has scored three goals for the Bears in five games, all on penalty kicks. The senior had two in a season-opening 5-0 win over Albright College on Aug. 31, then had another in a 2-0 win over Neumann University on Sept. 11.

His three penalty kick goals lead the Centennial Conference.

For his career, Klingman has started 52 games and scored four goals — all on penalty kicks — and added two assists for 10 points.

Freshman Luke Abdalla also is a member of the Bears. He has appeared in six games this season and started the last four.

After going 0-13-3 last season, Ursinus is 4-3-1 overall and 0-1-1 in the Centennial Conference. The Bears are scheduled to play at the University of Scranton on Oct. 15 at 7 p.m.

On the Run

Moravian College women’s cross country team is ranked No. 10 in the NCAA Division III Mideast Region according to the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).

Senior Carly Danoski and sophomore Emma Marion are both members of the Lady Greyhounds.

Danoski finished seventh out of 122 runners in 18:15.5 at the Elizabethtown College Short Course Invitational on Sept. 20. She was eighth out of 62 runners at the Catholic University Cardinal Classic on Sept. 14 and 21st out of 68 runners at the season-opening Lehigh University Invitational on Aug. 30.

Marion, meanwhile, placed 34th at the E-town Invitational in 19:27.1; 24th at the Cardinal Classic in 27:15.1; and 51st at the Lehigh Invite in 25:31.58.

Comet Connects

Colin McCreary is averaging 42.1 yards on 18 punts for the Monmouth University football team, which ranks fifth in the Big South Conference. The junior has a long of 59 yards with seven punts inside the 20-yard line and four fair catches. He also has two tackles. Monmouth (2-2 overall) plays at Wagner College on Saturday. … Junior Nick Badalamente started at left guard for the Utica College football team in a 35-33 loss to RPI on Sept. 21. The Pioneers play at SUNY-Cortland on Saturday. … Georgetown University sophomore Katie Dammer placed 15th out of 47 runners in 21:42.1 at the Penn State University Spiked Shoe Invitational on Sept. 13. … Lehigh University sophomore Kyle Burke finished 88th out of 153 runners in 27:46.2 at the 25th annual Paddy Doyle Meet of Champions, hosted by Iona College at Van Cortlandt Park in Bronx, N.Y.

