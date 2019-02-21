Article Tools Font size – + Share This

SUBMITTED PHOTO Mark Stuart will present a concert and workshop Sunday, March 17 at The Gathering Place in Clarks Summit.

CLARKS SUMMIT — The second in a series of Coffeehouse Concerts will be held Sunday, March 17 at 4 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St. This event will feature Mark Stuart, musical artist on the Americana/folk circuit.

Stuart, currently on tour in eastern states, will conduct a songwriting/guitar workshop and talk about his songwriting ideas from 4-5 p.m., then he will present a “mini” concert for all from 5-6 p.m.

The Tennessean, has cultivated a rounded performance by integrating storytelling, flashy guitar “chops” and songs that draw from his rock, blues, country and folk music roots. He is from Tennessee and has toured solo or in a duo with his wife, Stacey Earle. His guitar skills have been showcased on tours with Freddie Fender, Steve Forbert, Steve Earle and Joan Baez. With his wife, he owns Gearle Records and has built a career of songwriting and performing on the grassroots level.

In addition to his stage career, Stuart runs guitar clinics, songwriting workshops and recording sessions. His career spans several decades and he has performed in U.S., Canada, Europe and the UK.

The public is invited to attend the concert and workshop or any one of the two sessions for a donation of $10 at the door.

For more information, visit GatheringPlaceCS.org or markstuart.net or call 570-881-7612.