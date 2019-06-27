Article Tools Font size – + Share This

LI MCANDREW

CLARKS SUMMIT — Pianist and singer Michael N. McAndrew and flutist Michelle Li will present a Coffee House Concert Sunday, July 7 at 4 p.m. at The Gathering Place. Admission is free.

The program will include classical selections by Enesco, Prokofiev and Feld in the first half, then modern selections and a rousing group of Gershwin tunes, including “Summertime,” “I’ve Got Rhythm,” “Someone to Watch Over Me” and others.

McAndrew was born and raised in Peckville and wants to give back to the area in which he grew up. He is currently a doctoral candidate in vocal coaching and accompanying at the University of Illinois. He holds a master’s degree from Binghamton University and his undergraduate degree from Moravian College.

He maintains an active schedule as a collaborative pianist and vocal coach, currently playing with Lyric Theater in Illinois and soon as a summer coaching staff member for Songe d’ete in Quebec. Michael has played with Tri-Cities Opera, Penn State Chorale, Night of Stars concert series in Binghamton and many other venues.

He is also active as a pianist/organist for churches in Illinois, Vestal, Bethlehem and St. Luke’s Episcopal in Scranton.

As a composer, McAndrew has been hailed as “harmonically gorgeous” and his pieces have premiered in the United States, Canada, Australia and Germany.

Li graduated from Binghamton University in 2017 in music, English literature and creative writing. She was co-principal flute of the Binghamton University Symphony Orchestra. She enjoys collaboration and is a member of several chamber groups. She currently studies at West Virginia University and performs in the Symphony Orchestra and Wind Symphony.

For more information, visit The Gathering Place Website at GatheringPlaceCS.org or call 570-881-7612.