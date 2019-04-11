SUBMITTED PHOTO The committee for Coaches vs. Cancer is planning for its spring cocktail party. This year's event, The Spring Fling, will be held at Glenmaura National Golf Club on May 18 at 6 p.m. The evening will include a silent and live auction, dinner and music by Black Tie Stereo. Tickets are $150 and will be available at cvcbasketball.org or by calling 570-562-9749. From left, Kevin Harchar, Nino Cimino, Tim McNamara, Andrew Kettel, Bridget Kettel, Meghan Lennox Gagorik, Greg Gagorik, Lauren Woodard, Bob McCormick, Micah Woodard and Mark Dennebaum.