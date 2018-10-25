Article Tools Font size – + Share This

JULIE JEFFERY MANWARREN / FOR ABINGTON SUBURBAN Following training, security clearances and approval by the borough, Pastor Glenn Amos will be the new chaplain with the Clarks Summit Police Department.

CLARKS SUMMIT — There’s a new man in the Clarks Summit Police Department, but instead of handcuffs, he carries a Bible.

The Borough Council approved Pastor Glenn Amos as a police chaplain on Oct. 3. Amos has lived in the Abingtons for 25 years and has served as pastor of Heritage Baptist Church since 2011.

“I want to be able to serve our community,” Amos said. “My wife and I have enjoyed the past 25 years here. It’s a great place to live. We love the community and want to be able to give back as well. I want to be able to serve and do what I can.”

Amos and his wife Jane have been married 43 years and raised three children. They have five grandchildren with one on the way.

He was encouraged to pursue the chaplaincy by his longtime friend, Dennis D’Augustine, who serves as a chaplain in Scranton. Amos’ son Luke is a police detective in North Carolina for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Amos has a lot of respect for law enforcement and saw the chaplaincy position as a way to support officers and serve the community.

“I want to be able to give back, come alongside and be here for people,” Amos said. “Even though it’s a smaller department without the challenges of police departments in larger cities, I have found no matter where you go there are needs.

“We live in a day and age in our country where police officers are often not regarded very highly. But I can tell you from my experience with them, that our police officers are great people. It’s been a positive thing for me, getting to know the men and women in the department,” Amos said. “They care about our community. They want what’s best for our community. What I’ve seen is amazing patience and grace towards people. They are just like you and me, they have families. They have the same interests and the same desires. They are just trying to do the job they were given and make sure people follow the law. They want to be sure everyone gets the best of what our community has to offer and stays safe.”

Amos was interviewed and recommended by Police Chief Chris Yarns and Clarks Summit Mayor Herman Johnson for the chaplaincy position after training and serving a six-month probationary period.

Yarns said it was through conversation with Scranton Chief of Police Carl Graziano that he first became interested in starting a chaplaincy program in the borough.

“I have a lot of respect for the guy,” Yarns said of Graziano. “He told me how well the program was doing in Scranton and I thought, maybe we should look into it. The mayor thought it was a good idea and wanted to pursue it. We’re a small department and I wasn’t sure how having a chaplain would work here. But Glenn is a good guy and it’s worked very well. I’m very happy with the way it turned out.”

The borough has five full-time police officers and several part-time officers. Amos goes on regular ride-along trips and serves on call when needed, providing support for police and citizens. He is the first chaplain for Clarks Summit.

Yarns, who has served in the police department since November 1990, said the program is working out even better than he expected, and the department has received the chaplain well.

“Even though he’s a minister ... Glenn doesn’t come here preaching religion,” he said. “If the officers need to talk to him, he’s there. He comes here as somebody you can lean on. When we have a death notification, or a crisis of some sort, he is there.

“He wears a uniform, but it says ‘chaplain.’”

Yarns added when the chaplain shows up at a police scene, his presence often puts people at ease.

“He can offer support,” Yarns explained. “From my standpoint as the chief, it’s good for the department as a whole. When people see Glenn, they see that the police department does care. He can give a personal touch. He doesn’t get into whose fault something was. He doesn’t get in our way; he has been trained not to. But he offers care and support.”

Being a pastor has helped prepare Amos for the chaplaincy position. Many people he has helped through his 42 years in ministry have suffered loss or gone through crisis. This experience helps him understand how best to care for others.

“We are all different,” he said. “We can’t try to make everybody the same. I’ve come to understand that often more is going on in someone’s life than you see or know.

“We are not here to be isolated. That’s not how we help people. You have to care about people first, before you can be of any help to them.”