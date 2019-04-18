Article Tools
SUBMITTED PHOTO Richard Broxton was presented with an award recognizing his many years of service as the chairman of the annual Buddy Poppy campaign at Abington Memorial Post 7069, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Clarks Summit. From left: Commander Donald Jones, Broxton and Chaplain Patrick Williams.
Richard Broxton was presented with an award recognizing his many years of service as the chairman of the annual Buddy Poppy campaign at Abington Memorial Post 7069, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Clarks Summit. From left: Commander Donald Jones, Broxton and Chaplain Patrick Williams.