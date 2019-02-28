S. ABINGTON TWP. — Since 1983, LYFE Women’s Conference has been hosted by Clarks Summit University. LYFE, which stands for Live Your Faith Everyday, is a faith-based conference that has hosted thousands of women over the years in their mission to provide solid biblical teaching by dynamic speakers and learning in practical breakout sessions.

The conference will be held over two weekends this year, May 31-June 1 and June 7-8, and will feature keynote speaker Sherrie Holloway and special guest artists, Dove Award-winning musical group Selah.

Women find commonality in various life experiences and daily struggles. The conference seeks to provide a chance for women to come together to be refreshed and encouraged through a wide selection of workshops and activities.

Conference Features

The theme of the conference this year is “STILL.” The website explains, “Be STILL because He is STILL God. In the middle of any storm, you can sit in the presence of your heavenly Father, trusting He STILL has you in His loving hand. You know the powerful stories of old, and you can live today knowing He is STILL at work, longing to meet you as you are STILL before Him. His Word and work in your life matter – STILL.”

The keynote speaker of the 2019 conference is Sherrie Holloway, who is the longest serving professor at Clarks Summit University. Through her own speaking ministry, Wellspring: Living in the Overflow, she speaks at various conferences, churches and events. She has been on the LYFE conference committee for many years and has been involved with the conference in some capacity since the early 90s.

“I really enjoy interacting with the women, whether that is talking with them, worshiping with them, or just enjoying our time during the conference,” Holloway said. “I love seeing so many come back year after year and hearing stories of what God has done. It’s also encouraging because they really see the conference as their own and love interacting with the speakers.”

Diane Lytle has been the conference director for 12 years and says the conference has long influenced the region.

“LYFE’s mission is to equip and encourage Northeast PA women with extremely practical keynotes and workshops,” Lytle said. “Whatever their age, marital status, ethnic background or situation in life, everyone who attends will grow in their faith and in their relationships with others.

“A confident, passionate woman who is sure of her place in this world will make a significant difference in the lives of all those in her circle of influence.”

One special feature of the conference this year is a concert by Selah. The band’s bio indicates that they have amassed more than 4 million units in sales; eight Gospel Music Association Dove Awards; a Gold certified album and eight number one singles. The group’s signature hits include “You Raise Me Up” and “Wonderful, Merciful Savior.”

Todd Smith, Allan Hall and Amy Perry have together graced the stage of Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium and the Grand Ole Opry, all the while carrying a message of hope and healing for those who pause and listen.

For more information or to register for the conference, visit ClarksSummitU.edu/lyfe.