ROSEMONT — The Clarks Summit University men’s and women’s tennis teams were picked first in both Colonial States Athletic Conference (CSAC) preseason coaches’ polls, released on Thursday morning, March 7.

In the women’s poll, the Defenders got 48 points and six of the seven first-place votes. In the men’s poll, Clarks Summit got 16 points and all four first-place votes.

“We are thankful for our past and current players and we are well aware of the task that lies before us,” said Clarks Summit coaches Josh and Kelly Arp, in a news release.

“We are pleased to be working with players this season who are already improving and are enthusiastic to compete.”

In the women’s poll, Cedar Crest was second with 42 points with one first-place vote. Cairn University was third with 36 points, while Keystone College was fourth with 25 points.

Bryn Athyn College was fifth with 20 points, followed by Notre Dame of Maryland University in sixth with 13 points. Rosemont College rounded out the women’s poll in seventh with 12 points.

In the men’s poll, Keystone College and Bryn Athyn College were tied for second with 10 points, while Rosemont College was fourth with four points.

Both sides begin conference play later this month, with the men playing a double round-robin schedule. The CSAC Championship will be held over four days (April 25-28) at Legacy Tennis Center in the East Falls section of Philadelphia. The men’s championship will be held Thursday and Friday, April 25 and 26, while the women’s championship will be held Saturday and Sunday, April 27 and 28.