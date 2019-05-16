S. ABINGTON TWP. — Clarks Summit University’s 87th Commencement launched graduates into careers and ministries last week. That means the Clarks Summit campus is now ready to welcome people of all ages for summer camps and conferences. See what’s in store, and save the date. Find all events at ClarksSummitU.edu/events.

For the guys: Man Up!

Men will participate in activities and workshops at this 18-hour event May 24–25. With two main sessions and a service project, men can relax as they enjoy brunch, prime rib supper and a sweet sundae bar. They can play basketball in the Recreation Center and test their climbing skills at The Crag climbing wall.

They’ll learn from main speaker George McGovern, chaplain for the New York Yankees and former chaplain of the New York Giants.

Find more information at ClarksSummitu.edu/manup.

For the girls: LYFE Women’s Conference

At LYFE Women’s Conference, women will watch Selah perform live in concert. The award-winning musicians are best known for hits like, “God Bless the Broken Road” and “Wonderful, Merciful Savior.”

The keynote speaker is Sherrie Holloway, author, speaker and professor. Guests can choose from two weekends, May 31–June 1 or June 7–8. The girls can relax as breakfast, lunch and a candlelight banquet will be served, and there’s plenty of time for catching up with girlfriends between main sessions and a variety of workshops.

Learn more at

ClarksSummitu.edu/lyfe.

For high school

athletes: Lady Defender Basketball Camp

Girls entering grades 7–12 can develop their athletic skills, teamwork and character, led by Lady Defender head coach Rick Harrison.

The overnight camp, June 23–27, includes housing, meals, a T-shirt and prizes. Campers receive personalized coaching and will compete in more than 10 full-court games and a free-throw competition. Individuals and teams are welcome. In a positive environment, each camper learns tools to be successful on and off the court.

For more information, visit ClarksSummitu.edu/ladydefender.

For elementary

students: Big Blue Basketball Day Camp

Athletes from first to eighth grade can sharpen their skills under counselors with a heart for teaching.

Brian Deschaine, head coach of the Defender men’s basketball team, is camp director, bringing nearly 20 years of experience leading camps for this age group. Wes Uffelman, assistant coach, says the goal is to teach the fundamentals of both basketball and life.

“Basketball is a great tool to help teach kids important character-based principles that have an impact beyond the court,” he says.

Big Blue Basketball runs July 1-5, with no camp on July 4.

Learn more online at ClarksSummitU.edu/bigblue.

For high school

students: Teen Leadership Conference

Since 1969, TLC has helped teens to grow in their character and learn how to effectively lead for Christ. TLC, happening July 15–19, is packed with meals, music, workshops, games and group activities. A service partnership with Mission Scranton will help the students put what they’re learning into practice.

Find more information at TeenLeadershipConference.com.

For youth program workers: National Youth Ministries

Conference

Youth leaders and teens can learn on campus the same week, as TLC and NYMC will both be July 15–19 at CSU. Vision for Youth’s annual conference will focus on “Reaching Z” how to impact this generation for Christ. Volunteers and ministry professionals who work with young people will learn from seasoned experts in the field in workshops covering topics like “reaching kids of the digital age.”

Find more information at TeenLeadershipConference.com.

For elementary

athletes: Big Blue

Soccer Day Camp

From Aug. 12-16, young athletes entering grades 1–8 can sharpen their skills on the Defender soccer field. Campers are split into age groups and taught a specific curriculum to help them grow in their technical skills on the field. Parents can register their children for a full day or half a day.

Kyle Keltner, coach of the Defender men’s soccer team, says the goal is to equip young athletes with skills and build their character.

“We are dedicated to providing a fun week of memory-making moments under guided instruction from our caring coaches,” Keltner said.

Learn more online at ClarksSummitU.edu/

bigblue.

For high school

students through Adults: online summer courses

Students can make strides toward their goals through two online summer course sessions. Classes are offered in associate, bachelor’s, master’s and seminary programs. The classes are ideal for adult learners who want to advance their careers while learning in a flexible, online format.

Traditional college students can keep momentum moving toward their degree by earning credits over the summer. Government Pell grants are available for qualified undergraduates.

High school students can get a step ahead through summer courses in CSU’s High School Dual Enrollment program. By earning college credits while simultaneously meeting high school requirements, students can free up time when they get to college, allowing them to add a second major, take on more co-curricular activities or find more time to work, volunteer or build relationships. These students get prepared in advance for college-level work and also receive a discount tuition rate. And tuition is reimbursed for students who attend CSU on campus after high school.

For more information, visit ClarksSummitU.edu/online.