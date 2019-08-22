Article Tools Font size – + Share This



S. ABINGTON TWP. — As an admissions counselor, I have found the number one concern of most prospective students (and their parents) is finances.

A college degree can greatly enhance your preparation for a successful career, but the cost can be daunting.

Don’t worry; there are steps you can take to prepare yourself to afford college and manage payments and debt. You can begin planning and researching for scholarships early, but it is also wise to spend time learning about loans and salaries, and to create a financial plan that will help you not only through college but after graduation.

Understanding

government aid

The first place from which many people receive financial aid is the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, (FAFSA).

The FAFSA takes information from taxes and income to determine if a student is eligible for grants and loans. Here’s some helpful information to know when navigating the application.

The FAFSA will be available on Oct. 1 for students entering college in the 2019-2020 school year. It is recommended students submit it as soon as possible after that date. Also note that each college and university may have different application and financial aid deadlines.

Some Pennsylvania residents may qualify for the Pennsylvania State Grant. The deadline for first-time applicants attending a private college is May 1. For students planning to attend a community college, the deadline is Aug. 1. The PHEAA website has a complete list of deadlines and exceptions. The state grant form is available on your FAFSA confirmation page.

High school juniors and younger students can use the tool FAFSA4caster to get an early estimate of potential available aid. This tool can be used to begin strategizing about financial solutions and plan ahead. Once you submit the form, a worksheet is provided with estimated FAFSA grants and loan eligibility, an area to add outside grants and scholarships and a place to compare college costs.

Understanding

scholarships and loans

The investment of researching and applying to scholarships is worth it; the key is to begin your research more than a year in advance. This will give you time to meet deadlines, prepare essays and ask for letters of recommendation if necessary.

Apply to scholarships even if you’re not sure that you meet all the criteria.

Prioritize the scholarship search as it is a worthwhile investment. A great place to start is CollegeBoard.org and FinAid.org, where you can find scholarship links and other financial planning resources.

Also, consider that some scholarships may require a certain GPA or test score. It’s worth it to build up your academic grades. Begin preparing for this when you enter high school, not just in your senior year.

Another option to consider is loans. While the idea of taking out loans may not be ideal to most prospective students, with careful research and wise planning, they can be an investment in your future. To start, determine the career field you want to enter and research beginning salaries. A good rule of thumb is not to take out more loans during college then you will make in a year.

Also consider the kind of loan you are applying for. Typically, government loans offer the lowest and a fixed interest rate. Some students may also be eligible for additional advantages, such as the government paying interest until a student graduates and flexible payment plans.

You don’t need to be afraid about taking out loans, but you do need to be wise. Take the time to research available loans and begin a plan to pay them back after graduation.

Remember, you are investing in your future.

Understanding

the big picture

At Clarks Summit University, we want to help students feel comfortable and succeed when it comes to affording college. When students apply to attend CSU, they are able to meet with our financial experts to utilize personalized financial planning tools. At CSU, we help a student consider the entire cost of their degree—not just the first year.

Looking at the total cost of college can help a student make wise choices regarding loans and scholarships, help parents to strategize in advance to make contributions and allow the student to understand how much he or she may need to work in order to afford his or her degree.

When planning for the entire cost of college, be sure to research and ask about the percentage of tuition increase each year. At Clarks Summit University, tuition is locked for your four years of school, so you do not need to worry about college costs rising. Your institutional scholarships when you enter CSU are also locked for four years, so you can plan accurately in advance about each year’s cost.

Look into options to reduce the price of college by early enrollment discounts or taking dual enrollment classes while in high school. Early enrollment at Clarks Summit University means that a student who enrolls a year in advance will receive a discounted tuition rate (locked for four years) a gift card to purchase an electronic device, waived application fee and other benefits. Begin researching early to see if the college of your choice offers incentives.

If you are able to take college classes in high school through dual enrolling with a university, realize that this could save money and time, and calculate that into your four-year degree cost.

Clarks Summit University’s dual enrollment cost is less than one-third the price of normal tuition, and students can earn a dual enrollment scholarship when they choose to attend CSU after high school graduation.

Beyond the four-year price of college, there are also additional costs you may not consider, such as purchasing a durable laptop or electronic device, cell phone bills and travel expenses. Plan in advance, so these costs aren’t unexpected.

At Clarks Summit University, students who take advantage of the early enrollment will receive a gift card of up to $750 to purchase an electronic device to set them up for college success.

Navigating college expenses can be overwhelming, but don’t let that daunt you in your college plans.

For more information about Clarks Summit University’s unique financial benefits and aid, contact an admissions counselor at 800-451-7664 or begin your personalized website at Discover.ClarksSummitU.edu.

Research. Prepare early. And strategize about the best plan, so your college education can be an investment in a successful future.

Haley Seboe is an admissions counselor at Clarks Summit University and a 2017 graduate from CSU’s Communications-Writing program.