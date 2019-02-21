Article Tools Font size – + Share This

PHOTO COURTESY OF CSU Students interact before a main session at Teen Leadership Conference. PHOTO COURTESY OF CSU A member of the CSU worship team, RiSE, leads TLC students in a song.

S. ABINGTON TWP. — Hundreds of high school students will flood the campus of Clarks Summit University from July 15–19 for a week-long Teen Leadership Conference (TLC).

The goal of the conference is the same today as it was when it began 50 years ago in 1969: to teach young people how to be leaders in their communities. Through biblical teaching and interactive workshops, students are pushed to expand their minds and are encouraged to experience growth in their hearts.

TLC goes beyond just the education of one’s heart; a core value of the conference is to bring together people of the same faith to interact in an uplifting way. Throughout the week, students compete in sports tournaments and engage in a big group game at the end of each day. These experiences allow a student from Michigan to become friends with a student from Florida. During the past 50 years, TLC attendees have been forging these kinds of friendships as they learn, serve and have fun together.

CSU students serve as conference counselors, getting the chance to guide and encourage the younger attendees. Rebekah McColl is one of those CSU students who served as a trained counselor at TLC last summer, and she counts it as a great experience.

“When I was in high school, I attended TLC, and it had a huge impact on my spiritual journey and was what led me to this school,” she said. “Counseling was a great way for me to be able to use the passion that God has given me for high school students to serve Him. It was so incredible to see Him use me and others to work in students’ lives and draw them closer to Him.”

Although the conference is geared toward high school students, there is something for adults as well. Youth pastors and their families will attend a variety workshops that help them best care for their students. TLC aims to better every aspect of a young person’s life, and providing solid training for the people who influence them is vital to student success. TLC is partnering with Youth for Christ to provide even more opportunities for the youth leaders, so when they return home, they can continue to build on what the students learned through the week.

For more info, visit

TeenLeadershipConference.com.